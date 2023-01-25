ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
License suspended at North Las Vegas cannabis facility

By Caroline Bleakley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada regulators suspended licenses Tuesday for a North Las Vegas cannabis cultivation and production facility because it presents a “threat” to public safety and health.

A news release from the Cannabis Compliance Board said employees and one manager at Helping Hands Wellness Center were caught “attempting to hide cannabis and discussing plans to remove cannabis plants from the facility in December.”

In January, the release said, state agents found untagged cannabis plants in the facility which couldn’t be properly traced in the state’s seed-to-sale tracking system. That presents a health and safety threat to the public because it results in untracked and untested cannabis.

The investigation was conducted over a period of months and involved surveillance cameras.

Helping Hands Wellness Center must submit a plan of correction to the board and get approval before it can operations.

