Read full article on original website
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Saturday, January 28th, 2023
Four people were taken to the Marion County Jail on Friday on outstanding warrants. 32-year-old Dustin Marshall of Melrose Drive in Centralia was arrested for a drug court violation in a possession of methamphetamine case. The bond on the warrant is set at $100,000. Salem Police arrested 63-year-old Ray Adams...
wrul.com
Carmi Police Department Arrests Carmi Man On White County Warrant
A Carmi man bonded out of the White County Jail after he was taken into custody on Thursday evening on a White County warrant. Officers with the Carmi Police Department went to The Carmi Motel and arrested 44 year old Jeremy Allen Scott on the warrant. Allen was wanted for Criminal Trespass to a Vehicle, Resisting and Disorderly Conduct. Bond on the Warrant was $250.
kbsi23.com
Man faces gun, firearms charges in Mount Vernon
MOUNT VERNON, Ill. (KBSI) – A man faces drug and weapons charges in Mount Vernon after authorities found him hiding in a home. Roberto M. Roman, 34, faces charges of armed violence, armed habitual criminal, possession with intent to deliver 15-100 grams of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a felon.
kbsi23.com
2 face charges after ‘shots fired’ call at Marion, IL hotel
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Two men face charges after Marion police responded to a shots fired call at a hotel. The Marion Police Department received a 911 call on Thursday, January 19 about “shots fired” at the Quality Inn located in the 2600 block of W. Main Street.
wjpf.com
Two arrested after shots fired at Marion hotel
MARION, Ill. (WJPF) – Two people were arrested after gunfire at a Marion hotel. It happened Thursday, January 19, at the Quality Inn on West Main Street. Marion Police say James Pifer, 33, fired a shot from his hotel room window. No injuries were reported. Pifer, along with a...
920wmok.com
Metropolis Man Charged with Possession of Burglary Tools, Burglary to Auto and More (updated w Discussion with Chief Masse)
On Tuesday morning Metropolis Officers received a report from a citizen who was actively observing someone inside their vehicle at 4:09am. Upon arrival officers found that the offender was gone and began searching the area attempting to locate the offender. Officers then located another vehicle with its interior dome light...
westkentuckystar.com
Marshall County man arrested for alleged fentanyl trafficking
A Marshall County man was arrested near Paducah on Wednesday on charges involving fentanyl. Earlier this month, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department allegedly made undercover fentanyl purchases from 22-year-old Brice Alexander of the Griggstown Road area of Marshall County. Following the reported purchases, detectives got a warrant for...
KFVS12
Paducah woman arrested for drug charges after traffic stop
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A traffic stop led to a Kentucky woman being arrested for drug-related charges. On January 28, a McCracken County deputy conducted a traffic stop on John L. Puryear Drive. The vehicle was a 2007 Chrysler. The deputy discovered the driver, Laura Quintanilla-Mendiola, 53, from Paducah, Ky.,...
KFVS12
Indiana man sentenced to 50 years in Wayne County, Ill. murder case
WAYNE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, announced that a man from Evansville, Ind. was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the murder of a teenager from Fairfield, Ill. 27-year-old Brody Murbarger was prosecuted for the murder of 15-year-old Megan Nichols that took place in 2014....
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after police search Carbondale home
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after police searched on home Tuesday on Lewis Lane in Carbondale. Carbondale police officers executed a search warrant at a home in the 700 block of South Lewis Lane on Tuesday, Jan. 24. During the search, officers arrested Darrion J. Clark,...
wpsdlocal6.com
Authorities continue to gather evidence in ongoing animal abuse investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — An ongoing investigation into an animal abuse case has some concerned about the charges possible for the suspect. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department says 21-year-old Latavious Frazier dragged a dog by her leash, grabbed her by her scruff, made her cry and kicked her.
KFVS12
Dunklin Co., Mo. felon admits to selling 7 machine guns
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dunklin County man admitted to selling seven devices that convert AR-15-style rifles into fully automatic weapons. According to a release from the office of U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Sayler Fleming, 24-year-old Lamad Cross, of Kennett, pleaded guilty to one felony charge of unlawful transfer of a machine gun.
KFVS12
Carbondale police chief says they will have an increased presence during Polar Bear
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is expecting to see an influx of people as a big party weekend approaches. The Carbondale Police Department say they will have an increased presence for the Polar Bear parties. According to Police Chief Stan Reno, the department is working with SIU...
KFVS12
18 year old accused of stealing weapons from Cape Girardeau Co. home
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Prosecutors filed charges against 18-Year-old Aaliyah Hampton on Tuesday, January 24. According to the Cape Girardeau County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation started in early January after firearms were reportedly...
KFVS12
Gun theft investigation, Jackson woman charged
He’s facing multiple charges including unlawful sale of firearms, unlawful purchase of firearms and gun running. Mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather. Snow day for SIU. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois...
KFVS12
Carbondale man accused of gun running
A Jackson woman is accused of stealing weapons from a home in Cape Girardeau County. Mail carriers with the U.S. Postal Service are out in all sorts of weather. The snow delayed the start of classes at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale on January 18. Man wanted in Calloway County...
k105.com
Police seize nearly 70 grams of heroin, fentanyl during traffic stop
Two suspects, one from eastern Kentucky and the other from western Kentucky, have been arrested with nearly 70 grams of heroin and fentanyl. Wednesday morning at approximately 1:40, the Prestonsburg Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Hwy 114 on a Chevrolet S-10 truck for an equipment violation, police said. During the investigation, officers discovered the driver had a suspended license and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
q95fm.net
Two Men Arrested On Drug Trafficking Charges After Police Allegedly Find Over 60 Grams Of Illegal Narcotics
An update from the City of Prestonsburg Police Department:. On Wednesday, January 25th, 2023 at approximately 1:39 a.m., Officer J. Arms conducted a traffic stop on a black 2003 Chevrolet S-10 for an equipment violation. During the investigation, Officer J. Arms discovered the operator had a suspended license, and the passenger had active arrest warrants.
KFVS12
Paducah man accused of animal cruelty
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Paducah man is facing animal cruelty charges. Latavious Frazier, 21, was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Jail on a charge of second-degree animal cruelty. On Friday, January 27, Frazier was served with an arrest warrant at the jail for an additional charge...
westkentuckystar.com
Paducah Police asking for help locating stolen trailer
Paducah Police are asking for help from the public as they search for a stolen utility trailer. The trailer was reported stolen from the 2000 block of Center Street. Police said since the attached photo was taken, the owner added a. six-foot tailgate to the trailer. Anyone with information regarding...
Comments / 0