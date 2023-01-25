Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Our 8 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in VirginiaEast Coast TravelerVirginia Beach, VA
Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreamsStephy SaysSouthampton County, VA
The baby hippo at the Metro Richmond Zoo has been namedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
What’s Booming RVA: Life in America
Smooth and hilarious, informative and thought-provoking, this week’s Top 5 picks blend contemporary music and humor with insights drawn from Black History Month. In this week’s “What’s Booming RVA: Life in America.”. Documentary Screening: “Lives Between the Lines”. Jan. 26, 6 to 8 p.m. at...
Colonial Williamsburg celebrates Black History Month with special tours and programs
Colonial Williamsburg will celebrate Black History Month with programming and special events that explores the lives of the enslaved and free Black residents that made up over half of Williamsburg's population in the 18th century.
3 must-do weekend trips near Richmond
Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or adventurous retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Durham Photo: Symphony Webber/AxiosHome to North Carolina Central University and Duke University, Durham is one of North Carolina's urban gems. Here's how to spend a weekend there. Stay: A tiny farmhouse Airbnb near downtown for $96+ per night. Book here.Do:Vibe out with J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D and more musical acts during Dreamville Festival in Raleigh (about 20 miles away), April 1–2. Details.Take a gallery tour at the 21c Museum Hotel. Admission is free.Watch a Durham Bulls...
How she is turning her husband's death into a way to help Central Va. students
On June 16, 2022, Mike Wassmer died unexpectedly in his sleep at just 52 years old. Mike was the president of Capital One's credit card division.
What happened to Tracy Butler Epps? A murder. A mystery.
Tracy Butler Epps was last seen at the Henrico hotel where friends said she lived with her husband, L.C.
'Change is always possible:' He's too young to vote, but old enough to help
Elijah Lee is the founder of Hear Our Voices, a nonprofit through which he advocates for fellow teens and children.
Results are in! This is the name you chose for Metro Richmond Zoo's hippo calf
The hippo calf born in December at the Metro Richmond Zoo finally has a name! The poll received a total of 18,963 votes overall.
Should Virginia help pay to rebuild Fox Elementary? What if lawmakers say 'no'?
Del. Jeff Bourne admitted it would be an "uphill battle" to convince the House Appropriations Committee to give Richmond Public Schools $15 million to rebuild William Fox Elementary in Richmond.
Richmond Food News: Jan. 26-Feb. 1
Offering diners the ultimate twofer, Longoven will debut a new Northern Italian concept inside its Scott’s Addition restaurant this week. Taking over the front half of the space as well as the patio, Lost Letter will serve rustic, authentic dishes inspired by the Piemonte region of Italy. Splitting the space allows the team to home in on their celebrated tasting menu while presenting guests a choose-your-own-fate dining experience. (Richmond magazine)
Community outreach group trying to stop violent crime on Richmond’s northside
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People were walking through Richmond’s northside on Saturday, knocking on doors and offering up community and mental health resources. It’s all part of a new initiative to build a better relationship with residents. The people who were out knocking on doors are part of an initiative called TEAM which stands for “together everyone achieves more.” TEAM was formed following the rise in gun violence across the city, especially after seven people were shot outside of the Carolina Express convenience store last year.
Beat the Monument Avenue 10K price increase next week
The in-person run, which is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, is less than three months away. The race is dubbed "RVA’s favorite spring tradition."
Fox Elementary yard, playground reopened 11 months after fire
The rules for the playground and field are the same as before the closure -- no bikes, dogs or adult league sports -- and the playground will close each day at dusk.
CDC Map: Metro Richmond remains medium; masks urged for 12 localities
Masking is now recommended for 12 localities in the Commonwealth, including three parts of the WTVR CBS 6 viewing area, according to this week's updated CDC COVID Community Levels.
Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president
Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
Virginia leaders, law enforcement react to deadly assault of Tyre Nichols video
Following the release of videos showing the violent traffic stop that resulted in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols earlier this month, Virginia leaders and law enforcement released statements on the tragedy.
Man arrested for murder of 23-year-old Richmond chef in Shockoe Bottom
After eight months of investigation, Richmond Police detectives have made an arrest for the homicide of a young Richmond chef who was killed in Shockoe Bottom last May.
Officials: VCU student killed was crossing street on campus
A Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) student was killed crossing a street on the school's main campus Friday morning, according to university officials.
