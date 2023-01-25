RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People were walking through Richmond’s northside on Saturday, knocking on doors and offering up community and mental health resources. It’s all part of a new initiative to build a better relationship with residents. The people who were out knocking on doors are part of an initiative called TEAM which stands for “together everyone achieves more.” TEAM was formed following the rise in gun violence across the city, especially after seven people were shot outside of the Carolina Express convenience store last year.

