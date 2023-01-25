ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Boomer Magazine

What’s Booming RVA: Life in America

Smooth and hilarious, informative and thought-provoking, this week’s Top 5 picks blend contemporary music and humor with insights drawn from Black History Month. In this week’s “What’s Booming RVA: Life in America.”. Documentary Screening: “Lives Between the Lines”. Jan. 26, 6 to 8 p.m. at...
Axios Richmond

3 must-do weekend trips near Richmond

Whether you're looking for an urban getaway or adventurous retreat, here are three destinations to consider for your next weekend trip. 1. Durham Photo: Symphony Webber/AxiosHome to North Carolina Central University and Duke University, Durham is one of North Carolina's urban gems. Here's how to spend a weekend there. Stay: A tiny farmhouse Airbnb near downtown for $96+ per night. Book here.Do:Vibe out with J. Cole, Ari Lennox, J.I.D and more musical acts during Dreamville Festival in Raleigh (about 20 miles away), April 1–2. Details.Take a gallery tour at the 21c Museum Hotel. Admission is free.Watch a Durham Bulls...
Stephy Says

Southampton County native & VSU alum dancing his way to achieving his dreams

Former Southampton High, VSU, & the renowned Joffrey Ballet School student began his dance journey at a young age & has since then flourished both domestically & internationally (Brazil, Colombia, &Cozumel) Source: Richmond Ballet. Though dance has brought him into the spotlight, he possesses many other talents like singing, twirling batons, acrobatics as a cheerleader, & playing the trumpet.
richmondmagazine.com

Richmond Food News: Jan. 26-Feb. 1

Offering diners the ultimate twofer, Longoven will debut a new Northern Italian concept inside its Scott’s Addition restaurant this week. Taking over the front half of the space as well as the patio, Lost Letter will serve rustic, authentic dishes inspired by the Piemonte region of Italy. Splitting the space allows the team to home in on their celebrated tasting menu while presenting guests a choose-your-own-fate dining experience. (Richmond magazine)
NBC12

Community outreach group trying to stop violent crime on Richmond’s northside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -People were walking through Richmond’s northside on Saturday, knocking on doors and offering up community and mental health resources. It’s all part of a new initiative to build a better relationship with residents. The people who were out knocking on doors are part of an initiative called TEAM which stands for “together everyone achieves more.” TEAM was formed following the rise in gun violence across the city, especially after seven people were shot outside of the Carolina Express convenience store last year.
Virginia Business

Va. Bar Association installs 2023 president

Benjamin D. Leigh is principal with Troxell Leigh PC. Benjamin D. Leigh became the 2023 president of the Virginia Bar Association on Jan. 22, the Richmond-based professional association announced Thursday. With a practice focused on real estate, Leigh is a principal at Leesburg-based Troxell Leigh PC, which he co-founded as...
