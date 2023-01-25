ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

CBS Austin

"Turn Every Page" documentary explores an epic collaboration between two literary giants

A decades-long collaboration, insights into art, friendship, and what it takes to create a masterwork. The new documentary "Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb" explores the relationship between two literary legends. Director, Lizzie Gottlieb, is here to tell us more about this fascinating new film and how we can see it here in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Local leaders working to find solutions for Austin's food deserts

AUSTIN, Texas — A community-owned grocery store is in its beginning phases to address food access in Austin's underserved communities. City leaders are working with community partners to break barriers to healthy living. For more than a decade, community members in Austin's underserved communities have been demanding more options...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved

According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
AUSTIN, TX
US105

Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything

Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
KILLEEN, TX
KVUE

UV nail dryers and cancer concerns: Local dermatologist weighs in

AUSTIN, Texas — Gel manicures have become a hot commodity because they are quick-drying and long-lasting. However, the manicures' popularity could soon wear off as a study published in the Nature Communications Journal shared radiation from UV nail dryers can damage DNA and cause permanent mutations in human cells – which is linked to an elevated risk of cancer.
AUSTIN, TX
insideradio.com

Former KROX Austin Morning Host Deb O’Keefe Sues Waterloo Media.

Deb O’Keefe, one-half of the former “Jason & Deb” morning show on modern rock “101X” KROX Austin, has sued station owner Waterloo Media for breach of contract. "101X's culture became toxic shortly after [Waterloo owner] Bob Sinclair began managing it,” O’Keefe said in the suit, which was filed in December 2021. “One way in which Bob Sinclair did this was by continually making misogynistic, racist, and discriminatory comments."
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Dutch Bros. Coffee now slinging drinks in Southwest Austin

The Oregon-based company broke ground on the 858-square-foot building in fall 2021. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Dutch Bros. Coffee opened at 9605 Menchaca Road, Austin, on Jan. 18. The drive-thru coffee shop's menu consists of cold brews, Americanos and specialty espressos. It also offers other options, such as pastries, teas, smoothies...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin

Mardi Gras season right now, and Fat Tuesday — aka the final day of the Carnival season — takes place on Tuesday, February 21. Now is when people celebrate America’s finest excuse for weekday drinking and eating tons of cake and crawfish. Grab that king cake, and hit up these restaurant and bar events fully loaded with New Orleans cocktails and food.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

"Cinderella" Arrives at Zach Theatre

Cinderella transforms the Topher's stage at Zach Theatre now through March 5th. This enchanting Tony-nominated musical fairytale will put a spell on audiences of all ages with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella showcases some of your favorite tunes including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible, and Ten Minutes Ago, in this funny, modern adaptation from the delightful Broadway revival. Cinderella is co-Directed by Producing Artistic Director of the Lyric Theatre Michael Baron and DAT Artistic Director, Dr. Brian Cheslik.
AUSTIN, TX
tribeza.com

Austin’s Best Shops for Western Wear, Cowboy Boots and Other Texas Treasures

Allens Boots is a South Congress classic with a red cowboy boot sign you can recognize from a mile away. With a focus on tradition, Allens can outfit guests with kicks for hard work or fashion-forward style. The shop’s Wall of Fame showcases the many prominent celebrities who have visited this boot haven for a true Texas experience — this is where to bring out-of-towners looking to leave with a souvenir pair of boots.
AUSTIN, TX
texasstandard.org

What happened to the mini-train in Austin’s Zilker Park?

Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin’s park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin’s most iconic attractions. “The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old...
AUSTIN, TX

