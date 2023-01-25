Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7-Eleven in Austin plays highbrow opera music to drive homeless people awayBrenna TempleAustin, TX
Attention coffee lovers: Australian-based café selling award-winning coffee at $150 a cupAmarie M.Austin, TX
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a MonthEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Falsifying Gambling WinningsTaxBuzzAustin, TX
CBS Austin
Check out these Good Party ATX weekend events that give back and meet adoptable Magic!
We can't think of a better way to kick off the weekend than an adorable adoptable dog from Austin Animal Center and our friend Sarah Wolf from Good Party ATX! She joined Trevor Scott to tell us more about this pup named Magic and to share some fun weekend events that give back.
fox7austin.com
Pet of the Week: Runa from Austin Animal Center
Runa is a 4-year-old boxer mix. This is her second time having to stay at the shelter -- both times through no fault of her own. Runa is looking for a stable place to call home, forever.
Viral TikTok reveals H-E-B seafood ‘hack’: Did you know this?
"I worked at HEB and didn't know this," one viewer joked.
CBS Austin
A PRESCRIPTION FOR JOY: JoyRX provides joy-based programming for seriously ill children
JoyRX, a nationwide nonprofit, has created musical experiences for nearly 100,000 seriously ill kids and counting. Now the joy-based programming is here in Austin making a difference for Central Texas children facing some of life's most challenging moments, helping them heal through music. Christy Medley, a JoyRX music specialist, leads...
WATCH: Leander teachers get engaged at Rutledge Elementary with the help of students
Two Leander Independent School District teachers shared one of the most special days of their lives with their students last week.
CBS Austin
"Turn Every Page" documentary explores an epic collaboration between two literary giants
A decades-long collaboration, insights into art, friendship, and what it takes to create a masterwork. The new documentary "Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb" explores the relationship between two literary legends. Director, Lizzie Gottlieb, is here to tell us more about this fascinating new film and how we can see it here in Austin.
Let’s Take a Look at the Stunning & Oldest Standing Mansion in Texas
If you love history, this is for you. If you love architecture this is definitely for you. If you love history, architecture, and Texas you are about to lose your mind. The Seaquist House, located west of Austin, TX, is the oldest standing mansion in the Lone Star State, and she's beauty.
JCPenney shines spotlight on 3 Austin Pets Alive! senior dogs looking for forever homes
AUSTIN, Texas — JCPenney is hoping to help senior dogs across the country find their forever homes. The company is partnering with 10 pet shelters across America to help older dogs by capturing photo sessions at JCPenney Portraits by Lifetouch. "As a brand focused on supporting families on every...
CBS Austin
Local leaders working to find solutions for Austin's food deserts
AUSTIN, Texas — A community-owned grocery store is in its beginning phases to address food access in Austin's underserved communities. City leaders are working with community partners to break barriers to healthy living. For more than a decade, community members in Austin's underserved communities have been demanding more options...
Delicious Tamales to Open North Austin Store
Delicious Tamales is “the leading manufacturer of tamales in San Antonio, selling more than 2.1 million each year, which translates to 70 dozen tamales produced every 2 minutes from its 30,000-square-foot factory.”
The mystery of the north Austin scarecrows remains unsolved
According to Reddit users, the scarecrows were placed on, or around, Jan. 21 underneath the US-183 Highway, where it intersects with the MoPac Expressway. Many had theories of why the enigmatic figures were situated near this busy road, but no one on the thread could be certain
Pics – Dream Home In Killeen Texas Has Everything
Believe it or not, this mansion is right off Highway 195 between Ding Dong and Killeen, Texas. It sits on over 40 acres of fenced property, and features over 4,000 feet of living space in the with 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms in the main house alone. You can enjoy hiking, lounging, swimming, and a host of other outdoor living experiences.
UV nail dryers and cancer concerns: Local dermatologist weighs in
AUSTIN, Texas — Gel manicures have become a hot commodity because they are quick-drying and long-lasting. However, the manicures' popularity could soon wear off as a study published in the Nature Communications Journal shared radiation from UV nail dryers can damage DNA and cause permanent mutations in human cells – which is linked to an elevated risk of cancer.
insideradio.com
Former KROX Austin Morning Host Deb O’Keefe Sues Waterloo Media.
Deb O’Keefe, one-half of the former “Jason & Deb” morning show on modern rock “101X” KROX Austin, has sued station owner Waterloo Media for breach of contract. "101X's culture became toxic shortly after [Waterloo owner] Bob Sinclair began managing it,” O’Keefe said in the suit, which was filed in December 2021. “One way in which Bob Sinclair did this was by continually making misogynistic, racist, and discriminatory comments."
Dutch Bros. Coffee now slinging drinks in Southwest Austin
The Oregon-based company broke ground on the 858-square-foot building in fall 2021. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Dutch Bros. Coffee opened at 9605 Menchaca Road, Austin, on Jan. 18. The drive-thru coffee shop's menu consists of cold brews, Americanos and specialty espressos. It also offers other options, such as pastries, teas, smoothies...
Local Restaurateurs to Open Burger Bar in Lago Vista
“We’ll be doing smash-style burgers, which have become more and more popular over the last five years. We’ll have around 12-14 burgers on our menu.”
Eater
Where to Celebrate Mardi Gras and Fat Tuesday in Austin
Mardi Gras season right now, and Fat Tuesday — aka the final day of the Carnival season — takes place on Tuesday, February 21. Now is when people celebrate America’s finest excuse for weekday drinking and eating tons of cake and crawfish. Grab that king cake, and hit up these restaurant and bar events fully loaded with New Orleans cocktails and food.
CBS Austin
"Cinderella" Arrives at Zach Theatre
Cinderella transforms the Topher's stage at Zach Theatre now through March 5th. This enchanting Tony-nominated musical fairytale will put a spell on audiences of all ages with a cast and crew of deaf and hearing actors. Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella showcases some of your favorite tunes including In My Own Little Corner, Impossible, and Ten Minutes Ago, in this funny, modern adaptation from the delightful Broadway revival. Cinderella is co-Directed by Producing Artistic Director of the Lyric Theatre Michael Baron and DAT Artistic Director, Dr. Brian Cheslik.
tribeza.com
Austin’s Best Shops for Western Wear, Cowboy Boots and Other Texas Treasures
Allens Boots is a South Congress classic with a red cowboy boot sign you can recognize from a mile away. With a focus on tradition, Allens can outfit guests with kicks for hard work or fashion-forward style. The shop’s Wall of Fame showcases the many prominent celebrities who have visited this boot haven for a true Texas experience — this is where to bring out-of-towners looking to leave with a souvenir pair of boots.
texasstandard.org
What happened to the mini-train in Austin’s Zilker Park?
Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin’s park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin’s most iconic attractions. “The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old...
