The richest woman in Seattle is giving away millionsAsh JurbergSeattle, WA
10 Seattle Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbySeattle, WA
Exploring Pike Place Market in SeattleEast Coast TravelerSeattle, WA
This City in Washington Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensSeattle, WA
Freshwater fishing in SeattleOscarSeattle, WA
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Talking to ‘Mystery’ HC Candidate: Here’s Who it Could Be
Broncos Country is all abuzz with the report of “mystery candidates” for the Denver Broncos' open head-coaching position. 9NEWS' Mike Klis reports that there is more than one candidate that has not been announced and that the Broncos have been in contact with them in regard to the top job.
Tri-City Herald
Colts Add Depth at WR with Latest Signing
The Indianapolis Colts announced on Friday they had signed wide receiver Ethan Fernea to a reserve/futures contract. Fernea spent the 2021 season with the Colts' practice squad and was flexed to the active roster for the October 23rd loss at the Tennessee Titans. He contributed nine plays on special teams.
Tri-City Herald
Do Colts Have a ‘Secret Superstar’ On Their Hands?
The Indianapolis Colts' shaky quarterback status has dominated their headlines over the last few years. However, their unsteadiness at left tackle has been a significant issue as well. That is, perhaps, until midseason this year. The Colts drafted Bernhard Raimann in the third round with the 77th-overall pick in the...
Tri-City Herald
DeVonta Smith, other Teammates’ Big-Game College Experiences Beneficial
PHILADELPHIA – Experience. It’s on the side of the 49ers in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Eagles. More specifically, does big-game experience at the college level factor in?. If it does, and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni thinks it does, then Jalen Hurts, DeVonta Smith, Landon...
Tri-City Herald
Pete Carroll not a finalist for NFL coach of the year. Top Seahawks players howl online
Want to see Seahawks players quickly defend and profess their love for their coach?. Mention to them the finalists for the NFL’s coach of the year award. On Wednesday morning, the league announced the five finalists for the NFL’s coaching award it will hand out at the Super Bowl next month.
Tri-City Herald
Raiders Sign DT Adam Butler to Reserve/Future Contract
The Las Vegas Raiders continue to reload their roster this postseason. In the latest signings, the Raiders have added depth to their interior defensive line by signing defensive tackle Adam Butler to a reserve/future contract on Friday. A day after the free-agent defensive lineman worked out for the Indianapolis Colts,...
Tri-City Herald
Injury Roundup: Bengals-Chiefs Game Statuses Revealed For AFC Championship Game
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Chiefs released their final practice injury reports ahead of the AFC Championship Game. For the Bengals, left tackle Jonah Williams (knee) and guard Alex Cappa (ankle) are not playing against Kansas City after missing every practice this week. Cornerback Tre Flowers (hamstring) and tight...
Tri-City Herald
The ‘show goes on’ for retired Bucs quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen
TAMPA, Fla. — Clyde Christensen was asked to review the play sheet to see if anything was missing. Less than a week after retiring as Bucs quarterbacks coach, part of the purge of nine assistants from Todd Bowles’ staff on Jan. 19, Christensen received a text message and follow-up phone call from Peyton Manning, who is the AFC coach for the NFL’s first Pro Bowl flag football game.
Tri-City Herald
Another Comeback! Ex Bills QB Frank Reich Finds New Head Coaching Spot
It's not exactly 32 points down, but former Buffalo Bills quarterback Frank Reich is still mastering the art of the comeback, even with his playing days long over. Reich, architect of the biggest comeback in NFL postseason history, has found a new headset to wear, as the Carolina Panthers named him the franchise's sixth full-time head coach. The hire comes just two months after Reich was removed from the Indianapolis Colts' top spot, where he amassed a 40-33-1 record over four-plus seasons.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots Interviewing Former Team Captain For Offensive Coaching Staff
FOXBORO — As the New England Patriots continue to reconstruct their coaching staff for the upcoming season, several familiar faces find themselves on the team’s short list of candidates. With the hiring of new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien (who signed on for his second tour of duty with...
Tri-City Herald
Behind Enemy Lines with an Eagles Insider
Face it -- we in the Bay Area know much more about the 49ers than the Eagles. So to learn more about the 49ers' upcoming opponent, I asked my colleague Ed Kracz, publisher of Eagles Today for SI FanNation, five questions about the team he covers. Here are my questions...
Tri-City Herald
Best Colts to Put in Matt Eberflus’ Bears System
Past ties in the NFL are tough to sever. Sometimes it's better not to sever them. When Matt Eberflus came over to the Bears as head coach they started sorting through available leftovers from the Indianapolis Colts to fill out their Tampa-2 style of defense. They brought in defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad and linebacker Matthew Adams as players who knew their defensive scheme.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton, Cardinals Announcement
Sean Payton's interview with the Arizona Cardinals is today, and it sounds like it might be going well. Compare.bet's Kyle Odegard reported a short time ago that Payton has been interviewing for much of the day and was currently having lunch with new general manager Monti Ossenfort and team owner ...
Tri-City Herald
Seahawks Trade Up, Draft Potential Geno Smith Replacement in Latest Mock
While their year didn't end the way they wanted it to, the 2022 season showed that there is plenty of reason to be optimistic for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Geno Smith emerged as a potential franchise quarterback while their rookie class, headlined by cornerback Tariq Woolen and running back Kenneth Walker III, showed they can be cornerstones to build around.
