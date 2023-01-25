Read full article on original website
Date Changed For Calaveras Meetings To Gather Feedback On Evacuation Plan
San Andreas, CA – Those wanting to give in-person feedback on the Calaveras County Evacuation Needs Assessment and Preparedness Plan will have two chances next month. City of Angels Camp officials noted, “In the midst of a local and state-declared emergency, it is a perfect time to remember that we need to plan for evacuations. With our heritage roads (barely single lane) and steep grades, we need to identify a plan for our community safety.”
Syphilis Increasing in the U.S.
Sonora, CA – New data shows a hike in syphilis cases across the nation and right here in Tuolumne County, but there is one bright spot. In 2020, California had the 7th highest rate of primary and secondary syphilis in the United States. More statistics, such as the fact that syphilis was up 24% in newborns in 2021, can be found in the image box graphic.
Auburn Planning Commission denies permits for church, short-term rental
Citing lack of appropriate placement for the neighborhoods, two projects were rejected by members of the Auburn Planning Commission this week. The first project was a request for a use permit for a church to operate at 900 High Street, the old Bank of America building, in Downtown Auburn. Community...
Sonora COVID Testing Site Closed
Sonora, CA – Those wanting to get a COVID test at the Sonora site will find the doors closed this weekend. Tuolumne County Health officials detailed that due to continued facility issues, the OptumServe COVID testing site at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds off Stockton Road in Sonora will be closed through Sunday, January 29th. They did not specify the exact reason for the site’s shutdown.
10 Sacramento Companies That Pay Over $35 an Hour
Sacramento, CA. - In addition to being the California state capital, Sacramento is also the sixth-largest city in the state. In fact, the city anchors a metro area with a population of more than 2.6 million residents.
One Regional Highway Has Already Reopened And Another Could Today
Mariposa County, CA – Caltrans has reopened one regional highway and hopes to do the same for another today after both were damaged during the recent storms. A rockslide last week temporarily closed Highway 140 to Yosemite National Park in Mariposa County, as earlier detailed here. With crews having the roadway nearly cleared and repaired, Caltrans reports it could open this afternoon. Currently, it is open to one-way traffic through Briceburg in Mariposa County.
Lincoln City Council Committee appointments became heated Tuesday
The fire was lit when Councilmember Holly Andreatta pulled a resolution in a consent motion to approve the City Council appointments to city, county and regional committees at Tuesday’s council meeting. The mayor each year assigns City Council members to committees such as airport, flood, and economic development. “I’m...
Del Grande Dealer Group Acquires Audi Modesto
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 27, 2023-- Del Grande Dealer Group ( DGDG ), Northern California’s largest family-owned automotive group, continues to expand its footprint in Northern California with the acquisition of Audi Modesto. This acquisition adds a stellar premier brand with industry-leading design and innovation, which includes Audi’s all-electric e-tron vehicles, expanding DGDG’s EV offerings for guests throughout Northern California. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230127005278/en/ Del Grande Dealer Group’s newly acquired Audi Modesto, located at 4151 McHenry Avenue, Modesto, CA. (Photo: Business Wire)
Sacramento officials walk back Mayor Steinberg's 102-acre sports complex announcement
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Sacramento Councilmember Mai Vang hosted a meeting with Meadowview and Detroit neighborhood residents Wednesday to share progress updates on the 102-acre land development announced in January 2022. Despite meeting with residents at least seven times throughout the past year to discuss potential uses for the land,...
Motorists May Notice Some New Fencing Along HWY 108 in Sonora
Sonora, CA – Travelers along Highway 108 and Mono Way may have noticed some tall fencing put up, all near former homeless camps. The fences are made of wrought iron and are 7 feet high. On Thursday, crews began installing the barriers along the Highway 108 eastbound off-ramp up to Stockton Road. That is near the former Camp Hope that was shut down last year after the City of Sonora and Caltrans joined forces, citing ordinance violations and health concerns for its closure, as earlier reported here. The two also worked together in 2021 to get fencing put up around a Caltrans property on Mono Way near the Greenley Road intersection, where fire was a concern, as detailed here. The third location is behind the Lowe’s and Walmart stores along Highway 108.
Tree Removal Efforts In Calaveras At Risk Of Stalling
San Andreas, CA — Calaveras County’s Tree Mortality Program foresters have spotted new areas of high tree mortality, with surveys recently completed around the Blue Lake Springs area of Arnold, the greater Big Trees Village region, and around the 2015 Butte Fire burn scar. Trees impacted by years...
Roseville Electric starting pilot project to 'modernize' meters
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — New meters to measure electrical usage will be coming soon to homes in Roseville. Roseville Electric Utility is modernizing its systems with new meters that will wirelessly send readings and information through Advanced Metering Infrastructure. The pilot for the project will launch in early March, according to Erin Frye, a spokesperson for Roseville Electric Utility.
Mountain Lion Spotted In Phoenix Lake Area
Sonora, CA – A surprise for a Phoenix Lake area resident last night as a security camera captured a cougar strolling by his home. The neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, wanted to make sure his neighbors were alerted, so he reached out to Clarke Broadcasting to get the word out. He says the video was taken around 7:45 p.m. Friday night in the Sonora Meadows area along Westwood Circle, near Creekside Drive, between Phoenix Lake Road and Highway 108. The video shows a large mountain lion passing right by a door to his home and casually walking into the darkness.
Vacaville, Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Folsom, Roseville among top most affordable places to retire in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — Vacaville was named the most affordable place to retire in California with Citrus Heights, Fairfield, Roseville and Folsom following close behind, according to a ranking released by GoBankingRates. This ranking lists the top 10 most affordable places by measuring the cost to rent a one-bedroom space...
Johnson, Jack
Jack Lloyd Johnson, Born January 6, 1955 in French Camp, California passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at his residence in Sonora, California. Cremation has been held and his Cremains will be scattered off the Coast of Capitola. Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Cremation arrangements. Date of Death:...
Burk, Dianne
Dianne Edith Burk, Born April 8, 1943 in Stockton, California passed away Thursday, January 19, 2023 at her residence in Sonora, California. At her request, private family graveside services were held in St. James Catholic Cemetery in Jamestown, California Terzich & Wilson Cremation-Funeral Home entrusted with Funeral arrangements. Date of...
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
Disaster Unemployment Assistance Approved For Those Impacted By Storm Damage
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Disaster unemployment assistance has been approved for those impacted by devastating storms in Dec. and Jan. There are now benefits available to people in the counties of Sacramento, Merced, Santa Cruz, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and San Joaquin. The assistance is specifically for...
15 Free Things to Do in Roseville, CA
As the largest and most populous city in Placer County, California, Roseville is a bustling city filled with many fun and free attractions. It may have a different appeal than Los Angeles or San Francisco, but Roseville offers many free attractions and activities that are just as exciting. Whether you're...
Rogue boat secured and removed from Sacramento River
(KTXL) — A rogue boat was secured from the Sacramento River last week, according to the Yolo County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office marine patrol unit was dispatched to retrieve the boat as it posed a safety and environmental hazard. “Our marine patrol unit also did not want the boat to collide with a bridge […]
