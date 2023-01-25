Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Man killed in Macon County crash identified
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A man who was found dead after Macon County Sheriff's deputies said he was ejected after his vehicle flipped multiple times Wednesday morning has been identified. Deputies responded to the single vehicle accident on Andrew Street Road near the intersection of Riley Road around 8:15...
Sheriff: Man killed in crash near Monticello
MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — A 54-year-old man is dead following a crash near Monticello on Friday. The crash happened on County Road 1700 N near Interstate 72 just before 7 a.m. Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said the crash involved one vehicle that was driving on the road when, for unknown reasons, the vehicle left […]
Decatur Fire, State Fire Marshal investigating house fire
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Fire Department and Illinois State Fire Marshal are jointly investigating a house fire that was deemed suspicious. The fire happened at 229 East Stuart Avenue just before 2 p.m. on Friday. Firefighters responded to that address and found a large fire inside the attached garage, with the flames extending […]
Effingham Radio
Two Arrested in Connection with Ashmore Burglary
The following was released on the Coles County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page:. At approximately 2:53a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 the Coles County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress at The Place, 11 E. Ashmore Road, Ashmore. Sheriff’s deputies and officers from the Charleston...
Central Illinois Proud
Car crashes into home in Le Roy, causes gas leak
LEROY, Ill. (WMBD) — Multiple agencies responded after a car hit a house and caused a gas leak in Le Roy Wednesday. According to a Le Roy Police Department Facebook post, Le Roy police, fire, EMS, and McLean County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched after a vehicle hit a house near Chestnut and School Streets in Le Roy, at approximately 4:55 p.m.
foxillinois.com
18-year-old dies after getting hit by train
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — An 18-year-old male died after getting hit by a train on Tuesday. The Sangamon County Coroner, Jim Allmon, says Logan Pierceall, of Springfield, died as an inpatient at HSHS St John’s Hospital on Thursday at 6:20 p.m. Pierceall was struck by a train near...
foxillinois.com
Police: Driver flees hit and run followed by multi-vehicle crash
JEROME, Ill. (WICS) — The Jerome police chief on Wednesday confirmed there was a hit and run in the 1700 block of Vernon Ave. Police were called for a domestic disturbance and were informed on their way to the scene that there at been a hit and run. The...
foxillinois.com
One hospitalized after apartment fire
MATTOON, Ill. (WCCU) — One resident was hospitalized after a structure fire at 6:22 p.m. on Thursday. The Matton Fire Department was dispatched to the 2100 block of Champaign Ave. The first crews on the scene saw light smoke showing from the second floor of the three-story multi-unit apartment...
wmay.com
Young man loses his life after being struck by train
The young man who was struck by a train earlier this week in Springfield has succumbed to his injuries. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 18-year-old Logan Pierceall died Thursday evening at HSHS St. John’s Hospital from the multiple, blunt force injuries he suffered when he was hit by the train Tuesday morning near Camp Butler and Laverna Roads.
foxillinois.com
Coles County Sheriff's Office arrest two men during burglary in progress
ASHMORE, Ill. (WICS) — Two men were arrested on Friday morning after the Coles County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to a burglary in progress. Officials responded to East Ashmore Road, Ashmore, IL at 2:53 a.m. Sheriff's deputies and officers from the Charleston Police Department responded and made contact with...
WAND TV
Apartment fire in Mattoon displaces one person
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) — The Mattoon Fire Department responded to a 3-story apartment building fire on Thursday evening. Crews were dispatched to 2101 Champaign Ave. around 6:30 p.m. According to MFD, light smoke was showing from the second floor. A crew was able to locate the fire on the second floor while other crews searched the building for residents.
25newsnow.com
Injuries reported in I-74 crash near Murray Baker Bridge
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police said injuries were reported after a two-vehicle crash on westbound Interstate 74, just east of the Murray Baker Bridge in Tazewell County. The crash was reported just before 6:30 p.m. at milepost 94. Police did not whether there are any road...
WAND TV
Emergency crews called to crash between Macon and Dalton City
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - Emergency crews were called out for a crash between Macon and Dalton City Wednesday morning. South Macon Fire responded to a crash on E. Andrews Street Road between Macon and Dalton City. Drivers are told to avoid the area. Andrews Street Road is shut down between...
Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
WAND TV
Abandoned dog found dead in crate on Sawyer Road in Macon County
(WAND) — On Tuesday morning, a local resident found a crate containing a dead dog that had been dumped on Sawyer Road south of the intersection at Sawyer and Illiniwick near Forsyth. The dog is a larger breed with brindle coloring and appears to have been severely malnourished. The...
animalpetitions.org
Emaciated Deceased Dog Dumped in Ditch Deserves Justice
Goal: Find person responsible for deceased emaciated dog who was dumped in ditch. The images of a severely emaciated deceased dog caged in its crate and dumped in a ditch are shocking. Authorities were called out to Sawyer Road in Decatur, Illinois when they received reports of this horrific crime scene.
vandaliaradio.com
Vandalia man charged with Burglary and Theft in Fayette Co Court
A Vandalia man has been charged with Burglary and Theft in Fayette County Court. 36 year old Wesley P. Kretzer has been charged with Burglary without Causing Damage, which is a Class 3 Felony. Kretzer is also charged with Theft under $500, which is a Class 4 Felony. Information states that Kretzer is alleged to have taken two lottery tickets from County Market in Vandalia. Information also says that Kretzer had a previous conviction for retail theft in Clinton County.
Urbana Police looking to identify wallet thief
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Police Department is asking for help in solving a recent theft. Officials said someone stole a wallet from a restaurant in Urbana and then used a debit card from that wallet that same day. The thief bought a large number of prepaid phones and gift cards from another business. […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
CAT and ERT Arrest Three for Drug Activity
Community Action Team and Emergency Response Team of Christian County executed two search warrants early Monday morning. Taylorville Police Chief Dwayne Wheeler says the teams responded to separate locations. One on the 900 block of West Vandeveer and another at a retail thrift store on the 100 block of North Washington Street.
