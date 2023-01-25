Read full article on original website
Noozhawk
Lompoc 2023 Utility Conservation Calendar Features Student Artwork
The Lompoc Conservation Division is unveiling its 2023 utility conservation calendar, which features the artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School (LVMS) graphic design students. Each calendar month, including the cover and back pages, spotlights digital artwork celebrating and promoting water and electricity conservation created by students in LVMS art teacher Peggy Andrews’ seventh- and eighth-grade introduction to graphic design course.
Noozhawk
Fun in Sun Walk & Roll Benefit Celebrates Diversity and Rights of All Individuals
Inclusion may seem like just a buzz word in today’s corporate America, but for people with disabilities, it means acceptance, empowerment, and access to basic human rights, such as going to school, getting a job, and participating in roles similar or equal to others in the community. Momentum WORK,...
Noozhawk
Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Taps 2023 Board, Officers
The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, at its annual meeting on Jan. 19, welcomed a new slate of officers and three new members to its Board of Directors for 2023 including Jason Saltoun-Ebin, Deborah Samuel, and Michael Holland, with Eric Berg as president. Berg is the founding partner of...
Noozhawk
Learn About Opportunities in Education Field at Two Job Fairs
The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) will host two free countywide education job fairs: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in the SBCEO auditorium, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center. The job fairs will have representatives from school districts across the county,...
Noozhawk
Takács Quartet to Play All-Beethoven Program at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley
The world-famous Takács Quartet will perform an all-Beethoven Concert at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley as part of the 42nd season of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series. The concert is at 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19 at 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos. “We are unbelievably fortunate to have the...
Noozhawk
Local Museums Join SoCal Museums Free-for-All Sunday
Several Santa Barbara and Ventura County museums will be participating in SoCal Museums Free-for-All, Sunday, Feb. 5. The event will be in-person for the first time since 2020. Overall, some 30 museums — presenting art, cultural heritage, film, natural history, and science — will open their doors and offer free...
Noozhawk
Daniel Stone to Speak on ‘Botanical Adventurers’ at Santa Barbara Horticultural Society Meeting
Best-selling author Daniel Stone will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society‘s general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. His talk, “Botanical Adventurers: The Men Who Roamed the Planet to Find Our Everyday Food,” will focus on David Fairchild and his team of USDA botanists, who circled the globe more than 100 years ago in search of novel plants — and in turn, how their discoveries transformed the American diet with such then-novelties as avocados, mangos, kale and hops, and ultimately resulted in the abundance and diversity found in America’s supermarkets today.
Noozhawk
Santa Barbara Chamber Players Tunes Up for Inaugural Concert
The Santa Barbara Chamber Players will host its inaugural concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, on the corner of Garden and Anapamu streets in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $16. The concert program will feature Antonin Dvorak’s “7th Symphony,” “Mother Goose Suite” by Maurice Ravel and Aaron...
Noozhawk
Opera Santa Barbara’s Premiere of ‘An American Dream’ Probes Dark Chapter in U.S. History
Opera Santa Barbara’s (OSB) exploration of contemporary American dramas continues in 2023 with the California premiere of “An American Dream” by Jack Perla and Jessica Murphy Moo, 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Lobero Theatre. Set in the Pacific Northwest during World War...
Noozhawk
Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered
B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
Noozhawk
Recording Latinx Dance Histories
She was making waves in New York’s dance world when California came calling. After serving as deputy school director at Ballet Hispánico in New York City, where she co-led programs for roughly 700 dancers, Kiri Avelar joined UC Santa Barbara’s doctoral program in dance this fall as a Chancellor’s Fellow, researching dance histories.
Noozhawk
Experience Power of Transformation Through Music with Santa Barbara Symphony
The Santa Barbara Symphony invites community members to escape the mundane and experience the power of musical Transformation, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 3 p.m. Feb. 19. Patrons also can attend Conversations with Kabaretti, a pre-concert talk with special guest Ted Nash at 2 p.m. Inspired by life’s many examples...
Noozhawk
10 Seats Open on Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council
Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is accepting applications for 10 seats on its Advisory Council. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 17. During their two-year volunteer terms, Advisory Council members work to ensure public participation in sanctuary matters, and provide advice to sanctuary management. Channel Islands National Marine...
Noozhawk
Angels Foster Care Celebrates 300th Child Placement
Angels Foster Care is kicking off 2023 with a milestone mark of placing 300 children in Angels Foster Homes since its launch in 2006. The nonprofit agency provides safe, stable loving homes for infants and toddlers, from newborns to age five, in foster care throughout Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties.
Noozhawk
Black History Month: A Time to Pay Tribute to Santa Barbara’s Black/African-American Community
In celebration of 2023 Black History Month, the Santa Barbara County Black/African-American community will mark the historical achievements Black/African Americans have made for our region and the nation. Juneteenth Santa Barbara (JSB) brings together Black/African-American-led organizations to continue the tradition of providing Black History Month (BHM) events in February and...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara
BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
Noozhawk
Volunteers Rise Early for Annual Point in Time Homeless Count
About 300 volunteers gathered at five locations in Santa Barbara County at 5 a.m. Wednesday to participate in the annual Point in Time count, which tracks the county’s homeless population. The count occurs nationwide during the last 10 days of January and is a requirement by the federal government...
Noozhawk
Jacob Compton of Santa Barbara, 1996-2022
It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must share that our dear Jacob Compton, beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, and true friend to all passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 26. Jake was born on Jan. 27, 1996 to Joseph and...
Noozhawk
Reflection and Gratitude 3 Years Into COVID-19 Pandemic: An Open Letter to the Community from Sansum Clinic
January 20th marked three years since the first laboratory confirmed case of COVID-19 was detected in the United States, followed a few short months later with the World Health Organization and CDC’s declaration of a global pandemic. At the time, none of us could have imagined how much our...
Noozhawk
Beatrice Artellano Rosales of Carpinteria, 1935-2023
Beatrice Artellano Rosales, or “Bea” as she was affectionately known, was welcomed into the pearly gates on Jan. 21, 2023. She was greeted by her heavenly father and her true love, Martin. Beatrice, 87, was born on June 7, 1935 in Santa Barbara to Margaret Ramirez, and was...
