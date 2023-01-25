ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Lompoc 2023 Utility Conservation Calendar Features Student Artwork

The Lompoc Conservation Division is unveiling its 2023 utility conservation calendar, which features the artwork of Lompoc Valley Middle School (LVMS) graphic design students. Each calendar month, including the cover and back pages, spotlights digital artwork celebrating and promoting water and electricity conservation created by students in LVMS art teacher Peggy Andrews’ seventh- and eighth-grade introduction to graphic design course.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara Taps 2023 Board, Officers

The Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, at its annual meeting on Jan. 19, welcomed a new slate of officers and three new members to its Board of Directors for 2023 including Jason Saltoun-Ebin, Deborah Samuel, and Michael Holland, with Eric Berg as president. Berg is the founding partner of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Learn About Opportunities in Education Field at Two Job Fairs

The Santa Barbara County Education Office (SBCEO) will host two free countywide education job fairs: 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in the SBCEO auditorium, and 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District Souza Center. The job fairs will have representatives from school districts across the county,...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Local Museums Join SoCal Museums Free-for-All Sunday

Several Santa Barbara and Ventura County museums will be participating in SoCal Museums Free-for-All, Sunday, Feb. 5. The event will be in-person for the first time since 2020. Overall, some 30 museums — presenting art, cultural heritage, film, natural history, and science — will open their doors and offer free...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Daniel Stone to Speak on ‘Botanical Adventurers’ at Santa Barbara Horticultural Society Meeting

Best-selling author Daniel Stone will be the featured speaker at the Santa Barbara County Horticultural Society‘s general meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 1. His talk, “Botanical Adventurers: The Men Who Roamed the Planet to Find Our Everyday Food,” will focus on David Fairchild and his team of USDA botanists, who circled the globe more than 100 years ago in search of novel plants — and in turn, how their discoveries transformed the American diet with such then-novelties as avocados, mangos, kale and hops, and ultimately resulted in the abundance and diversity found in America’s supermarkets today.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Chamber Players Tunes Up for Inaugural Concert

The Santa Barbara Chamber Players will host its inaugural concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at First United Methodist Church, on the corner of Garden and Anapamu streets in Santa Barbara. Tickets are $16. The concert program will feature Antonin Dvorak’s “7th Symphony,” “Mother Goose Suite” by Maurice Ravel and Aaron...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Former Lompoc Councilman, County Supervisor DeWayne Holmdahl Remembered

B. DeWayne Holmdahl, a former Santa Barbara County supervisor and longtime Lompoc City Council member who also served as a judge for wine competitions, died Sunday at age 84. With roots in ranching and agriculture, he served on a number of elected and appointed boards spanning several decades in Lompoc and beyond.
LOMPOC, CA
Noozhawk

Recording Latinx Dance Histories

She was making waves in New York’s dance world when California came calling. After serving as deputy school director at Ballet Hispánico in New York City, where she co-led programs for roughly 700 dancers, Kiri Avelar joined UC Santa Barbara’s doctoral program in dance this fall as a Chancellor’s Fellow, researching dance histories.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

10 Seats Open on Channel Islands Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council

Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary is accepting applications for 10 seats on its Advisory Council. The deadline to submit an application is Feb. 17. During their two-year volunteer terms, Advisory Council members work to ensure public participation in sanctuary matters, and provide advice to sanctuary management. Channel Islands National Marine...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Angels Foster Care Celebrates 300th Child Placement

Angels Foster Care is kicking off 2023 with a milestone mark of placing 300 children in Angels Foster Homes since its launch in 2006. The nonprofit agency provides safe, stable loving homes for infants and toddlers, from newborns to age five, in foster care throughout Santa Barbara and southern San Luis Obispo counties.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Black History Month: A Time to Pay Tribute to Santa Barbara’s Black/African-American Community

In celebration of 2023 Black History Month, the Santa Barbara County Black/African-American community will mark the historical achievements Black/African Americans have made for our region and the nation. Juneteenth Santa Barbara (JSB) brings together Black/African-American-led organizations to continue the tradition of providing Black History Month (BHM) events in February and...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Brass Bear Brewing Roars Into Uptown Santa Barbara

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing news@noozhawk.com. A little bit of the Funk Zone is moving Uptown. Brass Bear Brewing has opened at the site of the former Le Cafe Stella,...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Jacob Compton of Santa Barbara, 1996-2022

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we must share that our dear Jacob Compton, beloved son, brother, cousin, nephew, grandson, and true friend to all passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at the age of 26. Jake was born on Jan. 27, 1996 to Joseph and...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Beatrice Artellano Rosales of Carpinteria, 1935-2023

Beatrice Artellano Rosales, or “Bea” as she was affectionately known, was welcomed into the pearly gates on Jan. 21, 2023. She was greeted by her heavenly father and her true love, Martin. Beatrice, 87, was born on June 7, 1935 in Santa Barbara to Margaret Ramirez, and was...
CARPINTERIA, CA

