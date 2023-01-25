ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Engagement Ring Trends to Look Out for in 2023

Did you know that there are over 2.4 million weddings every year in the United States? This means that millions of engagement rings are purchased every year as well. While you may know about the classic options, engagement ring trends have evolved over time.
Sail away on your next vacation with Norwegian Cruise Line

According to a recent study, nearly 80% of Americans report a high degree of excitement about travel in 2023. Cruise and Travel Expert and Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic, Colleen McDaniel is joining us now to discuss travel tips, top destinations, and how Norwegian Cruise Line is helping travelers sail away in 2023!
Use TikTok's Latest Amazon Finds To Reorganize Your Bathroom

What if we told you that there’s a lot of storage potential in your bathroom that isn’t utilized because you don’t have the right organizing tools? TikTok is buzzing with clever products starting as low as $12 that’ll help you get your bathroom looking spick and span. From trash cans with secret storage compartments to fog-proof mirrors, you’ll never believe that these products actually existed — and how desperately your bathroom needed them!
Pet fish goes on 'shopping spree' using owner's credit card and Nintendo Switch

WASHINGTON (TND) — Credit card fraud is apparently so easy that even a pet fish can do it, according to one gaming channel on YouTube. A series of random choices from a pet fish is said to have led to it using its owner's credit card to make online shop purchases by way of Nintendo's popular video game console, the Switch. The "crime" was caught on a live stream and later shared in its own video.
