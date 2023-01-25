Read full article on original website
Related
Brie Larson Once Shared Being Rejected in Past Movie Auditions Inspired Her Performance in ‘Room’
If it wasn’t for the challenges she faced earlier in her career, Brie Larson questioned if she would’ve been able to do the movie ‘Room’.
Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Says He and Their 14-Year-Old Twin Daughters Are ‘Reeling’ From Her ‘Incomprehensible’ Death
An “incomprehensible” loss. Lisa Marie Presley’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood shared a heart-wrenching update on how he and their 14-year-old twin daughters, Harper and Finley, are coping in the wake of the singer’s death. "We are all reeling from the sudden passing of Lisa Marie Presley, the mother of my two beautiful twin daughters Harper and […]
Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate
Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Sam Smith Haters, Admit It: Their Transformation Is Glorious
Sam Smith has taken over the world. Their big single “Unholy,” featuring Kim Petras, is currently second on the Billboard Global 200 chart. It has been on the chart for a remarkable 16 weeks, and number one for several of them, with no signs of slowing down. It’s a historic accomplishment: Sam Smith is non-binary, and Kim Petras is a trans woman. How many other songs led by trans and non-binary artists have topped the charts? The answer is none, as "Unholy” is the first ever.It’s a bold new beginning for Smith in several ways. For one, they’ve been wearing...
Lady Gaga’s ‘Hold My Hand’ Can’t Hold Up to Her Other Oscar-Nominated Songs
Before we begin, I’d like to get a couple of things out of the way up top. That sentence would be scary if you were meeting with your therapist or your boss, but we are all equals here. I’d like to think I can trust you.The first thing I must disclose is that I really do not care about the Best Original Song category at the Oscars. I find that most years, it bleeds too much into Grammy territory. Why should I really care about an original song unless the song itself is diegetic? For those who didn’t go to...
Tri-City Herald
Hot or Cold? See Photos of 2023 Winter’s Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities
The winter of 2023 is seeing some of the best yet some of the worst dressed celebrities throughout the season. Whether they hit the red carpet or smiled for the cameras while walking down the street, multiple stars stirred up quite the buzz online after showing off their unique styles.
Comments / 0