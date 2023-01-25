Read full article on original website
I-77 southbound is closed beyond State Route 21 in Richfield due to a crash
Interstate 77 southbound is closed just beyond State Route 21 due to a crash, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
cleveland19.com
1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
cleveland19.com
Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday
BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Department of Public Works announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen to all vehicular traffic starting by 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. The bridge was closed on May 9, 2022, following an inspection where engineers noticed a structural deficiency that required...
whbc.com
Heavy Snowfall Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Near Minerva
PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s treacherous weather conditions led to an accident involving at least six vehicles on the hill on Route 30, just west of Minerva. The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District says one of the vehicles landed in a creek, but no...
Winter storm causes accidents through the Valley
Drivers could see cold temperatures and rain that could cause black ice and slushy conditions.
cleveland19.com
Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon
AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police. The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.
Amish drivers refuse to pay buggy light citations
Several members of the local Amish community were back in court Thursday, holding to their refusal to comply with a new state law requiring flashing yellow lights on their buggies.
Cleveland salt truck stuck on railroad track
A City of Cleveland salt truck was stuck but not because of the weather this time.
Stolen Kia crashes into bus with Baldwin Wallace swim team during pursuit
A stolen Kia that was being pursued by Fairview Park police hit a charter bus carrying students from the Baldwin Wallace men's and women's swim teams, according to police.
cleveland19.com
Semi rollover closes portion of I-71 South
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane is now open. A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover. The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina County, has no estimate of when it will reopen. Drivers...
Trooper’s video shows scene from massive pileup on the Ohio Turnpike that killed four, injured 73 before Christmas
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the cause of a 51-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike that killed four people last month. The agency says 73 people were injured in the accident that happened as Winter Storm Elliott hammered northern Ohio. “A crash of...
Old Middleburg Township railroad station radiates vintage charm in Olmsted Falls: Around The Town
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- A little frame depot, built more than a century ago, stood for decades along the Baltimore & Ohio tracks, on the south side of Fowles Road in what was then Middleburg Township. Known as a “combination” station in its day, the B&O facility combined both passenger...
2 escaped from fatal house fire onto roof: Fire chief
A house fire was reported at a South Arch Avenue home just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some areas get nearly 5 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The lake-effect snow didn’t pile up too high in the snow belt east of Cleveland, but some areas did have nearly 5 inches on the ground as of Thursday night and that total could increase by Friday morning. According to the National Weather Service, Auburn...
‘Nothing he could do’: Witness describes moment when semi flipped on I-71 during winter blast
The conditions contributed to a crash on Interstate 71 early Wednesday that left all southbound lanes near Seville closed for more than an hour after a tractor trailer overturned, its trailer blocking the lanes.
Lake County pizza shop hosts fundraiser for woman injured in holiday storm
Janay Johnson’s family and community are rallying around her as she faces a long road of recovery after being stranded for hours in a December snow drift.
cleveland19.com
Missing Ashland man found dead inside vacant home
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing Ashland man was found dead inside a vacant home on Friday afternoon. Police searched the home, located in the 500 block of Township Road 851, at around 3:38 p.m., according to Sgt. Matt Neff of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland extends e-scooter hours until 11 p.m.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s good news if you like to get around Cleveland without a car. Starting Friday, you have two more hours to ride e-scooters around the city. City leaders extended hours until 11 p.m. “I think it will be awesome,” said one rider. “I think it’s...
Man dies in Eastlake hit-skip crash, driver's BAC was nearly double legal limit
A Lake County family is dealing with the unimaginable: the loss of their 20-year-old son and brother. Michael ‘Dylan’ Minello died Friday, the victim of a hit-and-run in Eastlake.
whbc.com
Two Belden Village Intersections Make Top Ten Stark Hazardous List
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Probably not a big surprise. Two of the top ten Most Hazardous Intersections in Stark County are in the Belden Village Mall area. That includes where Belden Village Street crosses Whipple Avenue NW, including the ramps to and from I-77. There were...
