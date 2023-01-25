ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton Hills, OH

cleveland19.com

1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Wayne County 2-vehicle crash

CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A woman was killed and a man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Friday night, according to an Ohio State Highway Patrol news release. Troopers say around 7:20 p.m. they were dispatched to a report of a severe crash on U.S. 250 east of milepost 2.
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Memphis Avenue bridge scheduled to reopen Monday

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga Department of Public Works announced that the Memphis Avenue bridge in Brooklyn will reopen to all vehicular traffic starting by 5 p.m. on Jan. 30. The bridge was closed on May 9, 2022, following an inspection where engineers noticed a structural deficiency that required...
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Heavy Snowfall Causes Chain-Reaction Crash Near Minerva

PARIS TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday’s treacherous weather conditions led to an accident involving at least six vehicles on the hill on Route 30, just west of Minerva. The Sandy Creek Joint Fire District says one of the vehicles landed in a creek, but no...
MINERVA, OH
cleveland19.com

Lumber impales car driving down I-90 West in Avon

AVON, Ohio (WOIO) - A white Chevrolet Silverado was impaled by a 4 foot long piece of lumber while driving down I-90 West in Avon, according to Avon police. The Silverado, owned by Luxury Heating Company of Elyria, was in the left lane driving westbound near the 151 mile post, according to the police report.
AVON, OH
cleveland19.com

Semi rollover closes portion of I-71 South

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - UPDATE: As of 8:09 a.m. Wednesday, the right lane is now open. A portion of I-71 Southbound was closed Wednesday morning due to a semi rollover. The closure, starting just south of I-76 in Medina County, has no estimate of when it will reopen. Drivers...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Missing Ashland man found dead inside vacant home

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A missing Ashland man was found dead inside a vacant home on Friday afternoon. Police searched the home, located in the 500 block of Township Road 851, at around 3:38 p.m., according to Sgt. Matt Neff of the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say the...
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland extends e-scooter hours until 11 p.m.

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There’s good news if you like to get around Cleveland without a car. Starting Friday, you have two more hours to ride e-scooters around the city. City leaders extended hours until 11 p.m. “I think it will be awesome,” said one rider. “I think it’s...
CLEVELAND, OH

