U.S. Postal Inspection Service offering $10,000 reward in Akron mail carrier robbery case

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspects in the armed robbery of a United States Postal Service letter carrier in Akron, the agency announced Wednesday.

The incident, which involved the mail carrier being robbed at gunpoint by two men in Akron's North Hill neighborhood on Jan. 18, occurred around 4 p.m. in the 800 block of Carlysle Street.

The carrier told Akron police that one of the men produced a handgun and "demanded his property." Police said that during the robbery, the pair directed the carrier back to the mail truck and took U.S. postal property before fleeing the scene.

The first suspect is described as being in his late teens to early twenties and 6 feet tall with a skinny build. He wore a high loose-fitting black fabric gaiter mask, black coat and dark pants and brandished a semiautomatic firearm that was gold or rose gold.

The second suspect is described as being in his late teens to early twenties, and 6 feet tall with a skinny build. He wore a high loose-fitting black fabric gaiter mask, red hoodie with unknown white decal and dark blue or black sweatpants.

The postal inspection service — which is the primary law enforcement arm of the U.S. Postal Service — said the men should be considered armed and dangerous, and people should "take no action to apprehend these persons yourself."

The agency said that robbery of a USPS letter carrier is punishable by up to 10 years in federal prison and/or significant fines.

Anyone with information can call postal inspectors at 1-877-876-2455 (say “law enforcement”) and reference case number 3953720. All information will be kept strictly confidential, the agency said.

