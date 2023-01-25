The Chicago Bears will call on multiple players on the offensive side of the ball to elevate their game in the 2023 season, including Cole Kmet. Although his numbers were a bit down across the board in the 2022 campaign, Kmet still managed to once again emerge as a reliable target for Justin Fields in […] The post Greg Olsen’s take on the potential of this Justin Fields weapon will hype up Bears fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO