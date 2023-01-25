Read full article on original website
Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up
Sean Payton has interviewed with multiple teams for head coach jobs, but it is sounding more and more like he will not return to the sideline in 2023. The Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have all interviewed Payton. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, none of those teams have scheduled second interviews... The post Report reveals where Sean Payton will likely end up appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate
The Las Vegas Raiders may be thinking a couple of steps ahead with the roster move that they made this week. ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Wednesday that the Raiders have signed wide receiver Tyler Johnson to a reserve/futures deal. Johnson’s contract will thus kick in on the first day of the new league year... The post Raiders bringing in ex-Tom Brady Super Bowl teammate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Panthers have narrowed coaching search down to two candidates
According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are reportedly close to naming a new head coach. The Panthers have narrowed the search to two candidates per Rapoport, including interim head coach Steve Wilks and former Indianapolis Colts headman Frank Reich, who both had second interviews with the team on Wednesday.
Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs are set to meet in the AFC Championship Game. These two teams will play at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line. At least, Arrowhead is the official location of this game. However, if you ask players on the Bengals, […] The post Joe Burrow trash talk from Bengals players will piss off Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady Didn't Go Home To Gisele Bündchen After Loss To Cowboys & What's Next For Him
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Dallas Cowboys last night with a final score of 31-14. It was a monumental game as it was Tom Brady's last one with his Florida team this season before he moves on to the next chapter. Brady had a tough year following his...
Steve Wilks makes decision on Panthers future after Frank Reich hiring
The Carolina Panthers named Frank Reich their new head coach on Thursday, officially putting Steve Wilks out of the running following his stint as the interim head coach. With the top job no longer available, Wilks has made clear he has no intention of returning to Carolina this offseason. Via NFL insider Tom Pelissero, Wilks is planning to coach “somewhere else” during the 2023 season, though in what capacity remains to be seen.
Cowboys make 2 coaching staff changes after playoff disappointment
Some dominoes may be starting to fall for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have made two changes to their coaching staff, according to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Namely, linebackers coach George Edwards as well as running backs coach Skip Peete, both of whom were on expiring contracts, will not be back in... The post Cowboys make 2 coaching staff changes after playoff disappointment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals
As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, a surprising player has landed on the injury report in star tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce was a full participant in practice this week. But following Friday’s practice, the Chiefs’ go-to target appeared on the injury report. For our […] The post Travis Kelce gets eye-opening injury update for AFC Championship Game vs. Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers make key move amid Elijah Mitchell injury before NFC Championship Game
The San Francisco 49ers are taking no chances ahead of their NFC Championship Game clash against the Philadelphia Eagles. With running back Elijah Mitchell questionable to play with a groin injury and star halfback Christian McCaffrey nursing a calf injury, the 49ers promoted running back Tevin Coleman to the active roster from the practice squad, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.
Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals
The Buffalo Bills fired safeties coach Jim Salgado after a 27-10 win by the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round, according to the Thursday tweet from ESPN Buffalo Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg. Jim Salgado was on Bills head coach Sean McDermott’s staff since 2017, starting off as a defensive assistant before being promoted to […] The post Sean McDermott fires coach after disappointing playoff loss to Bengals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets eye-opening NFL Draft assessment from Todd McShay
ESPN analyst Todd McShay dropped an eye-opening 2023 NFL draft assessement about Ohio State football junior wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, according to a Friday article from MSN’s Mark Russell. “Coming into the season, prior to the injury, talking to scouts, it was like, ‘All right, his production was outstanding...
Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has a decision to make this offseason. After a disappointing playoff exit, the future Hall of Famer hits the open market and can play anywhere he wants in 2023. One team rumored to have interest in Brady is the Las Vegas Raiders. The Raiders are coached by Josh McDaniels, […] The post Rob Gronkowski drops Tom Brady truth bomb Raiders fans won’t want to hear appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kalif Raymond earns over $1 million in bonuses from Detroit Lions
It was quite a season for Detroit Lions WR/PR Kalif Raymond, and because he played so well, he is getting a hefty bonus. During the 2023 regular season, Raymond was one of the top punt returners in the National Football League, and for his efforts, he earned second-team All-Pro honors as a punt returner. According to EnterSport Management, Raymond has earned over $1,000,000 in incentives/escalators for his outstanding season.
Greg Olsen’s take on the potential of this Justin Fields weapon will hype up Bears fans
The Chicago Bears will call on multiple players on the offensive side of the ball to elevate their game in the 2023 season, including Cole Kmet. Although his numbers were a bit down across the board in the 2022 campaign, Kmet still managed to once again emerge as a reliable target for Justin Fields in […] The post Greg Olsen’s take on the potential of this Justin Fields weapon will hype up Bears fans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL breaks silence on tragic death of Tyre Nichols
The NFL has released a statement on the death of Tyre Nichols, sending condolences and reaffirming its commitment to fighting against social injustice. On Friday, body camera footage was released by Memphis police that showed officers brutally beating Nichols before his death. The NFL broke its silence on the matter Saturday afternoon.
Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed makes shocking, transfer portal NIL claim
Austin Reed, a former Division-II quarterback and current Western Kentucky football signal-caller, entered the transfer portal back in December. Reed eventually returned to the Hilltoppers, but not before Power 5 schools came calling with monster NIL offers, some that Reed claims drifted into ‘NFL Draft‘ money territory. Here’s what the Western Kentucky football quarterback revealed […] The post Western Kentucky’s Austin Reed makes shocking, transfer portal NIL claim appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks
Steve Wilks led the Carolina Panthers to a 6-6 record as the team’s interim head coach. The Panthers decided to hire Frank Reich over him for their permanent head coaching role. But even after his work as Carolina’s interim HC, he wasn’t even the Panthers’ runner-up choice for their full-time head coach. The Panthers have […] The post RUMOR: Panthers’ runner-up for head coach revealed, and it wasn’t Steve Wilks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama football 5-star QB trying to bring more recruits to win ‘championships’ with him
In today’s landscape of sports, it is extremely valuable for a team to possess not just a high-caliber talent on their roster, but also one who can recruit other star athletes to join them as well. That is a perk Alabama football head coach Nick Saban does not usually have to worry about, as there […] The post Alabama football 5-star QB trying to bring more recruits to win ‘championships’ with him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Matt Patricia, Joe Judge’s future with Patriots, revealed
Even after hiring an offensive coordinator, the New England Patriots’ coaching staff continues to shuffle around. Matt Patricia’s future with the Patriots is uncertain as he’s assessing “all options,” The Athletic’s Jeff Howe reported Thursday. Patricia, who was primarily a defensive coach with the Patriots from 2006-17 before becoming the head coach of the Lions […] The post Matt Patricia, Joe Judge’s future with Patriots, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
