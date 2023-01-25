ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

justin
3d ago

Why? Public schools are failing to provide a solid education to students. If you ask administrators they need more money but the more money you give the poorer the education becomes. The teachers union is as much to blame as bad administration and school boards. This levels the playing field for lower income students who want a quality education.

Why?
3d ago

This is nothing but a grift that for profit schools will take advantage of. I'm betting that the tuition increases for every single private school. And why not - they won't be held accountable or have any oversight so they will be able to do anything they want with the new found money treasures they are about to receive

Nick Klatt
3d ago

maybe this will slow down on public schools wanting to do 4million$ renovations on the schools every 5 years that never involve new classrooms.

