Zacks.com

Meta and Amazon Earnings: Time to Buy these Beaten-Down Tech Stocks?

META - Free Report) and Amazon (. AMZN - Free Report) ahead of their upcoming earnings results to see if investors might want to finally buy these beaten-down tech stocks. The Nasdaq climbed again through mid-afternoon trading on Friday, alongside the wider market as Wall Street continues to buy tech stocks. The market faced a big test mid-week and the bulls won out, for now, helping push the S&P 500 back above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages and the 4000 level.
Zacks.com

Will Omnicom (OMC) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?

OMC - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Advertising and Marketing industry. This advertising company has an established record of topping earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The company boasts an average surprise for the past two quarters of 7.81%. For the last reported...
Zacks.com

How to Boost Your Portfolio with Top Medical Stocks Set to Beat Earnings

Quarterly financial reports play a vital role on Wall Street, as they help investors see how a company has performed and what might be coming down the road in the near-term. And out of all of the metrics and results to consider, earnings is one of the most important. The...
Zacks.com

Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for K12 (LRN): Time to Buy?

LRN - Free Report) , as earnings estimates for this company have been showing solid improvement lately. The stock has already gained solid short-term price momentum, and this trend might continue with its still improving earnings outlook. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of growing analyst...
Zacks.com

Can American Eagle (AEO) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?

AEO - Free Report) could be a solid choice for investors given the company's remarkably improving earnings outlook. While the stock has been a strong performer lately, this trend might continue since analysts are still raising their earnings estimates for the company. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of...
Zacks.com

Down -45.21% in 4 Weeks, Here's Why Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (RCUS) Looks Ripe for a Turnaround

RCUS - Free Report) lately with too much selling pressure. The stock has declined 45.2% over the past four weeks. However, given the fact that it is now in oversold territory and Wall Street analysts are majorly in agreement about the company's ability to report better earnings than they predicted earlier, the stock could be due for a turnaround.
Zacks.com

Forget Bargain Hunting, Buy 5 Stocks With Rising P/E

LYV - Free Report) , Fastenal (. The concept is that as earnings rise, so should the price of the stock. As forecasts for expected earnings come in higher, strong demand for the stock should continue to push up its prices. After all, astock's P/E gives an indication of how much investors are ready to shell out per dollar of earnings.
Zacks.com

Why Wingstop (WING) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again

WING - Free Report) , which belongs to the Zacks Retail - Restaurants industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This restaurant chain has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 26.79%.
Zacks.com

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

ENTX - Free Report) closed at $0.95 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.02% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%. Coming into today, shares of the company...
Zacks.com

Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?

HOLX - Free Report) ? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 9% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $82.96 in the previous session. Hologic has gained 10.9% since the start of the year compared to the -17.1% move for the Zacks Medical sector and the -25.8% return for the Zacks Medical - Instruments industry.
Zacks.com

MMSI or ALGN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

MMSI - Free Report) and Align Technology (. ALGN - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an...
Zacks.com

Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy United Rentals (URI) Now

Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Q4 Earnings Expected to Decline

ICE - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended December 2022. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The stock might move higher if...
Zacks.com

Why AssetMark Financial (AMK) Could Beat Earnings Estimates Again

AMK - Free Report) . This company, which is in the Zacks Financial - Investment Management industry, shows potential for another earnings beat. This financial services company has seen a nice streak of beating earnings estimates, especially when looking at the previous two reports. The average surprise for the last two quarters was 12.32%.
Zacks.com

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

RIOT - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $6.23, moving +1.47% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.44%. Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained...
Zacks.com

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

PXD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $227.13, moving +1.83% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.17%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.45%. Heading into today, shares of the independent...
Zacks.com

RPC (RES) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates, Ups Capex Guidance

RPC Inc. (. RES - Free Report) reported adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share in the fourth quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 30 cents. The bottom line significantly increased from the year-ago quarter’s 6 cents per share. Total quarterly revenues of $482 million beat the Zacks...
Zacks.com

Earnings Preview: Lifetime Brands (LCUT) Q3 Earnings Expected to Decline

LCUT - Free Report) reports results for the quarter ended September 2021. While this widely-known consensus outlook is important in gauging the company's earnings picture, a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price is how the actual results compare to these estimates. The earnings report might help the...
Zacks.com

Prudential (PRU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PRU - Free Report) closed at $103.50, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.25% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.08%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 7.26%. Coming into today, shares of the financial services company had gained 2.95% in...

