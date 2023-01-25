Read full article on original website
French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to send “wheeled tanks” to Ukraine, a milestone arms transfer that could set a precedent for other Western states. “We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks.”
Russia’s Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said on Thursday that “Moscow is pleased with Israel’s decision not to send weapons to Ukraine,” Abu Ali reported. Viktorov added that “Moscow hopes that Israel will behave intelligently regarding the Ukrainian crisis.”. This is a distinct improvement of...
British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
Vladimir Putin, who is believed to be about 5 feet 7 inches, was photographed with students of Lomonosov Moscow State University on Students' Day on Wednesday.
Dmitry Medvedev lashed out with the escalatory proposal after the US Embassy posted a video appealing to Russians to oppose Putin's war.
Inflatable tanks are a staple of Russia's deception doctrine known as maskirovka, or masking, meant to boost stealth tactics and sow confusion.
Colin Kahl, under-secretary of defense for policy, has said that Washington and Kyiv are in ongoing discussions about how to expand Ukraine's long-range strike capabilities.
The Mil Mi-8 helicopter hit the ground at Vnukovo airport with its blades and tail, Russian media reported.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Joe Biden announced today that the United States is sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in its war against Russia. The President also said the U.S. will provide the necessary training and supplies needed to operate and run the tanks. He said sending the tanks will “enhance Ukraine’s capacity to […]
An air raid alert was issued over the whole of Ukraine early this morning as defence units shot down a stream of incoming missiles, while fighting also flared up in Bakhmut following the tank deal.
"Modern Russia has never known such a level and intensity of hostilities," said Russia's new top general.
The former president previously called the violent attack on Pelosi "a terrible thing."
As the Russia-Ukraine war entered its 12th month, Vladimir Putin, it seems, is planning everything to win it. What Happened: The Russian president is reportedly preparing a new offensive in Ukraine, Bloomberg News reported, citing officials, advisers and others familiar with the situation. The report said that after losing thousands...
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - American lawmakers on Sunday pushed the U.S. government to export M1 Abrams main battle tanks to Ukraine, saying that even sending a symbolic number to Kyiv would be enough to push European allies to do the same.
Russian T-90 tanks are "significantly lighter and cheaper" than the U.S vehicles, a clip on the Russia 1 channel said.
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is considering a trip to Europe next month to coincide with the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said three administration officials and a person familiar with the discussions. Multiple locations are under consideration, including Poland, two of the sources said. The White...
Former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, Europe, retired General Philip Breedlove responds to the White House’s plan to send Abrams tanks to Ukraine.Jan. 25, 2023.
Former President Donald Trump on Thursday slammed the U.S. decision to send top-of-the-line tanks to Ukraine, calling the effort to repel the Russian invasion a “crazy war.”. In the latest criticism of aid to Ukraine, Trump echoed the Russian talking point that sending the Abrams M1 tanks amount to...
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan tightened sanctions against Russia on Friday following its latest wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, adding goods to an export ban list and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities. The decision comes after Russia launched missile attacks in Ukraine killing at least 11 people on...
President Joe Biden has announced the transfer of 31 U.S. Abrams tanks to Ukraine in a coordinated effort with Germany and other European allies. Biden's decision to provide tanks, which he announced on Wednesday, ends a roughly weeklong stalemate in which Germany had refused to provide Leopard tanks and disallowed other European nations from providing their German-made tanks unless the United States did the same. The U.S. had declined to include Abrams tanks in its latest security aid, which was announced last week, and defense officials cited the significant maintenance required for them.
