Washington Examiner

France offers 'high-performance' tanks to Ukraine, in contrast with Biden and Germany

French President Emmanuel Macron has agreed to send “wheeled tanks” to Ukraine, a milestone arms transfer that could set a precedent for other Western states. “We will receive more armored vehicles, in particular wheeled tanks of French production,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday. “This is what sends a clear signal to all our other partners: there is no rational reason why Ukraine has not yet been supplied with Western-type tanks.”
The Independent

Russia warns any Challenger tanks sent to Ukraine from Britain ‘will burn’

British tanks sent to support the Ukrainian military effort against Russia “will burn”, Moscow has warned.Since president Vladimir Putin ordered troops into Ukraine in February last year, Western allies have given Ukraine tens of billions of pounds worth of weaponry - including rocket systems, drones, armoured vehicles, and communications systems.Prime minister Rishi Sunak confirmed last week that the UK would provide Kyiv with 14 of its Challenger 2 main battle tanks to help its forces “push Russian troops back”.Downing Street said Mr Sunak also pledged other advanced artillery support in the coming week during a call on Saturday morning...
KGET

Do you agree with Biden’s decision to send tanks to Ukraine?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President Joe Biden announced today that the United States is sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine in its war against Russia. The President also said the U.S. will provide the necessary training and supplies needed to operate and run the tanks. He said sending the tanks will “enhance Ukraine’s capacity to […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
investing.com

Japan tightens Russia sanctions after deadly missile strikes in Ukraine

TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan tightened sanctions against Russia on Friday following its latest wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, adding goods to an export ban list and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities. The decision comes after Russia launched missile attacks in Ukraine killing at least 11 people on...
Washington Examiner

Biden announces transfer of tanks to Ukraine, praises Germany for doing the same

President Joe Biden has announced the transfer of 31 U.S. Abrams tanks to Ukraine in a coordinated effort with Germany and other European allies. Biden's decision to provide tanks, which he announced on Wednesday, ends a roughly weeklong stalemate in which Germany had refused to provide Leopard tanks and disallowed other European nations from providing their German-made tanks unless the United States did the same. The U.S. had declined to include Abrams tanks in its latest security aid, which was announced last week, and defense officials cited the significant maintenance required for them.

