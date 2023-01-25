Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of January 30th
The Missouri Department of Transportation has several roadwork projects for the week of January 30th. The work for the local counties include:. Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from...
kchi.com
Managed Turkey Hunt Applications
The application period for Missouri’s 2023 spring turkey managed-hunts opens February 1st. During February, Missouri turkey hunters can apply through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) website at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/turkey-spring-managed-hunts. Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15. The...
kchi.com
IRS Tax Filing Season – Filing Is Open
The tax filing season is open for the IRS, and will soon open for the state of Missouri. IRS Spokesman Michael Devine says January 31st is the deadline for employers to provide copies Form W-2 and other wage statements such as Form 1099 to their employees and the IRS. Devine...
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two
Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Thursday. At about 3:05 pm in Chariton County, 59-year-old Kelly P Jones of Keytesville was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated – persistent offender and for alleged failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was processed and released.
Comments / 0