“That which is worth doing, is worth doing well,” was the motto of one John Gordon of Gordon Valley Farm in Saline. The long-standing family farm has a rooted legacy and has gone through significant transformations in its 100 years in operation. Gordon Valley Farm was founded on November 31, 1881, by David and John Gordon, successors to their father David Gordon. John Gordon was born on April 25, 1846. His parents, David and Sally Gordon were natives of Scotland. Gordon senior purchased the farm in Saline, where in its heyday had up to 180 cows, and many other livestock raised for feed.

SALINE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO