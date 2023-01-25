Read full article on original website
thesuntimesnews.com
The Legacy of Gordon Valley Farm
“That which is worth doing, is worth doing well,” was the motto of one John Gordon of Gordon Valley Farm in Saline. The long-standing family farm has a rooted legacy and has gone through significant transformations in its 100 years in operation. Gordon Valley Farm was founded on November 31, 1881, by David and John Gordon, successors to their father David Gordon. John Gordon was born on April 25, 1846. His parents, David and Sally Gordon were natives of Scotland. Gordon senior purchased the farm in Saline, where in its heyday had up to 180 cows, and many other livestock raised for feed.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline: Adoption of Ordinance #847
PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on January 23, 2023, the Saline City Council adopted the following Ordinance:. An ORDINANCE AMENDING Article IV of the Zoning Ordinance to eliminate our building story regulation. Effective Date. This ordinance shall be published in the manner required by law and shall become effective February 11,...
thesuntimesnews.com
Scio Twp: Board Mtg Synopsis 1-10-23
Meeting called to order at 7:05 pm by Supervisor Hathaway. Present: Hathaway, Flintoft, Knol, Palmer, Brazeau, Reiser. Approved the payment of claims presented and accepted the previous check run report. Approved minutes of regular meeting of December 13, 2022, with corrections. Approved minutes of special meeting of December 27, 2022,...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter: Sewer Ordinance Non-Compliance
City of Dexter Public Notice: Northern United Brewing Company was in significant non-compliance with the City of Dexter Sewer Use Ordinance Chapter 58 Article IV, Division 1, Section 58-126. In 2022, the discharge of phosphorus exceeded the permit limits for 9 months of the year.
thesuntimesnews.com
Lyndon Twp: ZBA Public Hearing 2-21-23
Request: Variance application (ZBA 23-001) to consider a variance to allow a series of three retaining walls to be built between the new single-family home and the edge of the water on Island lake. The closest retaining wall will be 16 feet from the waters edge where between 30 feet and 60 feet is required depending on the elevation (section 7.04).
thesuntimesnews.com
Webster Twp: Two Public Hearings on Text Amendments 2-22-23
The Webster Township Planning Commission will hold TWO Public Hearings on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM at the Webster Township Hall, 5665 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI, to consider each of the following items:. TEXT AMENDMENT 22-ZTA-01: TEXT AMENDMENT 22-ZTA-03: Public Hearing and consideration of the proposed amendment...
thesuntimesnews.com
City Recognizes Varsity Football’s Historic Season
Members of the Dexter High School Varsity Football Team crowded into the new council chambers on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, to receive a proclamation of recognition from the City of Dexter for their historic season. “Whereas, the 2022 season of Dexter Dreadnaught Football marked our players’ and coaches’ greatest success...
thesuntimesnews.com
Chelsea Police Report, December 2022
In December, Officers responded to 352 calls for police service, up from 296 last year for a 19% increase. Total calls for 2022 (Jan-Dec) are 4,901, up from 2,575 for the same period the previous year for a 90% increase. Officers conducted 161 traffic stops, up from 117 last year....
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Stops Bedford for Seventh Straight Win
The Saline basketball team made it seven straight wins and moved into second place all alone in the SEC Red with a 57-47 win over Bedford Friday night. The Hornets improved to 5-2 overall and host league leading Ann Arbor Huron Tuesday night for a chance to move closer to the top of the Red standings.
thesuntimesnews.com
Saline Smacks Bedford for Top Spot in SEC Red
A hot shooting Kate Stemmer and a smothering Saline defense led the Hornets to a 41-22 thrashing of Bedford in a showdown for the top spot in the SEC Red. The teams entered the contest tied for the conference lead with 6-0 records, but it was the Hornets that dominated the second half and cruised to the top of the Red standings.
