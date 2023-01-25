Read full article on original website
Bay Net
St. Mary’s Ryken’s Girls Basketball Coach Featured On “Student Athlete Spotlight”
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Local Coach Aaron Brady talks with St. Mary’s Ryken High School Girls Basketball Coach Toyja Somerville about her coaching style, what it takes to be a basketball player, and tips for parents. Somerville has been a basketball coach at Ryken for six years. Her players...
Salisbury, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Salisbury. The Cambridge/South Dorchester High School basketball team will have a game with Salisbury School on January 26, 2023, 13:00:00.
Bay Net
Blue Crabs Announce 2023 Coaching Staff
WALDORF, Md.– The Blue Crabs are excited to announce the coaching staff for the 2023 season. Returning to their positions in Southern Maryland are Manager, Stan Cliburn, and Pitching Coach, Daryl Thompson. Some familiar faces will be joining the Blue Crabs coaching staff for the upcoming campaign. Hitting Coach, Ray Ortega has stepped into the Bench Coach role, and outfielder Braxton Lee will be taking his place as Hitting Coach for the Blue Crabs.
fox5dc.com
PGCPS apologizes, seniors no longer need extra credits to graduate
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - In a new letter to parents, Prince George's County Public Schools apologizes for a system error they say caused students to be three credits short of graduation. Days after FOX 5's report on the matter, PGCPS now says the seniors do in fact have the necessary...
MTA Light Rail operator charged in death of St. Frances Academy star football player Lamar Patterson
BALTIMORE - An MTA Light Rail operator has been charged in the death of star high school football player Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel County.Patterson, a highly-recruited football player at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was killed when his car was struck by a light rail train last February in Linthicum.Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that the light rail operator, Tavon Smith, has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligence, and reckless endangerment."The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly...
Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House
BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time."
fox5dc.com
Teen transported after SUV overturns on baseball field at Wheaton High School
WHEATON, Md. - Authorities say a teen was transported after an SUV they were inside overturned on the baseball field at Wheaton High School. The crash happened just before 11:45 a.m. near Dalewood Drive and Everton Street in Montgomery County. The vehicle flipped over and came to rest on its...
Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan
BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
Bay Net
CCPS Announces New School Meals Site; How To Navigate
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools’ (CCPS) School Meals site, home of breakfast and lunch menus, has a fresh new look. The more user-friendly layout houses all relevant links, nutrition facts and other important details in one place. Find the School Meals website link on the...
Bay Net
Museum Studies Students Build And Donate A Skiff To Historic Sotterley
ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – This past fall, students in the Museum Studies 390 class taught by John Cook, adjunct instructor of museum studies, studied Chesapeake Bay watercraft and built a 14-foot wooden skiff as part of the coursework. The skiff was donated to Historic Sotterley in Hollywood, Maryland, to be a piece of its “Life on the Patuxent River” display.
Bay Net
Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning
FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
Woonsocket Call
This Club Is Quickly Becoming The Most Sought-After Place For Holistic Wellness In Camp Springs MD
Joi Luck Club is an exclusive social club located in Camp Springs MD, near Washington DC, which focuses on holistic wellness and helping people make meaningful connections that will propel them forward in their personal and professional lives. Founded by Dionne Joi, Joi Luck Club has made a name for...
Bay Net
Woman Wins $50,000 Scratch-Off Prize At Fastop
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A fast food manager for 18 years just won her ticket to a luxurious vacation, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. The Southern Maryland resident won a $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off. “I’ve been trying to win some big money,” said the happy woman,...
Bay Net
$50,000 Scratch-Off Win Answers Bowie Man’s Prayers
BOWIE, Md. – A Prince George’s County man is the latest to win a top prize scratching the popular $50,000 Cash instant ticket. He’s a longtime player who has always dreamed (but never really expected) that a big prize would come his way. “This is it,” the...
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Opens 2nd location in Maryland
Cook-to-Order Chicken Brand Extends Southern Hospitality with Opening in California. January 27, 2023 // Franchising.com // CALIFORNIA, Md. — Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 22622 MacArthur Blvd in California, Maryland. Multi-unit operating group D&D Slims is at the helm of the opening.
Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate
At least three people have confirmed they plan to seek the District 22 House seat representing parts of Prince George’s County. The post Moore appoints Del. Alonzo Washington to Maryland Senate appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Bay Net
Free Legal Expungement Clinics at St. Mary’s County Health Hub
LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Williams, McClernan, and Stack, LLC (WMS) and the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) announce free legal services to support expungement of certain criminal records at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Free legal help...
House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out
Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
alxnow.com
Alexandria City High School students organize walk out protesting cancelation of lunchtime activities
(Updated 3:55 p.m.) At 10 a.m. today, Alexandria City High School students filed out of their classrooms and took to the field behind the school in protest against the elimination of a popular lunchtime program at the school. For a time, students could use their lunch block to meet with...
