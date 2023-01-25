ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leonardtown, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bay Net

Blue Crabs Announce 2023 Coaching Staff

WALDORF, Md.– The Blue Crabs are excited to announce the coaching staff for the 2023 season. Returning to their positions in Southern Maryland are Manager, Stan Cliburn, and Pitching Coach, Daryl Thompson. Some familiar faces will be joining the Blue Crabs coaching staff for the upcoming campaign. Hitting Coach, Ray Ortega has stepped into the Bench Coach role, and outfielder Braxton Lee will be taking his place as Hitting Coach for the Blue Crabs.
WALDORF, MD
CBS Baltimore

MTA Light Rail operator charged in death of St. Frances Academy star football player Lamar Patterson

BALTIMORE - An MTA Light Rail operator has been charged in the death of star high school football player Lamar Patterson in Anne Arundel County.Patterson, a highly-recruited football player at St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, was killed when his car was struck by a light rail train last February in Linthicum.Charging documents obtained by WJZ show that the light rail operator, Tavon Smith, has been charged with negligent manslaughter, criminal negligence, and reckless endangerment."The aforesaid defendant on or about the aforesaid date did cause the death of Lamar Anthony Patterson, while driving, operating and controlling a vehicle in a grossly...
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Governor Wes Moore greets Maryland native, tennis star Frances Tiafoe at State House

BALTIMORE - Governor Wes Moore welcomed Maryland native and tennis star Frances Tiafoe and his family to the State House in Annapolis.Tiafoe was presented with a citation from the Maryland Senate and House of Delegates. The Prince George's native made it to the semifinals in last year's U.S. Open, and the fourth round at Wimbledon.He is the 17th-ranked ATP player in the world."It's an honor to meet Prince George's County's own Frances Tiafoe, and congratulate him on all his accomplishments on and off the court," said Governor Moore. "His hard work and dedication is an inspiration for all Marylanders. On behalf of our entire administration, we wish him luck as he continues to change the way the world sees the game of tennis, one match at a time." 
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Parents noticing discrepancies with statement balance in Maryland 529 college savings plan

BALTIMORE - A year-long quest for answers continued Tuesday in Annapolis for parents who say their long-term investment into a college savings plan evaporated and left them in a precarious financial position.For decades, parents have used Maryland 529 as a reliable avenue to save in advance for their children's tuition. But some parents say they started to notice discrepancies with their statement balance in the spring of 2022.Brian Savoie, from Silver Spring, said that realization came when he attempted to make a payment for his son's tuition."And was told - when I basically - when I received the first bill for...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

CCPS Announces New School Meals Site; How To Navigate

LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Public Schools’ (CCPS) School Meals site, home of breakfast and lunch menus, has a fresh new look. The more user-friendly layout houses all relevant links, nutrition facts and other important details in one place. Find the School Meals website link on the...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Museum Studies Students Build And Donate A Skiff To Historic Sotterley

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – This past fall, students in the Museum Studies 390 class taught by John Cook, adjunct instructor of museum studies, studied Chesapeake Bay watercraft and built a 14-foot wooden skiff as part of the coursework. The skiff was donated to Historic Sotterley in Hollywood, Maryland, to be a piece of its “Life on the Patuxent River” display.
HOLLYWOOD, MD
Bay Net

Wife Cleans Up Playing Powerball While House Cleaning

FORT WASHINGTON, Md. – A husband and wife from Prince George’s County scored a $50,007 third-tier win in the Nov. 23, 2022 Powerball drawing, but didn’t find out about it until weeks later. “I was cleaning and I checked his tickets,” the wife said. “I was shocked!”...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Woman Wins $50,000 Scratch-Off Prize At Fastop

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – A fast food manager for 18 years just won her ticket to a luxurious vacation, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. The Southern Maryland resident won a $50,000 top prize on the $50,000 Cash scratch-off. “I’ve been trying to win some big money,” said the happy woman,...
LEONARDTOWN, MD
Bay Net

$50,000 Scratch-Off Win Answers Bowie Man’s Prayers

BOWIE, Md. – A Prince George’s County man is the latest to win a top prize scratching the popular $50,000 Cash instant ticket. He’s a longtime player who has always dreamed (but never really expected) that a big prize would come his way. “This is it,” the...
BOWIE, MD
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Opens 2nd location in Maryland

Cook-to-Order Chicken Brand Extends Southern Hospitality with Opening in California. January 27, 2023 // Franchising.com // CALIFORNIA, Md. — Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise in the better-chicken segment featuring dine-in and drive-thru service, announced today its new restaurant opening at 22622 MacArthur Blvd in California, Maryland. Multi-unit operating group D&D Slims is at the helm of the opening.
CALIFORNIA, MD
Bay Net

Free Legal Expungement Clinics at St. Mary’s County Health Hub

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Williams, McClernan, and Stack, LLC (WMS) and the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) announce free legal services to support expungement of certain criminal records at the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, located at 21625 Great Mills Road in Lexington Park. Free legal help...
LEXINGTON PARK, MD
Daily Voice

House Wins: VA Gaming Machine Thieves' Luck Runs Out

Two brazen gaming machine bandits from Maryland are in police custody in Virginia following a rash of thefts from area convenience stores, the Fairfax County Police Department announced. For weeks, Maryland residents Leonard Jones, 59, and Terrell Hardy, 35, have been wanted by the department after stealing gaming machines from...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy