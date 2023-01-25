The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down Smithville 45-43 in a crazy game on Saturday afternoon in the Cameron Shootout. The Lady Hornets went into the fourth quarter leading 27-15, but the Lady Warriors picked up the intensity on defense, sped up the game, and won the fourth quarter 28-18 to cut a 13-point lead down to two in the final seconds. Chillicothe was able to fend off the finality of the comeback in the end to hold on for their eighth victory in a row.

CHILLICOTHE, MO ・ 3 HOURS AGO