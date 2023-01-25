Read full article on original website
kchi.com
Chillicothe Education Foundation Fundraiser
The Chillicothe Education Foundation honored the 2022 Chillicothe R-II School District Teacher of the Year and Beacon nominees and winners Wednesday evening in a Fund Raiser at the home of Ed Milbank. Foundation Chair Ed Douglas says this has been a successful event to support local teachers and schools. This...
kchi.com
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of January 30th
The Missouri Department of Transportation has several roadwork projects for the week of January 30th. The work for the local counties include:. Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from...
kchi.com
Chillicothe City Council Considers Farm Contracts
Contracts for farm ground, and the Chillicothe Elementary Expansion are on the Chillicothe City Council agenda for Monday. The meeting begins Monday at 5:30 pm at City Hall. There will be a request to extend the current contract for farm ground at the Industrial Park. The council will consider the...
kchi.com
Carroll County Bridge Project Begins Monday
A Carroll County bridge on Route E will close Monday. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced the Lost Creek Bridge, approximately one mile east of Route OO, will close for replacement. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Mera Excavating, LLC to complete the project. Crews plan to close Route...
kchi.com
CHS Boys Wrestling Goes 2-1 At Macon Triangular On Thursday
The Chillicothe High School Boys Wrestling team went 2-1 in its three matches at Macon on Thursday night. The Hornets fell 45-29 to North Callaway and took down Palmyra 66-18 and Macon 44-24. 113: Carter Shipers (CHILLICO) over Tristan Young (NORTHCAL) (TF 16-0 6:00) 120: James Hail (CHILLICO) over Keitan...
kchi.com
Fire Call On Clay Street
A report of a structure fire summoned Chillicothe Fire Department to apartment 1 at 420 Clay Street. The call came in Thursday at about 10:05 pm and they arrived in a couple of minutes. While en route, they were advised it was a fire in a pot on the stove.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two In The Local Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Friday evening, Troopers in Daviess County arrested 26-year-old Kaleb J Cosens of Excelsior Springs for alleged DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a window tint violation. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Early Saturday...
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Wrestling Goes 1-1-1 At Macon Triangular
The Chillicothe High School Girls Wrestling team went 1-1-1 at the Macon Triangular on Thursday night. The Lady Hornets tied Macon 18-18, fell 33-12 to Palmyra, and beat North Callaway 18-6. 125: Yoo Jung Lee (CHILLICO) over Addisyn Warren (MACON) (Fall 1:49) 135: Tori Stoner (CHILLICO) over (MACON) (For.) 145:...
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Cruise To Third Win Over Lawson In January
The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team captured its third win against Lawson in the month of January on Thursday night. The Lady Hornets took down the Lady Cardinals in dominant fashion 64-24. Chillicothe led 45-17 at halftime and hit seven three pointers in the first half. They would go...
kchi.com
Lady Hornets Outlast Smithville 45-43 To Go 3-0 In Cameron Shootout
The Chillicothe High School Girls Basketball team took down Smithville 45-43 in a crazy game on Saturday afternoon in the Cameron Shootout. The Lady Hornets went into the fourth quarter leading 27-15, but the Lady Warriors picked up the intensity on defense, sped up the game, and won the fourth quarter 28-18 to cut a 13-point lead down to two in the final seconds. Chillicothe was able to fend off the finality of the comeback in the end to hold on for their eighth victory in a row.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Two
Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Thursday. At about 3:05 pm in Chariton County, 59-year-old Kelly P Jones of Keytesville was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated – persistent offender and for alleged failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was processed and released.
