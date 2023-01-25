Read full article on original website
wpsu.org
Remembering longtime Chicago radio host Lin Brehmer
Radio host Lin Brehmer was a Chicago institution. He died earlier this week. For decades, Brehmer was the voice many Chicagoans woke up to. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIN BREHMER: Well, I, for one, am glad you could join us this morning on 93-XRT. I'm Lin Brehmer, your best friend in the whole world.
Our 5 favorite Chicago hot dog spots of 2022
There is nothing quite like a Chicago-style hot dog. All the elements come together to create a genuinely iconic dish. Here are our three favorite hot dog spots we visited in 2022.
Toymaker honors pioneering Black female pilot
A new doll will honor a pioneer pilot who lived in Chicago. Toymaker Mattel is releasing a “Bessie Coleman Inspiring Women doll” to coincide with the anniversary of her birth on January 26.
Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022
We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.
Week in Review: Chicago Mayoral Race Tightens
The footage of a Memphis traffic stop that led to Tyre Nichols’ death has been released. His family is asking for peaceful protests as five former officers are charged with second-degree murder. The Chicago mayoral race is tightening, and candidates are duking it out over crime and ethics. More...
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Chicago Urban League extends application for 2023 nextOne Program
Established Black small businesses are encouraged to apply through January 27. The Chicago Urban League is starting the new year poised to help entrepreneurs through the 2023 nextONE program. Black small business owners committed to growing their enterprises and continuing to make a meaningful impression in Chicago communities are encouraged to apply through Friday, January 27, 2023 at chiul.org/nextone.
Englewood residents sound off on Save-A-Lot taking place of Whole Foods space
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two months after this Whole Foods in Englewood suddenly shut its doors, neighbors are finally learning what will replace the empty storefront.But before it even opens its doors, some residents said they don't want it in their neighborhood. The large store is located at 63rd and Halsted. CBS 2's Sara Machi went out to get some answers.A new grocery store is coming to Englewood, filling a spot left vacant when Whole Foods pulled out. But before they even open their doors, the store owners are selling their plan to residents who said it looks like a bad deal. A...
Megabus returns to Chicago Wednesday with low fares
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Megabus is back! In partnership with Miller Transportation, the Megabus will connect Chicago with 23 cities, including Indianapolis, Louisville, and Columbus.Tickets on most routes are $17.50 one way, but we found a fare from Chicago to Gary for only one dollar.
evanstonian.net
Evanston’s Best Lunch Spots
There was much rejoicing last year when ETHS Administration allowed all grade levels to leave campus for their lunch blocks. For years, upperclassmen were the only ones allowed to leave, but sophomores have been included in that group this year. This led to a whole host of new lunch options besides the hot lunch that is so often ridiculed by students. These are the top lunch spots around ETHS, as voted by the students.
New restaurant taking over the former Tavern on Rush space
CHICAGO — The former location of Tavern on Rush in the Gold Coast is about to have a new tenant. Per a news release sent out Thursday morning, The Bellevue is set to open late this Spring at 1031 North Rush Street in Chicago. Tavern on Rush closed its doors on October 26 of last year. […]
uptownupdate.com
The Public Barber Nominated For "Best Barbershop" in The Reader's Best of Chicago Awards
The Public Barber, one of Uptown's cherished institutions, informed us that they are nominated as "Best Barbershop" in The Reader's BEST OF CHICAGO awards. So give 'em a vote if you can! They're listed under the category "Buy Local" under "Best Barbershop." There are a ton of Uptown and Uptown-adjacent...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's former top cop reacts to Tyre Nichols arrest video
MEMPHIS - Demonstrations in Chicago were small and peaceful most of Friday night after the release of the Tyre Nichols arrest video. Former Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke to FOX 32 after he watched the body camera footage. Before becoming the city's top cop, Eddie Johnson trained hundreds of officers currently...
evanstonroundtable.com
Born into Evanston basketball, Zuri Ransom is now a star of it
Back when Zuri Ransom was a third grader, at the end of her school day she would make her way to Evanston Township High School. In those days she’d yet to become known as “Zuri” at Beardsley Gym – instead, the 9-year-old was just “Little Ransom.”
Englewood rallying to save soul food restaurant after whopper gas bill of $16,000
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Shut down and out of business; a beloved soul food restaurant in Englewood has closed its doors because the owner can't pay the gas bill, but a local community group is stepping in to help save the business.Georgia Utendahl, 78, owns Georgia's Food Depot in Englewood near 73rd and Halsted streets. Last November, she was stunned when she got a $16,000 bill from Peoples Gas."I looked at it about four or five times, and I'm still thinking $1,600" she said.She couldn't pay it, so the utility shut off her gas. The problem started last year in February,...
Chicago area window company accused of ripping off customers; Buffalo Grove couple loses $30K
The Illinois attorney general and Cook County state's attorney are looking into a suburban window company that is accused of ripping off its customers.
BevNET.com
PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream Launches in Chicago
COLUMBIA, S.C.— Winter, spring, summer, or fall, it’s always the right season to experience the Ultimate Adult Indulgence. PROOF Alcohol Ice Cream is introducing its 7% ABV/14 PROOF frozen innovation to Chi-town to kick off the New Year in decadent, spoon-worthy style. One of the first category leaders...
