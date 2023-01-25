Read full article on original website
Troopers Arrest Two In The Local Counties
Two arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. Friday evening, Troopers in Daviess County arrested 26-year-old Kaleb J Cosens of Excelsior Springs for alleged DWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and a window tint violation. He was held at the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail. Early Saturday...
Troopers Arrest Two
Two arrests in the area counties are in the Missouri Highway Patrol report for Thursday. At about 3:05 pm in Chariton County, 59-year-old Kelly P Jones of Keytesville was arrested for alleged driving while intoxicated – persistent offender and for alleged failure to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in a crash. He was processed and released.
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH MURDER DUE IN SALINE COUNTY COURT
A 44-year-old Marshall man who was the subject of a manhunt following two shootings over three years ago in Saline County and charged with murder and other felonies has a court proceeding scheduled. Terrelle Palmer is alleged to have shot four people at two different residences. One of the victims...
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
Man Surrenders Probation – Headed To Prison
A Chillicothe man will head to prison after surrendering his probation. The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office received orders to transport 39-year-old Jeffrey Gordon Davenport to the Missouri Department of Corrections. Davenport was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center. He had surrendered his probation on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance. Davenport had been in custody since December 02, 2022 on this case after failing to appear in court.
Man from Green Castle arrested by patrol
A Green Castle man has been accused of multiple allegations following a traffic stop Thursday night in Sullivan County. The highway patrol has accused 28-year-old Shelby Billington of felony drug possession of methamphetamine, hydrocodone, and Xanax. Billington also was accused of alleged failure to display valid license plates, having no...
Chillicothe Man in Livingston County Court Tomorrow on Felony Pair
A Chillicothe man faces two felony charges in Livingston County Court. Court documents say Charles Wayne Doyle faces felony charges of first-degree harassment and armed criminal action. Records list both charges from January 20. The court denied Doyle’s bond. He will appear for a confined docket hearing Wednesday morning...
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple allegations
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Amity woman in Gentry County on Wednesday night, January 25th on multiple allegations. Thirty-nine-year-old Hannah Summers was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance inside a jail facility. She also had a Gentry County felony warrant for alleged contempt of court on resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony.
KEYTESVILLE WOMAN CHARGED WITH MURDER PLEADS NOT GUILTY
A Keytesville woman charged with second degree murder in Chariton County has plead not guilty. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence in Keytesville on Friday, January 20, 2023 in reference to a report from Sherri Laws to 911 dispatchers that her fiance had been shot twice by an unknown male after an attempted break in at her home. Laws also told dispatchers that she had allegedly shot the unknown male, later identified as Jacob Abney of Grandview twice. Authorities observed Abney deceased in a truck in the driveway. Authorities located the fiance, identified as James Johnson alive near the truck with gunshot wounds to the lower abdomen.
Grundy County authorities report three arrests on Monday
A suspect has been arrested in the theft of a car nearly one year ago. Forty-four-year-old Ricky Naylor of Independence has been charged in Grundy County with stealing a motor vehicle on February 22, 2023 Court documents list the 1991 Nissan Sentra as belonging to Harry Barnack. Naylor was picked up Monday at the Western Regional Diagnostic Center in St. Joseph and he’s to appear Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
THREE INJURED IN SALINE COUNTY CRASH
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Saline County on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Michelle Cook, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by David Borgstadt. The crash injured three occupants in Borgstadt’s vehicle.
Chillicothe Police Reports For Saturday – Monday
The weekend police report for Chillicothe includes 101 calls for service. 9:49 am, Officers responded to the Chillicothe Airport in reference to property damage. 12:12 pm, Officers responded to the 400 block of 3rd St. in reference to harassment….A suspect was identified. The investigation is ongoing. Sunday. 1:52 pm,...
Chillicothe Police Continue to Investigate Airport Damage
CHILLICOTHE, MO – Officers with the Chillicothe Police Department have released additional information regarding the damage to the Chillicothe airport on Monday. Law enforcement continues to investigate the incident which caused thousands of dollars worth of damage to the grounds near the runway. The damage was sustained when a vehicle drove through the soft ground and on the runway. Trash and litter was also left on the runway. The police department says the crime is of great concern due to safety issues for arriving and departing pilots when vehicles are in restricted areas and leave potentially hazardous debris on the runway.
MoDOT Roadwork For Week Of January 30th
The Missouri Department of Transportation has several roadwork projects for the week of January 30th. The work for the local counties include:. Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through January. Route WW – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from...
Highway Patrol Accident and Arrest Reports
One injury accident and one arrest are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol for the area counties on Tuesday. A single-vehicle crash on Route E in Carroll County left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers report at about 12:20 pm 65-year-old Ronald W Sebastian of Carrollton was eastbound near County Road 191 when he ran off the right side of the road and overturned. Sebastian was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Trenton woman facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child after having unsanitary living conditions
A Trenton woman faces charges related to allegedly having unsanitary living conditions for two children under the age of one. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 31-year-old Jenna Rose Clemens was arrested on January 24th. She has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.
DWI Arrest By Highway Patrol
A Lathrop man was arrested by State Troopers in Clinton County Sunday. Troopers arrested 26-year-old Wyatt E Butterworth at about 1:03 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
Trenton Police Chief reports charges pending after three local businesses sell alcohol to underage individual
Trenton Police Chief, Rex Ross, reports charges are pending after three local businesses allegedly sold an alcoholic beverage to an underage individual. Alcohol compliance checks at retail establishments were done on Friday, January 20, 2023, by the Trenton Police Department and the Midland Empire Alcohol Task Force. Compliance checks on alcohol sales have been conducted in Trenton for the past several years. Chief Ross said the checks are designed to eliminate mistakes by business employees and to identify anyone selling alcoholic beverages to minors.
Kearney Woman Injured in Clay County Crash Wednesday
A Kearney woman suffered injuries in a Clay County crash Wednesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the accident occurred around 8:15 Wednesday morning on Lightburne Street, at I-35, as 32-year-old Kalli J. Simons drove southbound. Troopers say Simons struck another southbound vehicle driven by 30-year-old Green City resident...
Fire Call On Clay Street
A report of a structure fire summoned Chillicothe Fire Department to apartment 1 at 420 Clay Street. The call came in Thursday at about 10:05 pm and they arrived in a couple of minutes. While en route, they were advised it was a fire in a pot on the stove.
