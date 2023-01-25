ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso area Border Protection officers arrest over 60 people since start of year

By Isaac Cruz
 3 days ago

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The U.S. Customs and Border Protection at the El Paso area border crossings announced 62 fugitives have been apprehended since the beginning of 2023. Those included suspects wanted for homicide and sexual crimes against children.

Between January 7 and 21, agents arrested two people for sexual offences against children and one for homicide. “The vast majority of those who use our ports are law abiding individuals, however CBP officers are diligent in their efforts to make sure those are are being sought by law enforcement are stopped and held accountable,” CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha said in a release.

On January 7, CBP officers arrested a 42-year old man for an outstanding warrant for sexual offence against a child out of Raleigh, North Carolina. On January 10, CBP officers arrested a 56-year-old man for an outstanding warrant for homicide out of Brighton, Colorado. On January 21, CBP officers arrested a 56-year-old man for an outstanding warrant for criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13 out of Lovington, New Mexico.

Officials say the other 59 people arrested were wanted on a variety of charges including cruelty toward a child, molestation of a minor, abuse of a child and assault. Officials say all people arrested were turned over to local authorities for extradition.

