George Santos' ex says congressman will never resign because 'his ego is too big'
The former boyfriend of New York Rep. George Santos says the Long Island Republican facing growing calls to resign for extensively lying about his past will never do so, even as he faces multiple investigations, including into his finances.
George Santos inundated with offers after bizarrely saying he’ll resign if 142 people ask him to
Embattled New York Congressman George Santos has so far refused to bow to pressure to step aside after fabricating major parts of his resume.New York Republicans called on Mr Santos to resign on Wednesday, with Nassau County Republican Party chairman Joseph Cairo telling a press conference, “He’s disgraced the House of Representatives and we do not consider him one of our congresspeople.” Mr Santos remained defiant, but on Thursday, he told reporters that he would step down if “142 people ask for me to resign”.The significance of the number seemed random, but Mr Santos told Semafor reporter Kadia Goba...
Trump Delivers Bitter Speech Filled With Falsehoods in New Hampshire
Trump’s sustained truth-stretched swing is hardly a surprise
GOP Rep. Nancy Mace says Rep. George Santos' 'entire résumé and life was manufactured' and that it will be 'very difficult to work with anyone who cannot be trusted'
Mace lambasted freshman Rep. George Santos on television for lying about his background and experience on the campaign trail.
Byron Donalds is asked about George Santos, points out Democratic senator who 'lied about his service'
Florida Rep. Byron Donalds said Wednesday that George Santos should be allowed to sit on House committees while a possible House ethics investigation plays out.
Manchin claims McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare cuts are off the table
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) privately agreed that cuts to Medicare and Social Security are off the table when it comes to raising the debt ceiling, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) told reporters Wednesday. Manchin and McCarthy held a private meeting Wednesday afternoon to discuss raising the debt ceiling, which needs...
Former donor of Rep. Santos' campaign says he feels betrayed as congressman continues being caught in apparent lies
Rep. Santos claims the change must have come from someone on his staff, but would not take responsibility for it himself.
Here’s how George Santos could still be removed from office
George Santos’s colleagues in the House could end up being the final arbiters of judgement for the scandal-ridden New York Republican.Despite wave after wave of revelations surrounding his past and present fictions and lies, the embattled congressman has remained adamant that he will remain in office. Even in the face of members of his own party calling for his ouster, Mr Santos has stood firm.But none of that may matter if the machinations of the US House of Representatives conspire against him. George Santos news - follow liveHouse Speaker Kevin McCarthy left open the door to that possibility...
Sen. Ted Cruz Wants Capitol Hill Vending Machines to Accept Crypto
Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. But Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed requiring vendors on Capitol Hill to accept cryptocurrency as payment. On Wednesday, Cruz introduced a concurrent resolution that, if adopted, would require the Architect of the Capitol,...
The Shadow Race to Replace George Santos Has Already Begun
Rep. George Santos hasn’t resigned. He hasn’t even publicly said that he won’t run for re-election in 2024. But the shadow race to replace him has already begun.In New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which Santos continues to represent despite growing calls to step down, political operators on both sides of the aisle are plotting their next moves.Republicans are clamoring to find a candidate with an immaculate, bulletproof résumé who can patch up the Long Island GOP’s scarred reputation. Democrats are looking for someone who can lead their comeback—an emboldened move to flip the district back to blue after Santos dyed...
George Santos is like a snake slithering in the GOP: Opinion cartoon by SW Parra
The New York congressman’s lies seem like they are endless. | Commentary
‘We don’t know his real name’: George Santos’s unravelling web of lies
‘Nobody even knows who this guy is,’ critics say, but he was still awarded with House panel assignments – showing the party ‘stands for nothing’
George Santos a ‘bad guy’ who did ‘bad things’ but should not be forced out, top Republican says
New York congressman’s résumé is largely fiction and campaign finance questions abide but support is vital for speaker McCarthy
What is a ‘Bunny Boiler’ and why is George Santos Being Called One?
Senator John Kennedy (R-LA) called out fellow GOP Rep Santos (R-NY) on Monday for being “nutty as a fruitcake” as well as a “bunny boiler.”. The expression 'bunny boiler' derives from the 1987 film Fatal Attraction. The phrase comes from the plot device whereby the jilted lover, in a fit of frenzied jealousy, boils her erstwhile lover's daughter's pet rabbit.
Rep. George Santos quietly opens Queens district office
The exterior of Rep. George Santos' (inset) district office, which once belonged to former Rep. Tom Suozzi. A single staffer was scrolling through his phone when Gothamist visited Wednesday. [ more › ]
Biden and Democrats try to claim the economy as an issue before 2024 elections
Republicans, underscoring 40-year high inflation and pandemic-exacerbated supply chain kinks, excoriated Democrats' economic policies before last year's midterm elections. Now, after outperforming expectations in 2022, Democrats are trying to prove their mettle regarding the economy before next year's presidential cycle as President Joe Biden and the White House simultaneously attempt to move on from his classified documents controversy.
McCarthy says Santos will be removed from Congress if investigation finds he broke law
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said embattled Rep. George Santos (R-NY) will be removed from Congress if an investigation finds that he broke the law. Santos is currently under investigation by the House Ethics Committee. The investigation resulted from revelations that the freshman congressman had lied about numerous parts of his life and career. In addition to the Ethics Committee inquiry, Santos is currently under investigation by a variety of federal and state entities.
Trump’s worst judge is now a dangerous threat to press freedom
The plaintiffs in Children’s Health Defense v. Washington Post are an array of Covid conspiracy theorists, anti-vaxxers, and disgraced media figures who preach the gospel of ivermectin. They target four of the world’s leading media institutions — the Washington Post, the BBC, the Associated Press, and Reuters — claiming...
Trump suffers RNC endorsement slump with only four of 168 backing him: Report
An overwhelming majority of the Republican National Committee appears tepid about backing former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Of the 168 RNC members, only four offered an endorsement, while 20 opposed him, 35 kept their options open, and the remaining didn't respond, according to a survey by the New York Times. The apprehension among members signals that Trump's ironclad grip on the party may be waning as the GOP mulls possible alternatives.
Brazilian claiming to be Santos’ ex-boyfriend says congressman only ever cared about ‘fame and power’
A Brazilian individual claiming to be Rep George Santos’ ex-boyfriend appeared on CNN and said that Mr Santos only ever cared about “fame and power” and that he expects him to continue to reject calls for his resignation. Pedro Vilarva has previously said that he entered into a romantic relationship with Mr Santos in 2014 when he was just 18 years old and the future Congressman was 26 — and that their relationship was full of dishonesty on Mr Santos’ part.The Republican, elected to the US House in November and sworn in earlier this month, is facing an avalanche...
