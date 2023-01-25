ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Amish Buggy Shows Off Philadelphia Eagles Pride

Let's hear it for the boys! It seems everyone is getting in on the Philadelphia Eagles playoff excitement, including this the driver of this Amish buggy. Twitter user Heidi Irwin spotted this buggy in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania sporting a giant Eagles banner on its back end. Hmm, wonder if it's...
New Jersey foodie breaks Guinness World Record

When it comes to breaking a record in the Guinness World Record book most have to accomplish painstaking acts of courage and physical prowess. Not so much the case with Morristown, New Jersey resident Eric Finkelstein, a 34-year-old self proclaimed foodie. Eric broke the Guinness World Record for eating at...
Furlong Woman Charged With Computer Fraud by Investigators in New Jersey

DOYLESTOWN, PA—A Furlong woman has been accused of running a computer-repair scam that hurt her victims not once, but twice, all while using their own computers. The Prosecutor in Bergen County, NJ, accused Mona Sethi, 65, of convincing victims of her scam that their computers were compromised. Investigators allege that for a fee, Sethi would offer to “repair” the victims’ computers. Authorities say victims would then give remote access to their computers. That gave Sethi access to their personal information, which she allegedly used for fraudulent purposes. Investigators say that Sethi created a shell company called Micro Technical Services LLC and bank accounts in India to move victims’ money overseas. On Jan. 25, officials from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office worked with the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office and Buckingham police to execute a search warrant at Sethi’s house in Furlong and arrest her. Sethi was charged with money laundering, theft by deception and conspiracy. She is pending extradition to New Jersey. Want more news like this delivered to your inbox? Sign up for our daily and weekly e-mail newsletters online.
NJ Turnpike truck fire creates massive delays Thursday morning

A truck that became engulfed in flames Thursday morning caused miles of delays on the New Jersey Turnpike. A tractor-trailer hit a concrete barrier in the outer lanes north of Exit 10 (Route 287) in Middlesex County around 6:40 a.m. and caught fire, according to State Police Sgt. Philip Curry. The driver was able to escape the cab and was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Princeton graduate student found deceased at off-campus residence

This story is breaking and will be updated as more information becomes availaible. Content Warning: The following article contains mention of death. University Counseling services are available at 609-258-3141, and the Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24/7 at 988. A Crisis Text Line is also available in the United States; text HOME to 741741. Students can contact residential college staff and the Office of Religious Life for other support and resources. For employees, Carebridge counseling services are available 24/7 by calling (800) 437-0911.
Cops: Monmouth County, NJ jail guard provided phone to inmate lover

A prison guard in Monmouth County was having a romantic relationship with an inmate and provided him with a cell phone so they could stay in touch, according to authorities. The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Thursday announced a criminal charge against 51-year-old Latonya Johnson, a guard at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold, for knowingly providing an electronic communication device to an inmate.
Woman sentenced to probation for assault by auto in Sussex County

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Morris County woman was sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to assault by auto, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Jennifer Sugarman, 36, of Lincoln Park Borough was sentenced don Jan. 26 before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the...
