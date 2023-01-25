Read full article on original website
Related
vineyardgazette.com
Tisbury Eyes Modular Offices to Relieve Town Hall Space Crunch
With the $81 million Tisbury School project well under way, town leaders now are looking at their next building challenge: an up-to-date, consolidated location for municipal offices, which have overflowed town hall to the extent that some employees are working in the Katharine Cornell theatre upstairs. “We need to pivot...
vineyardgazette.com
Shared Vision
At its meeting on Jan. 24 the West Tisbury affordable housing committee unanimously agreed that the development of the affordable housing land at 401 State Road should help meet the needs of the Island’s exploding population of aging adults. Eight apartments to be built there will be three 2-bedroom...
vineyardgazette.com
CROP Walk Thank You
Over the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays, the 2022 Martha’s Vineyard CROP Hunger Walk continued to receive contributions, and we’re delighted to now share that we raised $26,174.51. This is the outcome of wonderfully generous support from the Island community. We had a strong turnout of 120 walkers and...
vineyardgazette.com
Community Health
The announcement this week that more decision-making for the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital and other community hospitals will be shifted to their parent corporation is being billed as an efficiency move that won’t affect patient care. We can only hope that’s true. The Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket hospitals...
Comments / 0