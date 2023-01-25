Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Road rage, bomb, and slumber party: Top stories in photos
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Here are the top stories from this week in photos. A road rage encounter led to gunfire and an arrest in central Florida. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said the confrontation involved a man on a motorcycle and a car. "I have a...
Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police
North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
Click10.com
14-year-old charged as adult, accused of fatally shooting Broward teenager
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy has been charged with first-degree murder after a 16-year-old boy was shot in the head last month in Deerfield Beach, prosecutors confirmed to Local 10 News Friday. Jail records show that Keantae Vaughn was transferred from juvenile detention to the Paul Rein...
cw34.com
Man acquitted in murder of young father during drug deal in West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The two men arrested for the murder of a young father in West Palm Beach nearly six years ago are free. On Thursday, a jury acquitted 31-year-old Lawrence Padgett for the murder of 26-year-old Jevaughn Suckoo in 2017. One day earlier, court records...
Click10.com
Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
Click10.com
Homestead Kindergarten student found with gun in backpack, father facing felony charge
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing a felony charge after his 6-year-old daughter brought a gun to school. According to Homestead police, officers responded to the Keys Gate Charter School, located at 2000 SE 28th Ave. after administrators were alerted about a student who was found with a gun.
wflx.com
South Florida community reaction after beating video: anger, shock, sadness
The brutal beating and the death three days later of a Memphis man by police officers prompted a wave of emotions from the South Florida community after viewing the video Friday: shock, anger, sadness. A former FBI agent and current defense attorney, the CEO of the Urban League of Palm...
Click10.com
‘I won’t rest’: Detective continues search for 22-year-old student’s I-95 killer
MIAMI – Sheila Nunez lost her 22-year-old daughter Melissa Gonzalez during a Friday night shooting on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County. Gonzalez, an aspiring attorney who had graduated from Florida International University, was driving at about 8:30 p.m., on Jan. 3, southbound near Northwest 79 Street. Gonzalez was with...
PBSO: The Sheriff's Office Will 'Never Ever' Call To Arrest You
Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw warns the public about a scam involving an imposter claiming to be from his agency, calling to say there is a warrant out for you and telling you to purchase a "voucher" at Walgreens.
Click10.com
Man shoots woman during dog fight in South Beach, police say
MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man fired his gun while trying to separate two fighting dogs and injured a woman and the dogs on Friday in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Norman Irizarry said he was working at South Beach Tattoo when he heard a...
South Floridians react to Tyre Nichols' violent arrest video
MIAMI - On Friday night, South Floridians reacted to the release of the video showing Memphis police officers' violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. He would later die from his injuries. A community activist told CBS4 he watched the beating in horror. "Inconceivable." In a word, lawyer and immediate past president of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Stephen Johnson, described what he saw as "inconceivable." "The last word I heard him say on the videos I watched was mom, and I couldn't," said Johnson.Johnson was horrified by the death of Tyre Nichols. "A lack of value for the life...
Click10.com
Hearing held for ex-Hialeah cop accused of beating handcuffed man
HIALEAH, Fla. – A bond court hearing was held Friday morning for fired Hialeah Police Officer Rafael Quinones Otaño, 27, a day after the Miami-Dade state attorney announced he was being charged for allegedly beating a handcuffed homeless man. “It’s a sad and disappointing day when any officer...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after body found in Deerfield Beach lake
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday evening in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a body found floating in a lake near the 100 block of Ellesmere C.
‘He’s a trooper’: Dog recovering after being ‘cemented’ to sidewalk in Florida city
BOCA RATON, Fla. — A dog is recovering after the abandoned animal was discovered stuck to a sidewalk in a South Florida city. According to a Facebook post from Tri-County Humane, the dog, who officials have named Trooper, was found covered in his waste on a sidewalk in Boca Raton.
Click10.com
Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school
MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
2 Florida police officers accused of kidnapping, beating homeless man
Two former South Florida police officers turned themselves in Thursday morning to face felony charges over the beating of a homeless man who had been drinking outside a shopping center last month, officials said.
Click10.com
Police officers arrest man over shooting outside Miami-Dade hotel
MIAMI – A 23-year-old man, who police officers accused of driving a black Mercedes-Benz S550 during a recent shooting outside of a hotel, appeared in court on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. Corrections booked Baldwin Baker at about 4:40 a.m., on Thursday, after Miami police officers arrested him at about...
Man charged with attempted murder, arson in Liberty City duplex fire
MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a Liberty City duplex fire that sent one man to the hospital. Thursday morning, Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and NW 40th Street. "When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the fire. We encountered an adult male victim laying on the ground when we arrived, he had torso and arm burns and...
Click10.com
Police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale ends in Tamarac
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers arrested four people following a chase on Thursday in Broward County. The pursuit ended just across from the Tamarac Fire Rescue station at 4801 W. Commercial Blvd. According to Sunrise police, detectives arrested four people, three of whom were connected to a robbery...
WSVN-TV
Two Plantation High School students killed as car plunges into Sunrise canal
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens identified as Frandeline Joseph 17-years-old and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien died Wednesday, after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Both were juniors at Plantation High School. Surveillance video captured what appears to be...
