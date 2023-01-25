ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lauderdale Lakes, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Man Killed, Shot Multiple Times According To Police

North Broward County Murder Under Investigation. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Broward Sheriff’s Office Saturday evening is searching for a suspect in the early morning murder of a man in Pompano Beach. In a statement to BocaNewsNow.com, BSO said it’s seeking any information […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Pompano Beach shooting leaves 1 man dead, deputies say

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Pompano Beach on Saturday. According to authorities, the shooting happened around midnight near the 300 block of Southwest Second Place in Pompano Beach. According to BSO, deputies located a man...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man shoots woman during dog fight in South Beach, police say

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A man fired his gun while trying to separate two fighting dogs and injured a woman and the dogs on Friday in South Beach, according to the Miami Beach Police Department. Norman Irizarry said he was working at South Beach Tattoo when he heard a...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Floridians react to Tyre Nichols' violent arrest video

MIAMI - On Friday night, South Floridians reacted to the release of the video showing Memphis police officers' violent arrest of Tyre Nichols. He would later die from his injuries.  A community activist told CBS4 he watched the beating in horror.  "Inconceivable." In a word, lawyer and immediate past president of the 100 Black Men of South Florida, Stephen Johnson, described what he saw as "inconceivable." "The last word I heard him say on the videos I watched was mom, and I couldn't," said Johnson.Johnson was horrified by the death of Tyre Nichols. "A lack of value for the life...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Hearing held for ex-Hialeah cop accused of beating handcuffed man

HIALEAH, Fla. – A bond court hearing was held Friday morning for fired Hialeah Police Officer Rafael Quinones Otaño, 27, a day after the Miami-Dade state attorney announced he was being charged for allegedly beating a handcuffed homeless man. “It’s a sad and disappointing day when any officer...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after body found in Deerfield Beach lake

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Deputies are investigating after a body was found floating in a lake Friday evening in Deerfield Beach. According to Broward Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a call around 7 p.m. about a body found floating in a lake near the 100 block of Ellesmere C.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Student accused of bringing stun gun to Broward high school

MIRAMAR, Fla. – An 18-year-old student at Everglades High School in Miramar was arrested after bringing a stun gun to school, authorities said. The incident allegedly occurred last Thursday at the school, located at 17100 SW 48th Court. According to an arrest report, a school administrator notified the school...
MIRAMAR, FL
Click10.com

Police officers arrest man over shooting outside Miami-Dade hotel

MIAMI – A 23-year-old man, who police officers accused of driving a black Mercedes-Benz S550 during a recent shooting outside of a hotel, appeared in court on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. Corrections booked Baldwin Baker at about 4:40 a.m., on Thursday, after Miami police officers arrested him at about...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Man charged with attempted murder, arson in Liberty City duplex fire

MIAMI - An arrest has been made in a Liberty City duplex fire that sent one man to the hospital. Thursday morning, Miami Fire Rescue said around 6 a.m. they received a call about a fire in a residence at the intersection of NW 12th Avenue and NW 40th Street. "When we arrived on the scene we encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from a duplex and immediately made entry into the property and began to extinguish the fire. We encountered an adult male victim laying on the ground when we arrived, he had torso and arm burns and...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale ends in Tamarac

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers arrested four people following a chase on Thursday in Broward County. The pursuit ended just across from the Tamarac Fire Rescue station at 4801 W. Commercial Blvd. According to Sunrise police, detectives arrested four people, three of whom were connected to a robbery...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Two Plantation High School students killed as car plunges into Sunrise canal

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teens identified as Frandeline Joseph 17-years-old and 16-year-old Sherwenly Luxilien died Wednesday, after the car they were in went into a canal in Sunrise, launching an hours-long rescue and recovery efforts. Both were juniors at Plantation High School. Surveillance video captured what appears to be...
SUNRISE, FL

