Largest RSN Owner in U.S. Prepares for Bankruptcy

The largest owner of local sports channels in the U.S. is reportedly heading toward an $8.6 billion debt restructuring in bankruptcy court. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Diamond Sports Group, which includes Bally Sports Regional Networks and showcases MLB, NBA, and NHL games, has seen a decline in cable-TV subscribers. After...
