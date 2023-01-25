Read full article on original website
Lobbyist says she was harassed by current Pa. lawmaker, wants legislature to change misconduct rules
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. A lobbyist for one of Pennsylvania’s most influential unions says a sitting state House lawmaker sexually harassed her, and she is urging the legislature to expand internal rules that govern who can bring misconduct complaints. Andi Perez, who advocates on behalf of...
Effort to legalize recreational weed in Delaware begins anew
DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill authorizing the creation of a state-licensed recreational marijuana industry in Delaware cleared a Democrat-led House committee on Tuesday.The measure is one piece of a renewed effort by Democratic lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana use by adults 21 and older and build a cannabis industry to compete neighboring states that have approved legalization. The proposal does not allow individuals to grow their own plants.Legislation to legalize possession of up to one ounce of marijuana will be heard by a separate House committee on Wednesday.Democrats have tried for several years to legalize marijuana in Delaware but...
Construction exec: Mini-Bond will hurt non-union, minorities
A Delaware construction executive says that Senate Bill 35, scheduled to be heard today in the House will effectively block non-union contractors from state contracts. Edward J. Capodanno, president of the Associated Builders and Contractors Delaware says a bill to add 17 projects to this year’s Bond and Capital Improvements funding, will hurt the more than 500 members ABC represents. ... Read More
Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts
With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day
HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
delawarepublic.org
More work needs to be done to reduce tobacco use in Delaware
The American Lung Association’s report shows Delaware has made strides in the past year in its efforts to end tobacco use. But American Lung Association Chief Mission Officer Deb Brown says it’s important to remember the scope of the issue. “Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable...
WBOC
Gov. Carney Looks to Spend Big on Affordable Housing
DELAWARE- Governor John Carney is taking bold steps to tackle the state's affordable housing crisis. The governor announced his proposed budget in Dover on Jan. 26. The spending plan includes record-breaking funding for housing initiatives. As part of Gov. Carney's proposed nearly $5.5 billion budget, just more than $100 million...
Gov. Carney outlines $7.2 billion spending plan in Delaware
Delaware’s government would spend $7.2 billion next fiscal year — prioritizing raises for teachers and other education initiatives, adding affordable housing, creating jobs and improving roads, and investing in clean water and other environmental programs — under a budget Gov. John Carney proposed Thursday. Carney, entering his...
abc27.com
Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
kfgo.com
MN House Dems pass “clean energy” bill over objections, ND governor threatens to sue over legislation
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Democratic-controlled Minnesota House passed a “clean energy” bill Thursday night to set a goal of 100% carbon-neutral energy from Minnesota utilities by 2040. Republican Chris Swedzinski warns families will be hit with an annual electric bill increase of $1,600 plus businesses will...
Rise in unemployment pay heads to Carney’s desk
A bill that would increase unemployment payments by $50 a week is headed to Gov. John Carney’s desk after essentially skating through the General Assembly. The Delaware Senate passed House Bill 49 Thursday. It also will allow the state to use the Delaware Unemployment Trust Fund to pay employer shares of that raise, but only for 2023. The rise will ... Read More
Important Information for Those Who Use Medical Marijuana in Pennsylvania: Positive Changes are Ahead
A proposed piece of legislation will improve the conditions of the PA Medical Marijuana Program. Two Pennsylvania State Senators are making a bipartisan effort to improve the Medical Marijuana Program for patients within the Commonwealth.
WBOC
Delaware Governor to Present Recommended Budget Thursday
DELAWARE- Delaware's governor is expected to announce his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Gov. John Carney give his presentation starting at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives building in Dover. You can watch a live stream of the announcement here.
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents
Payment of $4,000 could come for millions of Pennsylvania residents because surging prices for food, gas, and housing continue to squeeze the wallets of Pennsylvanians. The low-income families in Pennsylvania have experienced a significant price increase that hurts them more and put severe pressure due to rising costs for a wide range of consumer products.
inlander.com
Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market
There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
Proposed bills would make all Tennessee local elections partisan
(The Center Square) – Two proposed Tennessee bills would add to the partisan nature of all of the state’s elections, including local and judge races. One of the bills would require all races, including local and state elections, to be partisan with candidates declaring a political party. Another would require all voters to declare a party and only vote in that party’s primary elections. Companion bills SB 405 and HB...
Public Health to close COVID-19 call centers Tuesday
In another sign that COVID-19 is becoming a part of ordinary life, the Delaware Division of Public Health will close its COVID-19 call center and vaccine call center Tuesday because the number of calls has dwindled. It’s one more indication that the state and the federal government are starting to consider how to handle the ebbing of the pandemic as ... Read More
Except for one town in Illinois, this New Jersey town is the poorest
A Wall Street 24/7 study reported by thecentersquare.com told us something that, unfortunately, is not a surprise to anyone who lives in NJ. Camden is a town in trouble and doesn’t appear to be anywhere near solving its problems. In an analysis that studied towns in the United States...
Carney’s education raises cause stir in compensation committee
Gov. John Carney’s announcement last week of a 9% pay raise for teachers caused a lot of comment in Monday night’s Public Education Compensation Committee. Also discussed was a proposal to keep teachers in their Delaware jobs by giving them full pension benefits at 25 years of service instead of making them wait until they reach 30 years. Carney said ... Read More
