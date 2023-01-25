ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

CBS Philly

Effort to legalize recreational weed in Delaware begins anew

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A bill authorizing the creation of a state-licensed recreational marijuana industry in Delaware cleared a Democrat-led House committee on Tuesday.The measure is one piece of a renewed effort by Democratic lawmakers to legalize recreational marijuana use by adults 21 and older and build a cannabis industry to compete neighboring states that have approved legalization. The proposal does not allow individuals to grow their own plants.Legislation to legalize possession of up to one ounce of marijuana will be heard by a separate House committee on Wednesday.Democrats have tried for several years to legalize marijuana in Delaware but...
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Construction exec: Mini-Bond will hurt non-union, minorities

A Delaware construction executive says that Senate Bill 35, scheduled to be heard today in the House  will effectively block non-union contractors from state contracts. Edward J. Capodanno, president of the Associated Builders and Contractors Delaware says a bill to add 17 projects to this year’s Bond and Capital Improvements funding, will hurt the more than 500 members ABC represents. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Latino groups in Delaware protest pilot program they say would limit their ability to get state contracts

With signs up in the air, Latino groups protested inside and outside Legislative Hall in Dover this week to protest against the Community Workforce Agreement Act. The state Senate this week approved a pilot program that’s designed to improve diversity and inclusion on projects funded by the state. A similar effort last spring failed to get off the ground.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Lawmaker: All Pennsylvania schools should start after Labor Day

HARRISBURG (CBS) - The idea wasn't his. But state Rep. Jose Giral (D-Philadelphia) thought it was a good one, so he's introducing a bill that would establish a post-Labor Day start for Pennsylvania schools. While campaigning last fall, "I was out there knocking on doors and visiting folks at community events, and a lot of parents were coming up to me, and they were talking about the school year," Giral said – specifically, telling him it should start after Labor Day. Post-Labor Day school starts were once common but are increasingly rare. Pennsylvania's two largest school districts, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, both start...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawarepublic.org

More work needs to be done to reduce tobacco use in Delaware

The American Lung Association’s report shows Delaware has made strides in the past year in its efforts to end tobacco use. But American Lung Association Chief Mission Officer Deb Brown says it’s important to remember the scope of the issue. “Tobacco use remains the leading cause of preventable...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Gov. Carney Looks to Spend Big on Affordable Housing

DELAWARE- Governor John Carney is taking bold steps to tackle the state's affordable housing crisis. The governor announced his proposed budget in Dover on Jan. 26. The spending plan includes record-breaking funding for housing initiatives. As part of Gov. Carney's proposed nearly $5.5 billion budget, just more than $100 million...
DELAWARE STATE
WHYY

Gov. Carney outlines $7.2 billion spending plan in Delaware

Delaware’s government would spend $7.2 billion next fiscal year — prioritizing raises for teachers and other education initiatives, adding affordable housing, creating jobs and improving roads, and investing in clean water and other environmental programs — under a budget Gov. John Carney proposed Thursday. Carney, entering his...
DELAWARE STATE
abc27.com

Changes coming to Pennsylvania SNAP program benefits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Acting Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Val Arkoosh advised Pennsylvania residents of upcoming changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. Starting in March, SNAP recipient households will no longer receive the Emergency Allotment (EA) addition payment created during the COVID-19 health emergency and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Rise in unemployment pay heads to Carney’s desk

A bill that would increase unemployment payments by $50 a week is headed to Gov. John Carney’s desk after essentially skating through the General Assembly. The Delaware Senate passed House Bill 49 Thursday.  It also will allow the state to use the Delaware Unemployment Trust Fund to pay employer shares of that raise, but only for 2023. The rise will ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Governor to Present Recommended Budget Thursday

DELAWARE- Delaware's governor is expected to announce his proposed budget for the next fiscal year. Gov. John Carney give his presentation starting at 11 a.m. at the Delaware Public Archives building in Dover. You can watch a live stream of the announcement here.
DELAWARE STATE
inlander.com

Washington state gears up for a national cannabis market

There's a reason you can't buy Oregon-grown cannabis in Spokane. It's called federal law. But with the growing possibility that the regulators and politicians in the nation's capital will end the federal prohibition of cannabis, Pacific Northwest lawmakers are gearing up to allow producers to export cannabis across state lines.
WASHINGTON STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania 'on high alert' for bird flu as egg prices drop

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- This case is in a different commonwealth: Virginia, not Pennsylvania. But Pennsylvania's Department of Agriculture is "on high alert" for highly-pathogenic avian influenza, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding told CBS News Friday, partly because of last week's confirmed case in Virginia. The reason? "They are in the same flyway – the Atlantic flyway – as Pennsylvania," Redding said.In other words, in the path of migrating birds, who can spread the disease, which has caused the deaths of nearly 60 million birds – and contributed to high prices for everything from Thanksgiving turkeys last November to eggs today. But it's January....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Center Square

Proposed bills would make all Tennessee local elections partisan

(The Center Square) – Two proposed Tennessee bills would add to the partisan nature of all of the state’s elections, including local and judge races. One of the bills would require all races, including local and state elections, to be partisan with candidates declaring a political party. Another would require all voters to declare a party and only vote in that party’s primary elections. Companion bills SB 405 and HB...
TENNESSEE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Public Health to close COVID-19 call centers Tuesday

In another sign that COVID-19 is becoming a part of ordinary life, the Delaware Division of Public Health will close its COVID-19 call center and vaccine call center Tuesday because the number of calls has dwindled. It’s one more indication that the state and the federal government are starting to consider how to handle the ebbing of the pandemic as ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Carney’s education raises cause stir in compensation committee

Gov. John Carney’s announcement last week of a 9% pay raise for teachers caused a lot of comment in Monday night’s Public Education Compensation Committee. Also discussed was a proposal to keep teachers in their Delaware jobs by giving them full pension benefits at 25 years of service instead of making them wait until they reach 30 years. Carney said ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
