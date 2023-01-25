ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

‘Game of Thrones’ actress Bianco, Marilyn Manson settle lawsuit

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01OJUH_0kR6IYux00

A lawsuit in which Marilyn Manson was sued in federal court by “Game of Thrones” actress Esmé Bianco for alleged sexual assault and battery in what she described as a series of violent encounters has been settled, according to court papers obtained Wednesday.

The lawsuit, filed in April 2021 in Los Angeles federal court, alleged that Bianco was invited to Los Angeles from the United Kingdom by Manson with the promise of work, and after moving into the Goth rocker’s West Hollywood apartment in 2011, she was not allowed to eat, sleep or leave without his permission.

A joint report on settlement negotiations filed Tuesday says that the parties participated in private mediation on Jan. 17 in which an agreement was reached to resolve the litigation.

“The parties are finalizing the papers documenting their agreement and anticipate a dismissal being filed within 45 days,” the document reads.

The terms of the agreement were not released.

Earlier this month, also in Los Angeles federal court, the same judge overseeing the Bianco case dismissed a different sexual abuse lawsuit against Manson — whose real name is Brian Warner — filed by a model who accused the rocker in June 2021 of raping and abusing her during their two-year relationship.

Ashley Morgan Smithline’s suit was dismissed after she failed to replace her former lawyer, according to court papers.

U.S. District Judge Fernando L. Aenlle-Rocha dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice, meaning Smithline can refile the complaint at a later time.

Manson, 54, has repeatedly denied wrongdoing in the face of assault allegations brought by several women.

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced in September that it turned over its investigation of sexual assault allegations against Manson to the District Attorney’s Office for consideration of possible criminal charges.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau completed a 19-month investigation into Manson, according to the department. The bureau investigates sexual and physical abuse cases of children and felonious sexual assaults involving adult victims.

A lawsuit in which Manson is suing actress Evan Rachel Wood and her former girlfriend, Illma Gore, for intentional infliction of emotional stress, defamation and other allegations is pending in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Vibe

Matt Barnes Spits On Fiancée’s Ex-Husband Following Alleged Death Threats

During Sunday (Jan. 22) afternoon’s pivotal game between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers, Matt Barnes found himself in a heated incident with his fiancée, Anansa Sims’ ex-husband, David Patterson Jr. In a video obtained by TMZ Sports (see below), the altercation catapulted after the former NBA champion and Patterson crossed paths at the Levi’s Stadium in San Francisco.More from VIBE.comBlueface Offers DJ Akademiks The Fade In Latest Chapter Of Their Ongoing BeefFreddie Gibbs Says He Has No Plans To End Beef With Benny The ButcherMatt Barnes Says He Stopped A Player And Coach From Fighting Skip Bayless Barnes spat...
PATTERSON, CA
Vibe

Lil Wayne’s $20 Million Lawsuit Against Former Manager Takes Major Hit

Various claims made by Lil Wayne in his $20 million counter-lawsuit against his ex-manager and attorney Robert Sweeney have been dismissed. According to Law, an appeals court ruled in Sweeney’s favor upon hearing four allegations in the suit, including causes of action for fraudulent inducement, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and unjust enrichment. More from VIBE.comJanet Jackson Sued By Business Managers For Alleged "Unpaid Services"Tyga Sued For $1.3M For Missed Lamborghini And Bentley PaymentsRecording Academy To Honor Missy Elliott, Dr. Dre, Lil Wayne With Global Impact Award The First Division concluded that Weezy’s accusations against his former employee held no ground,...
RadarOnline

'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey To Be Paid $3k A Month In Spousal Support From Ex-Husband Clark Gregg Years After Settling Divorce

Dirty Dancing star Jennifer Grey will receive monthly spousal support from her ex-husband, Clark Gregg, years after the exes reached a divorce settlement. RadarOnline.com can confirm the movie starlet, known for portraying Frances "Baby" Houseman alongside the late Patrick Swayze, is set to get $3,931 on the first day of each month.The Iron Man actor has been required to pay Grey a lump sum of $23,586 for retroactive spousal support from July 1, 2022, to December 1, 2022. He was ordered to pay up on or before January 15, 2023.He signed off on January 9 and Grey gave her signature...
RadarOnline

Man Who Accused Todd Chrisley Of Secret Affair Going After Reality Star’s Wife Julie For $167k As Stars Prepare For Prison

Todd Chrisley’s male ex-business partner, who accused the reality star of having an affair with him, has gone to court to collect $167k owed by Julie Chrisley, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Mark Braddock filed a court case against Julie in Nashville court. In his petition, Mark said he was awarded $112k in 2014 as part of a legal battle involving Julie. However, he said the amount has increased with interest to $167k In 2012, Julie and Chrisley Asset Management filed for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Mark for alleged terroristic threats,...
NASHVILLE, TN
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Dances With Twins Moroccan & Monroe In TikTok After Ex Mariah Carey Allegedly Wants To Be Kids' 'Primary Caregiver'

Even though Nick Cannon has plenty of children to look after — he is the father of 12 kids — he took some time to be with his eldest kids, twins Moroccan and Monroe, whom he shares with ex Mariah Carey, as of late. In a new TikTok video, the trio were seen dancing to Chris Brown's hit song "Run It!" "Blooper #fyp #funny #fail #blooper," the caption read. Another video showed Monroe and Cannon doing a routine. "We petty!" the caption read. As OK! previously reported, Carey, whom he was married to from 2008 to 2016, is not happy...
Hypebae

Miley Cyrus Left Liam Hemsworth Because There Was "Too Much Conflict"

If you grew up watching Disney Channel and crying over The Last Song, chances are you were as devastated by Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth‘s divorce as we were. The formerly inseparable couple parted ways in 2019 after ten years together, leading many to consider the reason behind the split as fans initially assumed Cyrus cheated on Hemsworth with Kaitlynn Carter. In December of 2020, Cyrus got vulnerable on The Howard Stern Show, revealing that her marriage ended because “there was too much conflict.” She opened up, “When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting.”
TENNESSEE STATE
RadarOnline

Jeremy Renner On Good Terms With Ex-Wife Sonni After Snowplowing Accident, Years After Nasty Divorce Battle: Sources

Jeremy Renner’s scary snowplowing incident that left him hospitalized for two weeks has led to his contentious relationship with his ex-wife and mother of his daughter, Sonni Pacheco, to calm down, RadarOnline.com has learned.A source close to the situation revealed that Renner’s ex-Pacheco has been rooting for his recovery ever since he was airlifted to the hospital on New Year’s Eve. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Renner had been using his snowplowing machine outside his home in Reno, Nevada. He drove over to a family member whose car was stranded nearby. The Avengers star exited the machine and attempted to help...
RENO, NV
RadarOnline

Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Arrest of Ex-Husband Jesse James’ Son, ‘Incredibly Upset’ By Situation: Sources

Actress Sandra Bullock was “blindsided” by the news that her ex-husband Jesse James’ son was arrested after being accused of violating a restraining order in place by his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, James’ son Jesse Eli James Jr. was sentenced to two days in jail on May 19 after pleading no contest to charges he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Lucee Peterson, and then ignored an order of protection by sending her more than 50 menacing messages. “Sandra is incredibly upset someone she cared for and raised as a mother could be capable of harming another woman,” said...
RadarOnline

Charles Manson's Heir: Judge Set To Rule On Who Will Inherit Notorious Cult Leader's $1 Million Estate 6 Years After His Death

A Los Angeles judge will decide this week on who inherits notorious cult leader Charles Manson's estimated $1 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. Those looking to take over as sole heir include former martial arts fighter Mason Freeman, who claims to be the criminal's grandson.Manson's "biological son" Daniel Arguelles also argued he should take over the reigns, while memorabilia collector Michael Channels claimed Manson left everything to him in a 2002 will. He said they were friends and pen pals for three decades.Arguelles, on the other hand, alleged Manson fathered him during a one-night stand with his late mother back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

‘She’s Walking A Dangerous Road’: Robin Wright’s Friend Concerned As Actress Gets Close To Ex-Husband Sean Penn Years After Divorce Left Her 'Devastated'

Former couple Sean Penn and Robin Wright were recently spotted together in public for the first time in six years at an L.A. airport — more than a decade after their divorce — and pals are concerned for the actress, RadarOnline.com has learned. Sources close to the situation revealed that pals are urging The Princess Bride star to steer clear of the notorious Hollywood hothead! After the airport reunion, the exes were seen together a second time at a meeting in Los Angeles. “Sean and Robin have been getting close recently,” said an insider. “But the worry is Robin will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Brooke Shields says she was raped by unnamed man in her twenties in new documentary

Brooke Shields has spoken publicly for the first time about being raped by an unnamed man when she was in her twenties.In her new documentary Pretty Baby, which debuted at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (22 January), the former child star shared an account of the assault.*Warning – details of sexual assault below*As reported by Entertainment Weekly, Shields says the attack took place just after she had graduated from prestigious university Princeton. Shields was struggling to find work at the time and had met with a man for dinner to talk about her career.“He said, ‘Come back to...
OK! Magazine

Lisa Marie Presley's Ex-Husband Michael Lockwood Files Docs To Find Out Who Will Be In Charge Of Late Star's Estate

Nearly two weeks after Lisa Marie Presley's sudden passing on January 12, ex-husband Michael Lockwood — the father of her 14-year-old twins, Finley and Harper — filed docs to try and find out how the singer's assets will be divvied up.According to Radar, Lockwood's attorney notified the court of the death and said, "We do not currently know the intended Executors and Trustees that the late Lisa Marie Presley had named.”Lockwood's confusion doesn't come as much of a surprise given he and the late star were in an ongoing divorce battle over monthly child support payments, though they eventually came...
Herbie J Pilato

Bobby Sherman: Former "Here Come The Brides" TV Teen Idol Soon Turns 79

According to Nicole Pomerico and BestLifeOnline.com, "If you were a teenager in the '60s or '70s, you may have had a crush on Bobby Sherman. The teen idol released hit singles including "Little Woman" and "Easy Come, Easy Go," touring the country to play concerts for crowds of his adoring fans. He also made a name for himself as an actor, starring in series including Here Come the Brides and Getting Together, as well as making guest appearances in The Monkees, The Partridge Family, Mod Squad, and many more shows.
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy