7 arrested after narcotics search warrant executed at Okaloosa County home
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The second narcotics search warrant executed in the past four months at an Okaloosa County home led to the arrest of seven individuals Friday. In Sept. 2022, 13 people were arrested at a home located at 34 9th Avenue, the same home where the search warrant was conducted Friday.
22-year-old Pensacola man charged in shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old man is being charged Thursday in relation to a shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street in Pensacola earlier this month. 22-year-old Taziah Dixon, of Pensacola, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle in relation to shooting on 9th Avenue and Blount Street on Jan. 1.
Man charged with stealing work truck from Pensacola gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man was arrested after he stole another man's work truck at a Pensacola gas station Thursday, according to an arrest report. 32-year-old Joshua Cohens is charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle, burglary, and possession of marijuana for the incident that took place at the Murphy Express on North Navy Boulevard.
Cow hit by dump truck on County Road 95A in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol says a cow was hit by a dump truck in Escambia County Thursday morning. The incident took place at around 5:50 a.m. on County Road 95A and Casey Lane. According to FHP, the dump truck was traveling south on County Road 95A south...
Search by Niceville police leads to drug trafficking charge
NICEVILLE, Fla. — An Okaloosa County man has been charged with trafficking meth after the Niceville Police Department said officers found nearly 60 grams of methamphetamine on him during a search, the Niceville Police Department (NPD) has announced. According to the NPD, patrol officers arrested Adam Samuel McCraney after...
Colombian man arrested after allegedly taking minor
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Colombian man, who authorities said is in the U.S. illegally, is in jail in Washington County. Washington County Sheriff’s Deputies said they arrested 18-year-old Toledo-Garzon around 10:30 Thursday morning as he was driving on Highway 79. Deputies said he’d picked up a 15-year-old Panama City Beach girl and was […]
Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste arrested for fraud, larceny in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste was arrested late Wednesday night on fraud and multiple counts of larceny. LaCoste -- who was charged with larceny last November in Santa Rosa County -- is facing these charges in Escambia County:. larceny - between $20,000-$100,000 (two counts) insurance fraud -...
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Pensacola Police Department said they arrested a man in connection to a New Year’s Day drive-by shooting. Taziah D. Dixon, 22, is charged with principal to attempted murder and principal to discharging a firearm from a vehicle. Police responded to a local hospital on Sunday, Jan. 1 in reference to […]
Report: Escambia County convicted felon found with meth after sleeping at gas station
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A multi-convicted felon is back in Escambia County Jail this week after being found with a trafficking amount of meth during a search outside of an Escambia County gas station, according to an arrest report. 37-year-old James Nunnelley, of Pensacola, was arrested and charged with possession...
Body recovered in Bob Sikes Fishing Pier incident identified as 24-year-old Arkansas man
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. -- The body recovered from the water after a vehicle drove off the Bob Sikes Fishing Pier on Pensacola Beach Thursday afternoon has been identified as a 24-year-old Arkansas man, according to Florida Highway Patrol. According to a report from Florida Highway Patrol, a black sedan, driven...
Pensacola dentist Charles Stamitoles sentenced to 8 more months in jail
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Convicted Pensacola dentist Dr. Charles Stamitoles was sentenced Friday to eight more months in jail for four battery charges. Stamitoles pleaded no contest last Friday to allegations that he inappropriately touched three patients. The four charges were misdemeanors. A judge on Friday sentenced Stamitoles to serve 60...
Pensacola teen sentenced to 30 years in prison for 2022 carjacking, robbery
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola teenager has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for robbing a woman and crashing her car in 2022. On Jan. 26, Circuit Court Judge Jennie Kinsey sentenced Shawn Ladarius Albert, 18, to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Carjacking with a Deadly Weapon and Robbery […]
State Attorney's Office comments on Pensacola teen's carjacking sentence
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The State Attorney's Office is commenting Friday on the 30-year sentence of a Pensacola teen for an armed carjacking. 18-year-old Shawn Ladarius Albert was sentenced to 30 years in state prison Thursday for robbing and carjacking a woman in front of her Pensacola home with a pellet gun on May 7, 2022.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail after allegedly taking more than $180,000 and not completing a job, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. LaCoste was charged with four counts of larceny and one count of fraud on Jan. 25. Deputies said on Jan. 3, they spoke […]
Fatal motorcycle crash involves Okaloosa County School Bus in Mary Esther, students uninjured
On Wednesday, January 25, 2023, a fatal traffic accident occurred in Mary Esther involving an Okaloosa County school bus and a motorcycle. The crash took place on Highway 98 and Avenue Due Fontainebleau in Mary Esther around 2:30 p.m. According to Okaloosa School District Public Information Officer, Catherine Card, the...
18-year-old sentenced to 12 years prison for armed robberies in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Atmore teen has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for robbing an Escambia County convenient store at gunpoint back in 2021. 18-year-old Tallin Treyton Bishop was charged with armed burglary, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and shooting into a dwelling. According to NorthEscambia.com,...
Report: Pensacola business owner paid LaCoste $184K for job he never completed
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste did not complete construction work for a new business and then failed to refund the business owner, according to an arrest report. The business owner reportedly paid LaCoste's company over $184,000 for the job never completed. WEAR News reported Thursday morning that...
Santa Rosa County Sheriff, friends of Cassie Carli react to Spanevelo federal indictment
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Thursday was a win for the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office and friends of Cassie Carli, they said, as they announced the federal indictment against Carli’s ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo. “This is a great day for Santa Rosa County,” Sheriff Bob Johnson said. “Because we are getting a scumbag off […]
Police investigate disturbing social media posts involving Gulf Breeze High School
GULF BREEZE, Fla. -- Parents and students in Gulf Breeze are on edge after some disturbing posts surfaced on social media this week. An investigation found there was no direct threat to students or staff at Gulf Breeze High School. WEAR News spoke with police and school leaders Friday about...
Okaloosa County man arrested and charged with trafficking meth
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- An Okaloosa County man was arrested Tuesday and charged with trafficking meth after Niceville police say they found a baggie with 53.9 grams of meth in his pocket. Adam McCraney, 21, was arrested after officers made contact with him about an active misdemeanor warrant for petit theft.
