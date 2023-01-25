ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

#8 LSU Gymnastics falls to #23 Arkansas on the road

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (BRPROUD) – The No. 8 ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 23 Arkansas, 197.475-197.250, Friday night in Fayetteville. Haleigh Bryant finished with a 39.575 for the meet, good enough to earn her once again the All-Around title for the night. Bryant has earned the title in all five meets so far this season.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
brproud.com

LSU Gymnastics travels to Fayetteville to face No. 23 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – The eighth-ranked gymnastics team hits the road to face No. 23 Arkansas on Friday, January 27, at 8 p.m. CT in Barnhill Arena. The meet between the Tigers and the Razorbacks will be aired on SEC Network with Sam Gore on the play-by-play and Sam Peszek as the analyst.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WAFB

LSU freshmen create free rideshare app for female students

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU students create a free rideshare service to make sure girls have a way out of an uncomfortable situation. Freshmen LSU students, Alisha Ortolano and Caitlynn Bakewell, say no girl needs to be left behind. They created a free ride share service called, “LSU Girls Rides.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU women’s basketball team visits Angola

ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. The undefeated talk of women’s college basketball visited the Louisiana State Penitentiary. The Tigers went against inmates in some basketball...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Louisiana Illuminator

Advocacy group slams emphasis on alcohol, not rape culture, in LSU student’s death

An organization that aids survivors of sexual trauma said there’s too much focus on the bar that served alcohol to a 19-year-old LSU student the night she was allegedly raped and later fatally struck by a vehicle. Instead, the group wants to see more scrutiny into the culture that condones sexual assault when alcohol use […] The post Advocacy group slams emphasis on alcohol, not rape culture, in LSU student’s death appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
BATON ROUGE, LA

