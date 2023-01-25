Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Football Coach Was Overpaid By MillionsOnlyHomersBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: SoLouM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Four men were arrested after it was claimed that an LSU student was raped before she was fatally struck by a car.San HeraldBaton Rouge, LA
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Related
brproud.com
#8 LSU Gymnastics falls to #23 Arkansas on the road
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. (BRPROUD) – The No. 8 ranked LSU Gymnastics team fell on the road to No. 23 Arkansas, 197.475-197.250, Friday night in Fayetteville. Haleigh Bryant finished with a 39.575 for the meet, good enough to earn her once again the All-Around title for the night. Bryant has earned the title in all five meets so far this season.
NOLA.com
For survivors, Madison Brooks case shows dark side of LSU, Tigerland: 'continuing to happen'
As Samantha Brennan pored over the details of Madison Brooks’ recent rape and death after a night in Tigerland, she was struck by the similarities between her own case from 2016 and Brooks’ final night. Brennan, too, had been drinking underage at bars near campus, met a man...
postsouth.com
'I want a statue:' LSU basketball transfer Angel Reese apologizes for nothing, and no one has stopped her yet
BATON ROUGE – Few emanate the spirit of Baltimore more than Angel Reese. Free-spirited but not afraid of work, a magnetic charisma that beams brightly: She’s loud and gritty but not noisy. She oozes unbridled confidence on and off the court. Maryland will always be home for the...
LSU football: 3 second-year players who’ll become stars in 2023
Brian Kelly’s first season with LSU football can be deemed a success. He led the Tigers to playoff contention up until the final couple weeks of the season and back to the SEC title game for the first time since Joe Burrow led the program to a national title.
LSU Reveille
LSU alumna and Louisiana native cast for the newest season of “Swamp People”
Many Louisianians are familiar with the History Channel show “Swamp People.” The reality series is set in Louisiana on the Atchafalaya River and follows alligator hunters around during their hunting season. Many may not know that bow-wielding LSU alumna and Louisiana-native, Anna Ribbeck, is one of the newest...
VIDEO: LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland bar
Footage obtained by BRProud shows LSU student Madison Brooks leaving Tigerland the night she was allegedly raped and later found dead.
brproud.com
LSU Gymnastics travels to Fayetteville to face No. 23 Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – The eighth-ranked gymnastics team hits the road to face No. 23 Arkansas on Friday, January 27, at 8 p.m. CT in Barnhill Arena. The meet between the Tigers and the Razorbacks will be aired on SEC Network with Sam Gore on the play-by-play and Sam Peszek as the analyst.
LSU freshmen create free rideshare app for female students
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU students create a free rideshare service to make sure girls have a way out of an uncomfortable situation. Freshmen LSU students, Alisha Ortolano and Caitlynn Bakewell, say no girl needs to be left behind. They created a free ride share service called, “LSU Girls Rides.”
brproud.com
LSU students create ride share app following death of Madison Brooks
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Two freshman students created a free ride-share service through an app to protect the privacy and safety of their female peers. The founders of LSU Girls Rides are Alisha Ortolano and Caitlynn Bakewell. They said they felt the need to bring this service to...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Students say LSU focusing on drinking in death, alleged rape of Madison Brooks is wrong
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The death and alleged rape of LSU student Madison Brooks has many of her classmates frustrated by the university’s focus on underage drinking instead of sexual assault prevention. It has sparked a conversation on campus about consent. Over a week ago, Brooks, 19, was allegedly raped in a car before […]
LSU women’s basketball team visits Angola
ANGOLA, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team took some time on Wednesday, Jan. 25, to share its success in perhaps one of the least likely places. The undefeated talk of women’s college basketball visited the Louisiana State Penitentiary. The Tigers went against inmates in some basketball...
Baton Rouge Metro Airport announces new nonstop flights
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials at the Baton Rouge Metro Airport have announced nonstop daily flights between Baton Rouge and Washington, D.C. The new American Airlines flights will begin on Thursday, June. 1, and will run between the Baton Rouge Metro Airport and Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
LSU students react to temporary suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license following alleged rape and death of student
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU students are reacting to the popular Tigerland bar Reggie’s, being temporarily banned from serving and selling alcohol following the alleged rape and death of student Madison Brooks. The Louisiana Office of Alcohol and Tobacco Control issued an emergency suspension of Reggie’s alcohol license...
Advocacy group slams emphasis on alcohol, not rape culture, in LSU student’s death
An organization that aids survivors of sexual trauma said there’s too much focus on the bar that served alcohol to a 19-year-old LSU student the night she was allegedly raped and later fatally struck by a vehicle. Instead, the group wants to see more scrutiny into the culture that condones sexual assault when alcohol use […] The post Advocacy group slams emphasis on alcohol, not rape culture, in LSU student’s death appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
theadvocate.com
Don't buy a lemon: Louisiana law puts used car buyers on the hook for finding problems
On Nov. 14, LSU professor David Kirshner purchased a 2006 Lexus GS 300 with only about 54,000 miles on it for $9,750. He thought it was a great deal. Two days later, the transmission went out. He ended up paying around $5,000 to have it fixed — about half as...
Severe Storms Possible For Louisiana Sunday
Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, get ready for another deluge. Heavy downpours and thunderstorms are forecast for Sunday.
Baton Rouge man goes from wrongful prison sentence to ‘America’s Got Talent: All-Stars’
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Archie Williams, a Louisiana native, was wrongfully incarcerated for 37 years for aggravated rape, battery and murder. On Monday, Jan. 30, the Baton Rouge singer will perform on “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.” Williams was exonerated in 2019. He told Prison Legal News in a 2021 interview, “I knew I was […]
NOLA.com
'The Bachelor': Louisiana's Vanessa Dinh, minus 1 rose, exits ABC dating reality series
After a jazzy, high-heel dancing, bead-throwing entrance at "The Bachelor" mansion on Monday night, Louisiana contestant Vanessa Dinh's stay, along with that of nine other contestants, proved a brief one. Dinh, 23, of Baton Rouge, is a 2021 graduate of LSU and a social media marketing specialist for GO Eat...
brproud.com
Crime cameras coming to areas in Baton Rouge where Allie Rice, Devin Page, Jr. died
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Crime cameras will soon be installed in areas where two high-profile deadly shootings happened in 2022. An initiative aiming to deter crime in Baton Rouge by installing cameras called the Page/Rice Camera Initiative was announced in November 2022. The initiative is named after two Baton Rouge shooting victims — Allison “Allie” Rice, 21, and Devin Page, Jr., 3.
Comments / 0