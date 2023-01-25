An organization that aids survivors of sexual trauma said there’s too much focus on the bar that served alcohol to a 19-year-old LSU student the night she was allegedly raped and later fatally struck by a vehicle. Instead, the group wants to see more scrutiny into the culture that condones sexual assault when alcohol use […] The post Advocacy group slams emphasis on alcohol, not rape culture, in LSU student’s death appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO