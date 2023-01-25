Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Micanopy Commissioner Under-fire for Anti-LGBTQ Comments Claims he is Discriminated Against Because He is Fat.Matthew C. WoodruffMicanopy, FL
The 15 year old that was killed over a Facebook FeudJade Talks CrimeSummerfield, FL
This might just be the scariest road in FloridaEvie M.Lady Lake, FL
ocala-news.com
Ocala convicted felon with loaded firearm sentenced to nearly 3 years in prison
A 33-year-old Ocala man has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. On Thursday, Michael Tyrone Young was sentenced by Senior United States District Judge John Antoon II to 33 months in federal prison. Additionally, Young was required to forfeit the firearm and ammunition that law enforcement had seized from him.
cw34.com
Internet Crimes Against Children Operation leads to the arrest four Florida men
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Four men are behind bars after an undercover operation revealed they were engaged in unlawful sexual activity and the exploitation of children. It began in June 2022 when the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with Naval Criminal Investigative Services, conducted a proactive online operation to target these individuals.
villages-news.com
Drug addiction fueled Villager’s multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart
A 58-year-old resident of The Villages has indicated his drug addiction has fueled multiple shoplifting arrests at Walmart. James Wallace of the Village of Rio Ponderosa is due to face a judge Monday morning in Sumter County in a probation violation hearing. He was being held this weekend without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center after his transport back here from the Pinellas County Jail.
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Jan. 24 to 25
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Arrests from Jan. 24. Sarah Helen Mae Heathcoe, 18, Ocala, arrested Jan. 24 for resist officer without violence. Bond $2,000.
ocala-news.com
Former Subway manager accused of stealing over $17,000 from bank deposits
A 32-year-old former manager of several Subway restaurants in Ocala was arrested after the owner discovered that multiple bank deposits were missing. On Thursday, January 12, an Ocala Police Department officer responded to SE 95th Street and made contact with the restaurant’s owner to discuss the missing funds. The owner advised that he oversees several Subway restaurants in the Ocala area.
villages-news.com
Server driving BMW arrested after failing to pay child support
A restaurant server driving a BMW was arrested after failing to pay child support. Kathy Elizabeth Hall, 35, of Lady Lake, was driving the silver 2006 BMW shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Griffin View Drive when an officer ran the vehicle’s license plate and discovered the registered owner has a suspended license, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hernando man facing meth trafficking charge
A 66-year-old man from Hernando is facing methamphetamine trafficking and drug paraphernalia charges after he was pulled over for speeding Friday morning, Jan. 20. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Richardson was patrolling the area of Grover Cleveland Boulevard in Homosassa when he observed a silver and blue pickup truck going 42 miles per hour in a marked 30 miles per hour zone, per the arrest affidavit.
YAHOO!
Ocala courthouse: Three men sentenced in separate felony cases
Three men facing felony charges recently resolved their cases at the Marion County Judicial Center. Court records show Christopher Thomas Ryan pleaded no contest to aggravated child abuse on Monday and was sentenced to a 15-year prison term. Ryan was in court with his lawyer, Amanda Micallef. He has 1,135...
wqcs.org
IRC Sheriff Deputies Seize a Pound of Meth and Arrest Davon Taylor on Drug Charges
Indian River County - Friday January 27, 2023: Indian River County Sheriff Detectives seized a pound of methamphetamines' and arrested Devon Taylor on drug charges. According to a release from the IRC Sheriff's Office, Detectives learned that the 25-year-old Taylor, of Oxford Florida, was scheduled to make a meth delivery on Monday January 23 "to an unknown source in the Whispering Palms neighborhood" of Sebastian. When Taylor arrived Monday evening, detectives closed in.
alachuachronicle.com
ASO and FDLE launch investigations after inmate death
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr., released a statement this morning regarding a death at the Alachua County Jail:. “Yesterday, Marcus Goodman was pronounced deceased at the hospital after suffering a medical emergency at the Alachua County Department of the Jail. In the interest of transparency and to gather the facts, I requested the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) conduct the investigation as to what transpired. Our Office of Professional Standards will also complete an investigation to determine if policies and procedures were followed. As the Sheriff of Alachua County, my deepest condolences go to Mr. Goodman’s family.” -Sheriff Clovis Watson, Jr.
veronews.com
Man charged with trafficking methamphetamine
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A man was jailed after deputies said he attempted to deliver one pound of methamphetamine to an unknown individual in the Whispering Palms neighborhood. Davon Quadre Taylor, 25, of Oxford, was arrested on a variety of charges including trafficking a controlled substance; unlawful use of...
villages-news.com
Son arrested after kicking in door at mother’s foreclosed home in The Villages
A son was arrested after apparently kicking in the door at his mother’s foreclosed home in The Villages. George Scott Richard, 54, was arrested at about 1 p.m. Thursday at the home at 1225 Jaffia Court in the Village of Gilchrist. A Sumter County sheriff’s deputy had been summoned...
WCJB
Two men arrested for federal charges of stealing mail
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry and Tarod Goodman Jr., 23, of Gainesville on federal charges of stealing mail. Deputies say that between October and January, Goodman and Jax used a stolen or reproduced key to break into postal collection boxes near Southeast Maricamp Road and 64th Avenue Road.
ocala-news.com
Two men arrested in Marion County after being accused of stealing mail
Two men were arrested on Wednesday after they were accused of stealing mail from United States Postal Service collection boxes in Marion County. Earlier today, United States Middle District of Florida Attorney Roger B. Handberg announced the filing of a complaint and arrest of 23-year-old Jordan Jax and 23-year-old Tarod Goodman. Both Jax and Goodman have been charged with theft of mail and possession of a stolen or reproduced postal key.
alachuachronicle.com
Jail Booking Log, January 25
The booking report is provided by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Department of the Jail. This information is public record and copied directly from the log. Mugshots are included when available. The charges listed are at the time of arrest and are only accusations. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. For more details on a specific inmate use the Sheriff’s Office inmate search (for inmates currently at the jail). More specific information on charges is available by searching court records.
villages-news.com
Lady Lake man sentenced to jail time for driving while license suspended
A Lady Lake man has been sentenced to 15 days in jail for driving on a suspended license. Joshua Cass Lawler, 42, was sentenced Tuesday in Lake County Court after pleading no contest to a charge of driving while license suspended. He was originally arrested on the charge Jan. 22,...
alachuachronicle.com
2022 Jail Booking Summary, Part 2
We recently published a jail booking log analysis comparing 2022 and 2021 but did not include a breakdown by booking type or law enforcement agency. We have also obtained data from Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASO) and Gainesville Police Department (GPD) to try to compare the numbers of reported crimes for 2022 and 2021.
palmcoastobserver.com
Undercover investigation ends in search warrant, four arrests
Four arrests were made at a house in Palm Coast as the Flagler County Sheriff's Office conducted a drug-related search warrant. The search warrant on the home — located on the first block of Black Hawk Drive — came from an undercover investigation, according to a press release from FCSO. FCSO's Special Investigations Unit and SWAT conducted the search on Tuesday, Jan. 24.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man caught on video threatening victim with knife
A 59-year-old Ocala man was arrested after he threatened a male victim with a knife during an altercation that was filmed on the victim’s cellphone. On Wednesday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a local residence in reference to an aggravated assault incident. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Michael Robert Smith, and he was detained for safety reasons, according to the MCSO report.
Two Alachua men charged in Marion County mail thefts
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Two Alachua County men were arrested in connection with a string of mail thefts in Marion County over a four-month period, according to the US attorney’s office. Jordan Jax, 23, of Newberry, and Tarod Goodman, Jr., 23, of Gainesville, were both charged with stealing...
