NY Advocates for privacy hope to stop the escalating use of cameras and monitoring software in New YorkAbdul GhaniAlbany, NY
Fast-growing restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersTroy, NY
Outdoor ice skating returns to Colonie Park after a 20-year absence.Raj guleriaColonie, NY
Support the new South End Grocery storeCarol DurantAlbany, NY
The floral spectacle "Cathedral in Bloom" returns to Albany.Raj guleriaAlbany, NY
iBerkshires.com
Ashuwillticook Rail Trail Extending Farther Into Pittsfield in 2024
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Ashuwillticook Rail Trail will extend to Merrill Road in 2024, bringing bike and pedestrian recreation farther into the city. Phase 2 of the extension along the abandoned Housatonic railroad line will be bid in the spring and completed next year. With a state and federally funded price tag of about $1.4 million, it includes a 10-foot paved multi-use path that runs from Crane Avenue to Merrill Road.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Community Preservation Committee Faces Shortfall
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The Community Preservation Committee on Wednesday determined that five of the six applications for funds in the fiscal 2024 cycle meet the qualifications for funding under the Community Preservation Act. In a hybrid meeting at Town Hall, six of the committee's eight members heard presentations from...
iBerkshires.com
Pittsfield's Kalinowsky Seeks Voters' Input on North Street Traffic Confirguration
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Councilor at Large Karen Kalinowsky wants to query residents on the downtown's reconfiguration using the 2023 ballot. The City Council on Tuesday supported her petition to place a question on the Nov. 7 general election ballot to return North Street to four lanes of traffic with turn lanes.
iBerkshires.com
Williams College Commits $5 Million to Fire Station Project
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Williams College on Thursday morning announced it is committing $5 million toward the cost of building a new fire station on Main Street. College President Maud Mandel announced the result of this past weekend's meeting of the college's Board of Trustees in an email to the college community, and the district issued a news release shortly after.
iBerkshires.com
Celebration Focuses on Importance of Water as Critical Resource
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — H20 was the theme of the night on Thursday as dozens of activists gathered at the Beacon Cinema for the first Berkshire Water Celebration. "I think what's missing in the fight for water is connecting people to the culture of water and the consciousness of water, which includes music and art and spirituality and economics and science and the environment, not just the environment, not just politics, not just science, it's all of that," organizer Leslie Gabriel said.
iBerkshires.com
Williamstown Fire District Panel OKs 10% Station Cost Cut
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — The committee that oversees the Fire District on Wednesday agreed to lower by 10 percent its request to voters to fund a new station on Main Street. Prudential Committee Chair David Moresi asked his colleagues to hold off on a planned review of the warrant for the Feb. 28 special district meeting to seek borrowing authority to fund the building project.
iBerkshires.com
MassDOT Advisory: West Stock Bridge Gaurdrail and Bridge Repair
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) reported that it will be conducting guardrail and bridge repair operations on I-90 eastbound and westbound in Blandford, West Stockbridge, Montgomery, and Russell. The work will be conducted at different times and locations in the day and evening on...
iBerkshires.com
No Drought Conditions in Berkshire County
BOSTON — Through the month of December 2022, the majority of the state experienced drought improvements and Berkshire County has remained at level 0: normal conditions. This is not the case for the rest of the state. Secretary Rebecca Tepper announced the following drought declarations: the Islands Region will...
iBerkshires.com
Upcoming Nursing Accreditation Review Visit at BCC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. —Berkshire Community College (BCC) has announced that it will host a site visit for continuing accreditation of its Associates Degree Nursing program by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN). The community is invited to meet with the site visit team and share their comments about...
iBerkshires.com
Painting Exhibition on View at BCC
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College (BCC) presents "Plein Air Impressionism," an exhibition of oil paintings by artist Gary Lecuyer, on view in Koussevitzky Gallery through Feb. 28, 2022. The gallery is open Monday–Friday, 9 am to 5 pm. Admission is free. According to a press release:. Lecuyer...
iBerkshires.com
BCC Holds Pinning Ceremony for the Inaugural Spring Class
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Berkshire Community College honored the first graduates of its January nursing program on Thursday evening in a pinning ceremony held in the college's Boland Theatre. The ceremony marked the work of the 19 graduates over the past two years. It took a week longer than usual...
iBerkshires.com
Colonial Power Aggregation Program Available in West Stockbridge
WEST STOCKBRIDGE, Mass. — There is electrical service available at a lower rate than National Grid for West Stockbridge residents. The Town of West Stockbridge has an aggregation agreement through Colonial Power. Most residents automatically opted into this program. Those who were not can "proactively" enroll rather than wait...
iBerkshires.com
Commission on Disabilities Helps Funds PCTV's Closed Captioning
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Pittsfield Community Television has received funding from the Pittsfield Commission on Disabilities to add closed captions to many local programs broadcast on PCTV's channels. The service will allow hearing-impaired viewers to follow along with the content of the programming by reading text on the screen. On...
iBerkshires.com
Ahead of Taconic Vote, Students Talk Vocational Programs
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Sa'lina Rheaume went through the career exploration program at Taconic High School before finding electrical work to be rewarding as well as being the potential for a well-paying career. "At first I was nervous because I know a lot of females don't go into this field,...
iBerkshires.com
Clark Art Offers Free Gallery Tours for Parents and Infants
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — On Friday, Feb. 3 at 10:15 am, the Clark Art Institute hosts a tour of its permanent collection galleries for new parents/caregivers and infants. The event is free. Participants should meet at the Clark's main Admissions desk. New parents and caregivers bring their infants into the...
iBerkshires.com
Berkshire NAACP Freedom Fund Awards Honor Activists
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Berkshire NAACP held its annual Freedom Fund award ceremony virtually this past weekend, recognizing three individuals for their commitment to community and justice. The event raises funds to provide stipends to local Black, immigrant and other students of color who pursuing higher education. "Since 1980,...
iBerkshires.com
Central Berkshire Regional Works to Improve Student Belonging
DALTON, Mass. — The Central Berkshire Regional School District is working on improving the general public's accessibility to the Diversity Equity, Inclusion and Belonging Steering Committee's resources for the. It plans to improve the website, increase its social media presence, and link scholarly articles and videos to the agenda...
iBerkshires.com
Chicopee Girls Jump Ahead Early, Down Pittsfield
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – The Chicopee girls basketball team Thursday jumped out to a 22-7 lead in the first quarter and went on to a 65-39 win over Pittsfield. Alana Smith scored a game-high 20 points for the visitors. Jamie Duquette led the Generals with 15 points. Madison Stetz pulled...
iBerkshires.com
Williams College: Imani Perry 'South to America'
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Imani Perry will speak at the Claiming Williams 2023 evening keynote event on Feb. 2 at 7:30 pm. There will be a pre-seating for the campus at 6:45pm. Williams College students should bring thier Williams ID. Doors open to the public at 7pm. This event will...
iBerkshires.com
Arce-Jackson, Shepardson Lead Generals Past Colts
PITTSFIELD, Mass. – Keanu Arce-Jackson and Makai Shepardson Friday led the Pittsfield boys basketball team to a 70-63 win over Chicopee Comprehensive. Arce-Jackson scored 24 points – 12 on 3-pointers – and Shepardson poured in 23, including nine in the third quarter, when Pittsfield outscored the Colts, 16-13, to take a 55-42 lead.
