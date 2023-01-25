ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater Local Market Starts TODAY through Sunday!

The first-ever Sweetwater Local Market starts TODAY!. The Sweetwater Local Market is being held from January 27-29, 2023 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Featuring only local vendors from Sweetwater County, it will be the best way for you to support small businesses. Plan on coming out, support some of your favorite small businesses, and of course, check out everything there is to offer!
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
oilcity.news

Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm

CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Don’t pay the price – Safety on the ice

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — With winter in effect and Flaming Gorge Reservoir accessible year-round, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Game and Fish Department are reminding anglers to take caution when venturing onto icy waters. Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office (SSO) stated, “Water levels in reservoirs like Flaming Gorge change...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
wyo4news.com

Road closures cause delay in activities

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Due to inclement weather and road closures, many activities have been postponed today, Friday, Jan. 27. We will give an update when these activities have been rescheduled. Tiger Basketball – Lady Tigers and the Tigers were scheduled to play Kelly Walsh today at 6:00 p.m....
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
wyo4news.com

David S. Petrie (May 21, 1937 – January 26, 2023)

David S. Petrie, 85, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Petrie died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; A Private Family Memorial Service will take place.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

Third Annual Dancing with the Green River Stars happening Monday

GREEN RIVER, WY — The third annual Dancing with the Green River Stars is being held Monday, Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. at the Green River High School. Hosted by the Green River Theatre Department Director Bradlee Skinner, this event includes students from various activities at Green River High School competing in a dance routine to raise funds for summer educational expenses.
GREEN RIVER, WY
wyo4news.com

WYDOT: Extended closure expected for Interstate 80

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, are expecting an extended closure of over 14 hours from 2:33 p.m. (when the article was released) for Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins in both directions due to deteriorating conditions and poor visibility. Maintenance crews are reporting visibility of less than 50 feet in some areas, slick roads, blowing and drifting snow caused by high winds. Currently, I-80 is closed in both directions between Rawlins and Rock Springs, and westbound between Laramie and Rock Springs. Rolling closures are in effect on I-80 eastbound between Evanston and Rock Springs and westbound between Cheyenne and Laramie.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
newslj.com

Parental rights bill advances in state Senate

ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Escapee Anthony Ortega from Casper arrested in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s assistance in locating Anthony Ray Ortega, who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the press release, Ortega was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC). He failed to return on January 24 at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Ortega was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Laramie Live

I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight

The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
WYOMING STATE
wyo4news.com

Wolves led Ron Thon after Day 1/Other Friday area sports

January 28, 2023 — The Green River Wolves stand on top of the team leaderboard after the first day of the Ron Thon Memorial wrestling tournament in Riverton. The Wolves tallied 130.5 points on the opening day to hold a slim lead over Sheridan (121). Rock Springs is currently in tenth place with 64 points. Lyman sits in 22nd place with 28 points, and Mountain View scored 12 team points and stood in 33rd.
RIVERTON, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Winter Storm, Bitter Cold Temperatures on the Way

SWEETWATER COUNTY — While today may seem warmer than it has been in the past week, Sweetwater County residents should be prepared for below zero temperatures and snow moving into the area. According to the United States National Weather Service (NWS), Sweetwater County residents can expect 3 to 6...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Family of 5 Escapes from House Fire in Clearview Acres

SWEETWATER COUNTY — A family of five escaped uninjured when their house erupted into flames Friday morning. At around 9:30 a.m., two engines from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and three engines from Rock Springs Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Cottonwood Street in the Clearview Acres neighborhood, west of Rock Springs.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 27

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense. Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10598, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy