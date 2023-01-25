ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, are expecting an extended closure of over 14 hours from 2:33 p.m. (when the article was released) for Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins in both directions due to deteriorating conditions and poor visibility. Maintenance crews are reporting visibility of less than 50 feet in some areas, slick roads, blowing and drifting snow caused by high winds. Currently, I-80 is closed in both directions between Rawlins and Rock Springs, and westbound between Laramie and Rock Springs. Rolling closures are in effect on I-80 eastbound between Evanston and Rock Springs and westbound between Cheyenne and Laramie.

ROCK SPRINGS, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO