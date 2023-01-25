Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wyo4news.com
Loretta L. Germer (September 26, 1940 – January 25, 2023)
Loretta L. Germer, 82, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; no services will be conducted at her request.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater Local Market Starts TODAY through Sunday!
The first-ever Sweetwater Local Market starts TODAY!. The Sweetwater Local Market is being held from January 27-29, 2023 at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Featuring only local vendors from Sweetwater County, it will be the best way for you to support small businesses. Plan on coming out, support some of your favorite small businesses, and of course, check out everything there is to offer!
oilcity.news
Hundreds of miles of Wyoming highways closed early Friday ahead of major incoming storm
CASPER, Wyo. — Swaths of interstates and major highways are closed early Friday due to high winds and blowing and drifting snow. According to WYDOT, Interstate 80 from Cheyenne to Rock Springs is closed as of 5 a.m. on Friday, and Interstate 25 is mostly closed between Cheyenne and Glendo. No unnecessary travel and black ice warnings are in place between Casper and Midwest.
wyo4news.com
Don’t pay the price – Safety on the ice
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — With winter in effect and Flaming Gorge Reservoir accessible year-round, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Game and Fish Department are reminding anglers to take caution when venturing onto icy waters. Sweetwater Sheriff’s Office (SSO) stated, “Water levels in reservoirs like Flaming Gorge change...
wyo4news.com
Road closures cause delay in activities
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Due to inclement weather and road closures, many activities have been postponed today, Friday, Jan. 27. We will give an update when these activities have been rescheduled. Tiger Basketball – Lady Tigers and the Tigers were scheduled to play Kelly Walsh today at 6:00 p.m....
wyo4news.com
David S. Petrie (May 21, 1937 – January 26, 2023)
David S. Petrie, 85, passed away Thursday, January 26, 2023, at Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center in Green River, Wyoming. Mr. Petrie died following a lengthy illness. Cremation will take place; A Private Family Memorial Service will take place.
wyo4news.com
Third Annual Dancing with the Green River Stars happening Monday
GREEN RIVER, WY — The third annual Dancing with the Green River Stars is being held Monday, Jan. 30 at 7:00 p.m. at the Green River High School. Hosted by the Green River Theatre Department Director Bradlee Skinner, this event includes students from various activities at Green River High School competing in a dance routine to raise funds for summer educational expenses.
wyo4news.com
WYDOT: Extended closure expected for Interstate 80
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING – The Wyoming Department of Transportation, along with the Wyoming Highway Patrol, are expecting an extended closure of over 14 hours from 2:33 p.m. (when the article was released) for Interstate 80 between Rock Springs and Rawlins in both directions due to deteriorating conditions and poor visibility. Maintenance crews are reporting visibility of less than 50 feet in some areas, slick roads, blowing and drifting snow caused by high winds. Currently, I-80 is closed in both directions between Rawlins and Rock Springs, and westbound between Laramie and Rock Springs. Rolling closures are in effect on I-80 eastbound between Evanston and Rock Springs and westbound between Cheyenne and Laramie.
newslj.com
Parental rights bill advances in state Senate
ROCK SPRINGS —Senate File 117, “Wyoming Parental Rights in Education Act,” passed the Senate on second reading Thursday afternoon after getting an initial vote of support Wednesday. The majority of Wednesday’s debate focused on page 2, lines 1 through 18, which forbids educators from discussing gender identity...
Wyoming Father-Son Team Work to Spread Awareness about Organ Donation Through License Plates
A father and son from Lyman have teamed up with Uinta County Senator Wendy Shuler to develop legislation to create a special license plate for the state of Wyoming to promote organ donation awareness. Last week Eric and Bryson Quinney testified in the senate transportation committee when they were discussing...
wyo4news.com
Escapee Anthony Ortega from Casper arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office was seeking the public’s assistance in locating Anthony Ray Ortega, who is currently wanted for Felony Escape from Official Detention. According to the press release, Ortega was participating in the work-release program at the Casper Re-Entry Center (CRC). He failed to return on January 24 at 1 p.m. and was reported as an escapee by CRC staff to the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office at 5 p.m. Ortega was originally convicted of felony possession of a controlled substance.
I-25, I-80 in Southeast Wyoming Expected to Remain Closed Overnight
The Wyoming Department of Transportation says the interstates in southeast Wyoming will likely remain closed overnight after being closed due to winter conditions. Currently, Interstate 80 is closed between Rock Springs and Cheyenne, Interstate 25 is closed between Cheyenne and Wheatland, and southbound I-25 is closed from Orin Junction to Wheatland.
1 Killed, 2 Injured After Semi Plows Into Pickup on I-80 in Wyoming
One person was killed and two people injured Tuesday night after a pickup and semi collided on Interstate 80 between Green River and Rock Springs. It happened around 7:44 p.m. at mile marker 96.2. According to a crash summary from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Illinois resident Rafael Cervantes was...
wyo4news.com
Wolves led Ron Thon after Day 1/Other Friday area sports
January 28, 2023 — The Green River Wolves stand on top of the team leaderboard after the first day of the Ron Thon Memorial wrestling tournament in Riverton. The Wolves tallied 130.5 points on the opening day to hold a slim lead over Sheridan (121). Rock Springs is currently in tenth place with 64 points. Lyman sits in 22nd place with 28 points, and Mountain View scored 12 team points and stood in 33rd.
wyo4news.com
Rick Lee, CEO of the RS Chamber, graduates from Institute for Organization Management
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — In just a short time, Rick Lee, IOM, CEO of the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce has been doing nothing but climbing to the top. Lee started his leadership in 2018 and earned the Institute for Organization Management (IOM) degree from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce after finishing 96 college credits.
sweetwaternow.com
Winter Storm, Bitter Cold Temperatures on the Way
SWEETWATER COUNTY — While today may seem warmer than it has been in the past week, Sweetwater County residents should be prepared for below zero temperatures and snow moving into the area. According to the United States National Weather Service (NWS), Sweetwater County residents can expect 3 to 6...
sweetwaternow.com
Family of 5 Escapes from House Fire in Clearview Acres
SWEETWATER COUNTY — A family of five escaped uninjured when their house erupted into flames Friday morning. At around 9:30 a.m., two engines from Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 and three engines from Rock Springs Fire Department responded to multiple reports of a structure fire in the 100 block of Cottonwood Street in the Clearview Acres neighborhood, west of Rock Springs.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for January 28, 2023
Today – A slight chance of snow before 9 am, then a slight chance of snow after 4 pm. Patchy blowing snow between 10 am and 2 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 27. Breezy, with a west wind of 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
sweetwaternow.com
Casper Fugitive Arrested in Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS — The Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) arrested a Casper Re-entry Center escapee that the Natrona County Sheriffs Office (NCSO) reported had escaped on Tuesday. Anthony Ray Ortega, 23, was wanted for felony escape from official detention according to the NCSO. Ortega was participating in the work-release...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for January 27
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10600, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. Failure to Maintain Liability Coverage – 1st Offense. Status: SENTENCED, Bond: #10598, CLRD BY CRT, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. DRIVE W/O INTERLOCK DEVICE: LICENSED...
