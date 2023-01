KNOXVILLE — Lou Lopez Senechal scored 26 points and Aaliyah Edwards added 25 to lead No. 5 Connecticut to a 84-67 victory over Tennessee in a matchup of iconic women’s basketball programs on Thursday night. Aubrey Griffen and Dorka Juhasz, each scored 13 points for the Huskies (19-2), who led by as many as 16 […]

