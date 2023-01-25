ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of rounds within a minute: ATF agent warns of new device being attached to guns

By Mye Owens
WREG
WREG
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1crD6j_0kR6HCmQ00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is concerned about a device that can quickly turn a handgun into a machine gun.

“I would describe this as dangerous,” said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Tommy Estevan.

It takes just seconds. The agency has been tracking a small device called a machine conversion device, better known as a “switch,” that can give a normal pistol more power.

Suspects arrested while driving stolen car; drugs and modified gun found in vehicle

“It turns a semi-automatic firearm into, essentially, a machine gun,” explained Estevan. “So, instead of one round being discharged from a firearm with the single pull of the trigger, when the switch is installed onto a firearm, you’re looking at 1,200 rounds with the single pull of the trigger within a minute.”

According to Estavan, this type of device is being used more and more by criminals.

Halfway through the month of January, Metro police have arrested six people, including teens, for possession of a prohibited weapon. Detectives say, at each scene, they found pistols equipped with switches.

“The amount of firepower in the hands of a person who intends to use it in a crime it’s definitely concerning,” Estavan said. “It’s concerning to me not just for law enforcement safety, but public safety within our community as well.”

The ATF has investigated up to 112 cases in the last two years, specifically focused on switches.

“It used to be an anomaly, these switches were seen on the west coast, but today we are seeing more and more of these. I’ll tell you, from 2021 to 2022, we have seen an increase of 40% within our jurisdiction here in Nashville, which includes the states of Tennessee and Alabama,” explained Estavan.

Law enforcement warns the penalties for using one of these weapons goes up significantly. Even if the weapon is never fired, simply having one can land you with serious charges.

