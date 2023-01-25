ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Independent

Cervical cancer: Four symptoms and what to do if you spot them

As Cervical Cancer Prevention Week is observed this week (23 to 29 January), healthcare professionals and cancer charities are sharing advice on symptoms to look out for.According to Cancer Research, one in 142 women in the UK will be diagnosed with cervical cancer in their lifetime. The survival rates of cervical cancer are improved and have in the last 40 years in the UK. In the 1970s, almost half of women diagnosed with cervical cancer survived their disease beyond ten years, now it’s almost two-thirds.Last month, NHS data showed that smear test rates have fallen to a record low...
AZFamily

Supplements are popular, but are they necessary? Health experts respond

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Many people turn to vitamins and dietary supplements to improve nutrient deficiencies or general health. Are you one of them? Do they work, or are they a waste of money and possibly dangerous?. A new survey from Consumer Reports shines the light on some of the...
Raj guleria

Oatmeal's Scientific Health Benefits

Who knew that a single serving of this popular, simple breakfast could lower your cholesterol, promote weight loss, and maintain the health. Although it has a seemingly innocent appearance, oatmeal is one of the more divisive breakfast foods. On the one hand, it has a reputation for being this bland, gluey, slop that is sprinkled with raisins. On the other hand, oatmeal has gained popularity on social media thanks to its mouthwatering toppings. (Right now, search Instagram for #oatmeal.)
Medical News Today

Are there warning signs days before a stroke?

A stroke occurs when blood flow to the brain is limited, causing damage to brain cells. There are warning signs that indicate a person is experiencing a stroke, but these occur suddenly. Stroke is the. cause of death and a leading cause of long-term disability in the United States. It...
msn.com

Ask an expert: Why is black tea bad for your health?

Bachelor of Science - BS - Dietetics/Dietitian · 1 years of experience · Canada. Drinking black tea in moderate amounts (about 4 cups daily) is likely safe for most people. However, drinking more than 4 cups of black tea daily is possibly unsafe due to the high caffeine content in black tea. These side effects can range from mild to serious and include headaches, irregular heartbeat, and even death. Pregnant and breastfeeding women are advised to take no more than 3 cups of black tea a day. People with bleeding problems, anxiety disorders, heart problems, and diabetes should use black tea in moderation and with caution.
Medical News Today

What are the early signs of heart failure?

Heart failure means the heart struggles to pump enough blood to provide the muscles and organs with sufficient oxygen. The early signs of heart failure include breathlessness, fatigue, and swollen ankles. Heart failure is a life threatening condition, but an early diagnosis. it, prolong a person’s life, and improve their...
boxrox.com

What happens to your body when you sleep?

Find out what happens to your body when you sleep. You do it every day (or at least you should) and it is what gives you that recharged feeling after a few hours. Sleeping is incredibly important to stay healthy, stay fit and more, but let me guess: you don’t know what happens to your body when you sleep, right? At least not fully.
Anna Murphy

Why Losing Weight Is No Longer Optional

Is losing weight important for you? Is it something that needs to be done in a hurry? People are always having a problem trying to lose the extra pounds. Whatever diet plans they follow or how many crunches they do in a day, they have a problem trying to lose those extra pounds. In the end, they turn to surgery to help remove the extra fat, which is not the answer.
Devo

Apples treat many health problems, including diabetes and overweight

Apples are a popular fruit around the world due to their health benefits, China is the most apple-producing country, followed by U.S. , Poland, and Turkey. Apples like any fruit have a lot of health benefits, but the U.S. Department of Agriculture proved that apples are distinguished from other fruits as they contain antioxidants, fiber, carbohydrates, and sugar. These substances are beneficial for your body's health.
earth.com

Cancer drug could extend lifespan

A team of researchers led by the University of Auckland in New Zealand has recently found that long-term treatment of middle-aged (one year old) healthy mice with a drug currently used to combat cancer – called Alpelisib – can increase their lifespan by an average of ten percent to around three years.
The List

Is Menopause Responsible For Your Hair Loss?

While many believe hair loss is predominantly an issue men face, that's a myth that needs to be retired. While everyone notices some stray strands in their hairbrush or even some shedding in the shower, both of which are normal, there's a big difference between that and what is medically considered to be significant hair loss.
verywellhealth.com

Appendicitis Symptoms

Abdominal pain is the most common symptom of appendicitis. The pain usually starts around the belly button before traveling to the lower right side of the abdomen. Associated symptoms include nausea, vomiting, bowel habit changes, loss of appetite, and fever. This article highlights the symptoms of appendicitis, including a general...
Franklin County Free Press

Are You in a Weight Loss Plateau? 5 Reasons Why the Scale is Stuck

So, you took the leap and signed up for a weight loss program. But once you got started, it was a whole different story. While you may feel like you’re doing everything to a T, the scale is stuck and you can’t figure out why. Plateaus are a normal part of any weight loss journey, but there are many reasons for them. Check out these six reasons why the scale may be stuck:

