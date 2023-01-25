Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
Increased coffee consumption may reduce severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in those with type 2 diabetes
A new study by the University of Coimbra, published in Nutrients, has revealed that caffeine, polyphenols, and other natural products found in coffee may help reduce the severity of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) among overweight people with type 2 diabetes (T2D). NAFLD is a collective term for liver disorders...
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Could old antipsychotic drugs be an alternative to metformin?
A new study finds that an older class of antipsychotic medications can lower blood sugar in people with type 2 diabetes. These drugs may address the needs of people who cannot take existing diabetes medications, or for whom they have become less effective. The antipsychotics address the expression of an...
Are Ozempic and Wegovy Safe? All About the Diabetes and Obesity Drugs
PEOPLE spoke with Ania Jastreboff M.D., PhD., an obesity medicine physician scientist at Yale University to better understand the drugs and correct common misconceptions about obesity The obesity drug Wegovy was approved by the FDA in 2021, and since then, it's become a trending topic on social media and popular among celebrities for weight loss. Some doctors have expressed frustration that Wegovy and its counterpart Ozempic, which is prescribed for diabetes, aren't getting to people who need them, and the FDA has listed a shortage for both...
MedicalXpress
Researchers unravel why episodes of low blood sugar worsen eye disease in people with diabetes
People with diabetes who experience periods of low blood sugar—a common occurrence in those new to blood sugar management—are more likely to have worsening diabetic eye disease. Now, researchers at Johns Hopkins Medicine say they have linked such low blood sugar levels with a molecular pathway that is turned on in oxygen-starved cells in the eye.
diabetesdaily.com
Why Metformin Is No Longer the First Drug Option for Type 2 Diabetes
Metformin is the world’s most-prescribed diabetes drug. For a generation, most Americans with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes have been prescribed metformin as their first medication. But now metformin’s reign as the universally acknowledged “first-line” treatment for type 2 diabetes has come to an end. Updated guidance from the...
scitechdaily.com
Diabetes Medications Linked to Multiple Sclerosis: New Study Uncovers Surprising Connection
The University of Arizona Center for Innovation in Brain Science conducted a study to investigate whether taking medication for Type 2 diabetes increases the likelihood of developing multiple sclerosis. According to a study from the University of Arizona Health Sciences, people over the age of 45 with Type 2 diabetes...
Should You Consider Taking A Vitamin B12 Supplement With Metformin?
Metformin, a drug used to treat type 2 diabetes, has been found to potentially reduce the body's ability to absorb vitamin B12. Should you take a supplement?
MedicineNet.com
What Is Diabetic Urination Like?
Diabetic urination, also known as polyuria, is a condition in which a person with diabetes produces a large volume of urine. This can be a symptom of uncontrolled blood sugar levels as the body attempts to eliminate excess sugar through the urine. People with diabetes may experience the following symptoms...
Healthline
Multiple Sclerosis: Scientists Uncover a Connection Between MS Lesions and Depression
Researchers say lesions on the brain from multiple sclerosis (MS) may be a factor in people with the condition developing depression. Experts say at least 50 percent of people with MS will experience depression symptoms sometime in their life. They add that depression can also affect MS symptoms. There could...
Reason for a diabetes drug shortage
Insulin for diabeticsPhoto byTowfiqu barbhuiyaonUnsplash. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are about 37.3 million people in the United States with diabetes. That's 11.3% of the population. Another 8.5 million people are undiagnosed and don't know they have the disease. Those who are being treated for type 2 diabetes rely on drugs for their well-being.
pharmacytimes.com
FDA Approves Bexagliflozin for Adults With Type 2 Diabetes
The oral SGLT2 inhibitor has been shown to reduce blood sugar and improve glycemic control as an adjunct to diet and exercise. The FDA has approved bexaglifozin (Brenzavvy; TheracosBio), a once-daily, oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes. SGLT2 inhibitors are a...
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Relationship Between Diabetes and Kidney Disease?
Diabetes is the leading cause of chronic kidney disease in the United States and most industrialized countries. Diabetic kidney disease is caused by multiple factors, including changes in the kidneys caused by diabetes and hypertension-related vascular changes. Having high blood sugar levels can lead to kidney damage and failure. People...
MedicalXpress
Exercise and nutrition: A statistically significant combination against HPV infection
Human well-being has been linked to physical activity, diet balance, sleep quality, depression and anxiety. A new cross-sectional study co-authored by Dr. Yantao Li, BGI Genomics, published in Frontiers in Oncology, investigated the association between these lifestyle factors and the risk of human papillomavirus (HPV) infection. HPV is a virus...
MedicalXpress
A drug that increases dopamine can reverse the effects of inflammation on the brain in depression
An Emory University study published in Molecular Psychiatry shows levodopa, a drug that increases dopamine in the brain, has potential to reverse the effects of inflammation on brain reward circuitry, ultimately improving symptoms of depression. Numerous labs across the world have shown that inflammation causes reduced motivation and anhedonia, a...
MedicalXpress
New study suggests a promising therapeutic target for sepsis
Sepsis, one of the most acute and serious disease complications in the intensive care unit, is caused by various infections and results in life-threatening organ dysfunction. The intestinal barrier plays a vital role in the process of sepsis, and its disruption exacerbates sepsis. A new study in The American Journal...
MedicalXpress
False confidence in blood pressure knowledge can undermine intentions to seek care
The majority of Americans do not know the threshold for normal/healthy blood pressure—yet they are confident that they do, according to a new USC study published this week in the journal Medical Decision Making. Nearly half of adults in the U.S. have high blood pressure (hypertension). In the long...
msn.com
Ask an expert: Does cinnamon help decrease blood sugar levels?
Masters of Science in Nutritional Science and Didactic Program in Dietetics · 10 years of experience · Canada. There is not enough evidence to suggest that using cinnamon can help decrease sugar levels. The American Diabetes Association doesn't recommend relying on cinnamon as a way to reduce blood sugar levels.
hippocraticpost.com
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis
Reducing inflammation in rheumatoid arthritis research from the Bionics Institute in Melbourne, Australia: Our researchers are developing a drug-free treatment to treat rheumatoid arthritis using vagus nerve stimulation. Researchers at the Bionics Institute are developing an innovative drug-free treatment for rheumatoid arthritis. The treatment uses an electrical medical device to...
Fully Closed-Loop Insulin Delivery System Improves Glucose Control in T2DM
FRIDAY, Jan. 27, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- For adults with type 2 diabetes, a fully closed-loop insulin delivery system improves glucose control without increasing hypoglycemia compared with standard insulin therapy, according to a study published online Jan. 11 in Nature…
MedicalXpress
Smoking throughout pregnancy is tied to five-fold-plus risk of sudden unexpected infant death
A Rutgers University analysis of infants born to non-Hispanic Black and white mothers in the United States has found infants exposed to maternal smoking throughout pregnancy were more than five times as likely as infants of never-smokers to suffer a sudden unexpected infant death (SUID). While a smaller percentage of...
Comments / 0