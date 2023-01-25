ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care

In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WUPE

The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WSBS

Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts

In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito finds a new role

Three weeks after she became a private citizen once again, former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, of Shrewsbury, joined the advisory council at Firefly Health, which describes itself as a female-led health plan and "virtual-first care innovator." Polito will bring extensive experience in health care policy to the role, including the administration's efforts to implement a behavioral health reform "roadmap." ...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

A nickel more? Mass. legislators seek to revise decades old state bottle bill, reel in beverage container waste

BOSTON — Massachusetts residents could be leaving more than a few nickels a week in their recycling bins if lawmakers opt to enact any of the proposed measures seeking to revise the state’s bottle bill by increasing the deposit price and extending it to most beverage containers, including water and wine. Legislators have...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
B98.5

These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire

One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
MAINE STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts groups rallying in support of newly filed rent control bill

Several Massachusetts groups are getting behind a rent control bill that they believe will have a positive impact on tenants. At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the front steps of the State House, rent control advocates will rally in support of newly filed rent control enabling legislation that “introduces a clearer framework for municipal rent control than other local option bills filed in recent years, with stronger tenant protections and stronger limits on rent increases,” according to supporters.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy

A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
QUINCY, MA
WSBS

Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts

We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ spotlights Worcester in question about Clark University

The city in the heart of the commonwealth got a spotlight on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” late Thursday. A question about the city of Worcester, specifically in relation to Clark University, was asked during the gameshow’s final semifinal round Thursday night. The episode saw actors Patton Oswalt, Brendan Hunt and Michael Cera stepping up to their podiums as quarterfinal winners to vie for the $1 million grand prize.
WORCESTER, MA
whdh.com

Boston protestors call on Gov. Maura Healey to lead the fight against climate change

BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of activists advocating for climate justice are calling on Gov. Maura Healey to lead the fight against climate change. Marching through the State House on Wednesday, a crowd of adults and children met with Gov. Healey to deliver a letter with more than 3,000 signatures, asking her administration to lead the fight for change in climate policy.
BOSTON, MA
commonwealthmagazine.org

Healey should settle, not litigate, disability lawsuit

EVERY DAY, thousands of Massachusetts residents with disabilities are admitted to segregated nursing facilities, be it to recover from medical procedures, to receive respite and care because they’re homeless, or because of a lack supportive services that are needed to remain at home and in their communities. While many eventually leave, thousands do not, even though they want to. As a class action lawsuit filed in October alleges, the determining factor between who stays and who goes often is a matter of race and class.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Attorney King Wins Injunction Against Massachusetts Republican Party & Its Chair Jim Lyons

FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday, January 31, the Massachusetts Republican Party will hold an election to decide a new chair. There are 80 State Committee seats, with a majority needed to elect a chair. Voters in each state senatorial district in the Commonwealth elects one male and one female member who are registered Republicans, every four years at the Presidential Primary, to be members of the Republican State Committee, per state law.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Massachusetts lawmakers push to pass minimum wage for ride share drivers

BOSTON -- Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing to pass a minimum wage for ride share drivers. New bills were filed in the House and Senate last week. They would guarantee a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers and mandate paid sick leave, unemployment insurance, discrimination protection, and collective bargaining rights.  According to State House News Service, the International Association of Machinists and 32BJ SEIU support the bills. The bills are backed by Reps. Frank Moran and Carlos González, and Sens. Jason Lewis and Liz Miranda. They expand on a bill filed by Lewis last session. 
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
92K+
Followers
75K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy