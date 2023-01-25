Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Massachusetts
If you live in Massachusetts and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Gov. Maura Healey calls workforce challenges ‘devastating’ in Mass. health care
In an increasingly familiar refrain, Gov. Maura Healey sounded the alarm about acute workforce shortages to hundreds of health care leaders and medical professionals Friday. Healey, whose family includes a long line of caregivers, praised members of the Massachusetts Health and Hospital Association at their annual meeting in downtown Boston, particularly for their resiliency and life-saving efforts during the grueling COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oldest House in Massachusetts Built In 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Two More Very Affordable Locations to Live in Massachusetts
In an era where prices keep increasing on what seems like everything including food, heat, fuel, rent, etc., many folks throughout Massachusetts are struggling to find an affordable place to live. For some, it's currently not a reality to have a home of their own or a decent apartment that isn't suffocating them, financially speaking.
Efforts underway to change Massachusetts taxpayer refunds Chapter 62F law
Democrats on Beacon Hill are looking to change the Chapter 62F law.
Tyre Nichols killing: Mass. politicians demand justice after fatal police beating
Amid the national uproar following the killing of Tyre Nichols at the hands of police officers in Memphis, Tennessee, politicians in Massachusetts are speaking up to condemn the fatal beating of the unarmed Black man. Public officials in the commonwealth — as well as protestors nationwide, including many who gathered...
Former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito finds a new role
Three weeks after she became a private citizen once again, former Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito, of Shrewsbury, joined the advisory council at Firefly Health, which describes itself as a female-led health plan and "virtual-first care innovator." Polito will bring extensive experience in health care policy to the role, including the administration's efforts to implement a behavioral health reform "roadmap." ...
A nickel more? Mass. legislators seek to revise decades old state bottle bill, reel in beverage container waste
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents could be leaving more than a few nickels a week in their recycling bins if lawmakers opt to enact any of the proposed measures seeking to revise the state’s bottle bill by increasing the deposit price and extending it to most beverage containers, including water and wine. Legislators have...
These Words Really Confuse People In Maine & New Hampshire
One of the really great things about living in the early 21st century is the amount of information right at your fingers - no matter where you are! Using our phones, laptops, and tablets we can easily look up TV series about vampires that were on FOX TV or where Patrick Dempsey went to school.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts groups rallying in support of newly filed rent control bill
Several Massachusetts groups are getting behind a rent control bill that they believe will have a positive impact on tenants. At 11:00 a.m. on Saturday at the front steps of the State House, rent control advocates will rally in support of newly filed rent control enabling legislation that “introduces a clearer framework for municipal rent control than other local option bills filed in recent years, with stronger tenant protections and stronger limits on rent increases,” according to supporters.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million prize won in Quincy
A lucky lottery player who bought their winning $1 million ticket from a store in Eastern Massachusetts is several hundreds of thousands of dollars richer. The seven-figure award was won from the “$10,000,000 Lucky Bucks” lottery game. The winning ticket was bought at Hancock Tobacco in Quincy on Friday. The winnings amount to $650,000 before taxes.
Top Three Reasons Why People are Moving Out of Massachusetts
We have discussed in previous articles how folks near and far love visiting Massachusetts and in many cases, they make their homes here. We know from past articles, Massachusetts was recently named the top state to raise a family. In addition, Massachusetts ranks very well as a family vacation destination. Whether people are looking for outdoor fun, museums, theater, live music, wide open spaces, and more, Massachusetts is able to satisfy many folks from all walks of life.
MassLive.com
‘Celebrity Jeopardy!’ spotlights Worcester in question about Clark University
The city in the heart of the commonwealth got a spotlight on “Celebrity Jeopardy!” late Thursday. A question about the city of Worcester, specifically in relation to Clark University, was asked during the gameshow’s final semifinal round Thursday night. The episode saw actors Patton Oswalt, Brendan Hunt and Michael Cera stepping up to their podiums as quarterfinal winners to vie for the $1 million grand prize.
Gov. Maura Healey affirms tax relief priority at business leaders forum
Gov. Maura Healey affirmed her administration’s commitment to delivering tax relief Thursday as she addressed more than 300 business leaders and myriad industry professionals gathered at the Associated Industries of Massachusetts’ executive forum. Tax reform will make Massachusetts a more viable play to live and do business, said...
whdh.com
Boston protestors call on Gov. Maura Healey to lead the fight against climate change
BOSTON (WHDH) - A group of activists advocating for climate justice are calling on Gov. Maura Healey to lead the fight against climate change. Marching through the State House on Wednesday, a crowd of adults and children met with Gov. Healey to deliver a letter with more than 3,000 signatures, asking her administration to lead the fight for change in climate policy.
commonwealthmagazine.org
Healey should settle, not litigate, disability lawsuit
EVERY DAY, thousands of Massachusetts residents with disabilities are admitted to segregated nursing facilities, be it to recover from medical procedures, to receive respite and care because they’re homeless, or because of a lack supportive services that are needed to remain at home and in their communities. While many eventually leave, thousands do not, even though they want to. As a class action lawsuit filed in October alleges, the determining factor between who stays and who goes often is a matter of race and class.
Framingham Attorney King Wins Injunction Against Massachusetts Republican Party & Its Chair Jim Lyons
FRAMINGHAM – On Tuesday, January 31, the Massachusetts Republican Party will hold an election to decide a new chair. There are 80 State Committee seats, with a majority needed to elect a chair. Voters in each state senatorial district in the Commonwealth elects one male and one female member who are registered Republicans, every four years at the Presidential Primary, to be members of the Republican State Committee, per state law.
Three SE Massachusetts Men Arrested in Connection to Massive Fraud Scheme
Three men from southeastern Massachusetts have been arrested along with four others in connection to a multi-million dollar federal COVID funding fraud scheme — with one South Easton man accused of buying a Rolls Royce and French bulldogs with the funds. The seven people allegedly involved in the multi-state...
Massachusetts lawmakers push to pass minimum wage for ride share drivers
BOSTON -- Massachusetts lawmakers are pushing to pass a minimum wage for ride share drivers. New bills were filed in the House and Senate last week. They would guarantee a minimum wage for Uber and Lyft drivers and mandate paid sick leave, unemployment insurance, discrimination protection, and collective bargaining rights. According to State House News Service, the International Association of Machinists and 32BJ SEIU support the bills. The bills are backed by Reps. Frank Moran and Carlos González, and Sens. Jason Lewis and Liz Miranda. They expand on a bill filed by Lewis last session.
MA Families Facing Food Insecurities Could See Savings of $2,000 Per Year
Massachusetts is still struggling with food insecurity. As a matter of fact, Massachusetts ranks near the top of the list when it comes to families struggling to keep food on the table in their households. In the Berkshires, I have spoken with folks from local food pantries like the People's...
