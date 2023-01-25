Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Caribbean Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
AFC Bengals vs Chiefs DearWiseWomen share their opinion, who is going on to the Super BowlDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Unusual Facts About Cincinnati You Never KnewTed RiversCincinnati, OH
Ohio woman pretends to be deceased mother and must repay over $461,000 in stolen benefitsJake WellsCincinnati, OH
The Best Festivals in Ohio That You Don’t Want to MissTed RiversOhio State
Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo
Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six. “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
Rocky Statue desecrated by 49ers fans before NFC Championship: Good omen for Eagles?
NBC Sports Bay Area reports San Francisco fans adorned the Rocky Statue outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a 49ers shirt ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game vs. the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. You can see the photo here. BUY EAGLES TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER.
LeSean McCoy fabricates Eagles-49ers storyline, gets embarrassed
"I feel like people have been talking more about the Niners in this playoffs than the Eagles. Like, we not the No. 1 seed?"
Dallas Cowboys making changes: Mike McCarthy declines to renew contracts of 6 coaches
Peete’s departure doesn’t seemingly bode well for the future of running back Ezekiel Elliott. The two have a close relationship through Elliott’s agent Rocky Arceaneux.
The Greatest Trait That Brock Purdy Brings to the 49ers
Brock Purdy provides a lot of uplifting traits to the 49ers, but there is a specific one that proves to be the greatest.
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement
Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season. She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
ESPN Computer Predicts AFC, NFC Championship Game Winners
We're only 72 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the game have been pouring in like crazy. But what do the ESPN computer models think about the AFC and NFC Championship Games? The NFC Championship Game pits the San Francisco 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against ...
Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season. The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
Philadelphia Eagles taking on the San Francisco 49ers in NFC Championship
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday for a trip to Super Bowl 57. News 8 has the details leading up to the NFC Championship. Sunday, Jan. 29, at 3 p.m. FOX. Announcers:. Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play) Greg Olsen (color) Erin Andrews (sideline reporter)
Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team
Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
49ers Could Be Without Notable Running Back vs. Eagles
Although the 49ers will have Christian McCaffrey at their disposal for this Sunday's game against the Eagles, their backfield may not be at full strength. On Friday, the 49ers listed running back Elijah Mitchell as questionable for the NFC Championship Game. Mitchell missed ...
Four intriguing 49ers-Eagles matchups to watch in NFC title game
With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles is set to be a matchup for the ages. Both teams come into the conference title game at Lincoln Financial Field with stacked rosters, few losses and some of the NFL’s best football minds coaching on the sidelines -- no surprise coming from the NFC’s two best teams.
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend
Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season
The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Breaking: Carolina Panthers Reportedly Make Head Coaching Hire
The first spot on the NFL coaching carousel has been filled. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Carolina Panthers are set to hire former Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich for the team's head coaching vacancy. Reich replaces Matt Rhule, who the team fired after five games in 2022. ...
NFL playoffs 2023 schedule, bracket: Dates, times, TV networks, live stream for Championship Sunday
We're down to just three games left in the NFL season and Sunday's matchups in the conference title games are as good as it gets. We've got a rematch on the AFC side as the Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals. On the NFC side, the Philadelphia Eagles host the San Francisco 49ers.
Cowboys make 2 coaching staff changes after playoff disappointment
Some dominoes may be starting to fall for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have made two changes to their coaching staff, according to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Namely, linebackers coach George Edwards as well as running backs coach Skip Peete, both of whom were on expiring contracts, will not be back in... The post Cowboys make 2 coaching staff changes after playoff disappointment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two Key 49ers Players Miss Practice Thursday
The San Francisco 49ers will need to be at 100 percent to knock off Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Which is why today's report from Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network likely gave pause to Niners fans. Ruiz tweeted, "Kyle Shanahan says Christian McCaffrey (calf) & Elijah ...
Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation
Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation. Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...
