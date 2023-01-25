ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Dak Prescott's Rumored Girlfriend Shared Racy Swimsuit Photo

Dak Prescott is rumored to have a new girlfriend after his recently-reported split with now ex-girlfriend Natalie Buffett. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is apparently "casually dating" LSU swimmer Jadyn Jannasch, per Page Six.  “She has been telling teammates it’s a rebound relationship ...
TEXAS STATE
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Pam Oliver Announcement

Longtime NFL sideline reporter Pam Oliver has announced her plans for the 2023 season.  She'll be back. Oliver, one of the best NFL sideline reporters of this century, has made it clear that she won't be stepping away anytime soon. "I think longevity is a beautiful thing," says Oliver. NFL ...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

ESPN Computer Predicts AFC, NFC Championship Game Winners

We're only 72 hours away from Championship Sunday and the predictions for the game have been pouring in like crazy. But what do the ESPN computer models think about the AFC and NFC Championship Games? The NFC Championship Game pits the San Francisco 49ers and rookie quarterback Brock Purdy against ...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott Is Reportedly Dating A Notable Athlete

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and his longtime girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, reportedly broke up earlier this season.  The NFL quarterback has reportedly already moved on, though. According to Page Six, Prescott is dating a notable collegiate athlete, who swims at LSU. "Dallas Cowboys ...
LOUISIANA STATE
The Spun

Erin Andrews: "Future Is Bright" For 1 NFL Team

Seven teams made the playoffs in 2022 after missing them in 2021 with three teams doing so with a brand new head coach. But for Erin Andrews, the future looks bright for one team in particular. In her recent interview with TheSpun, the FOX Sports NFL sideline reporter declared that the "future is ...
NBC Sports

Four intriguing 49ers-Eagles matchups to watch in NFC title game

With a trip to Super Bowl LVII on the line, Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles is set to be a matchup for the ages. Both teams come into the conference title game at Lincoln Financial Field with stacked rosters, few losses and some of the NFL’s best football minds coaching on the sidelines -- no surprise coming from the NFC’s two best teams.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'

Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Athlon Sports

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Predicts Upset In NFL This Weekend

Both home teams are slight favorites for what's shaping up to be a compelling conference championship weekend in the NFL. The Philadelphia Eagles, the top seed in the NFC, are favored by 2.5 points over the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers, while the Kansas City Chiefs are being given a 1.5-point ...
OnlyHomers

NFL Head Coach May Sit Out 2023 Season

The past weeks have been full of rumors about what the next step will be in the legendary career of National Football League coach Sean Payton. He has been sitting down for interviews and has either interviewed or is scheduled to interview, with four of the five NFL teams with coaching vacancies, according to reporting in Sporting News.
Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys make 2 coaching staff changes after playoff disappointment

Some dominoes may be starting to fall for the Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys have made two changes to their coaching staff, according to a report by NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. Namely, linebackers coach George Edwards as well as running backs coach Skip Peete, both of whom were on expiring contracts, will not be back in... The post Cowboys make 2 coaching staff changes after playoff disappointment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Athlon Sports

Two Key 49ers Players Miss Practice Thursday

The San Francisco 49ers will need to be at 100 percent to knock off Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. Which is why today's report from Omar Ruiz of the NFL Network likely gave pause to Niners fans.  Ruiz tweeted, "Kyle Shanahan says Christian McCaffrey (calf) & Elijah ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Bill Parcells Has Honest Comment About Dolphins Quarterback Situation

Hall of Fame head coach Bill Parcells recently offered his thoughts on the Dolphins. Let's just say he's a bit concerned about their quarterback situation.  Parcells thought Tua Tagovailoa looked good "from time to time" this season. The issue, however, is that he has been unable to stay ...

