Earlier this week when I was looking back at The Super Book of Web Tools for Educators I noticed that Google Docs was still a beta product back when that book was written. Google Docs has come a long way since then. Today, Google Docs is packed with some many handy little features that it's hard to keep track of them all. One way that you could try to keep of them is to make a table with checkboxes inside it. That's what I demonstrate in this new video.

1 DAY AGO