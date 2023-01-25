Read full article on original website
How to Add Checkboxes to Tables in Google Docs
Earlier this week when I was looking back at The Super Book of Web Tools for Educators I noticed that Google Docs was still a beta product back when that book was written. Google Docs has come a long way since then. Today, Google Docs is packed with some many handy little features that it's hard to keep track of them all. One way that you could try to keep of them is to make a table with checkboxes inside it. That's what I demonstrate in this new video.
How to Create a YouTube Channel
If you're looking for a little weekend project, starting a YouTube channel could be a good one for you. Whether you make a YouTube channel simply to share instructional videos with your students or you make a YouTube channel with the hopes of becoming rich and famous, the process of getting started is the same. In the short video that is embedded below I demonstrate how you can start your YouTube channel in five minutes or less.
Skeletons, Slides, and Snow - The Week in Review
Good morning from Maine where there is a lot snow covering the ground. We had two big snow storms this week that cumulatively brought about 22" of new snow to my neighborhood. So as you might have already guessed, we're going skiing today! I spent last night sharpening the edges and putting fresh wax on all of skis my family owns. We're ready to go! I hope that you have something equally exciting in store for your weekend.
