Utah Senate sends transgender youth measure to governor's desk after emotional debate

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate has given final approval to a bill regulating medical treatment for transgender youth, sending the measure to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 16, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine), passed in a final vote of 20 to 8 Friday morning after the House of Representatives had made some changes to it – changes Kennedy said he bets "every dollar in my bank account” will lead to a lawsuit against the state.
Senate passes bill mandating state vehicle inspections every two years

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – On Friday, the West Virginia State Senate passed a bill that would change mandatory state vehicle inspections from every year to every two years. According to the language of the committee substitute for SB 254, mandatory vehicle inspections of antique and all other motor vehicles...

