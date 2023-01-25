SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Senate has given final approval to a bill regulating medical treatment for transgender youth, sending the measure to the governor’s desk. Senate Bill 16, sponsored by Sen. Mike Kennedy (R-Alpine), passed in a final vote of 20 to 8 Friday morning after the House of Representatives had made some changes to it – changes Kennedy said he bets "every dollar in my bank account” will lead to a lawsuit against the state.

1 DAY AGO