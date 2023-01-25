ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s newest blockbuster thriller catches fire to seize the #1 spot in 50 nations

An entirely valid criticism leveled at Netflix is the excessive production budgets handed over by the streaming service to give filmmakers almost complete creative freedom, but it’s entirely up to you if the $72 million spent on The Pale Blue Eye is worth the sacrifice of seeing shows like Warrior Nun and 1899 canceled before their time.
Tyla

Netflix viewers left 'sobbing uncontrollably' after watching Mother/Android

If you're looking for something new to get into, then how about a film about a mum in the middle of a robot apocalypse. Netflix viewers have been reduced to tears after watching Chloe Grace Moretz and Euphoria star Algee Smith star as a couple on the run when thousands of evil robots turn against their human owners.
CNET

All 49 Movies Netflix Is Releasing in 2023: The Full List

Netflix has released its film slate for 2023. Not everything has an exact release date yet, and new movies might be announced down the track, but several anticipated flicks are in the mix. Extraction 2, the Luther movie, Murder Mystery 2, Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget and Untitled Wes Anderson/Roald Dahl Film are the movies that stick out.
SheKnows

General Hospital’s Kin Shriner Shares His Concerns About the Scene in Which ‘I Made a Fool Out of Myself’

General Hospital left Kin Shriner scratching his head in bewilderment when the show had Scott pop the question to Liesl last year under the strangest of circumstances. “I thought, ‘What fool would propose to his new girlfriend in front of five women?'” he recalled for Soap Opera Digest. And in that momentous 15,000th episode of the daytime drama, “three of them are his exes!”
Trusted Reviews

The best Netflix show of 2022 just got renewed for Season 2

Netflix has confirmed that the hit show Wednesday has just been renewed for a second season. The streaming giant has confirmed the live action Addams Family spinoff series, which captivated viewers in the latter part of 2022, will be back. The company hasn’t confirmed it’ll be in 2023, but hopefully that’s the case.
Glamour

Netflix Is Adding So Many Shows and Movies for February 2023

Netflix is celebrating the season of love by adding a new batch of shows and movies, just in time for a Valentine's Day binge—including a few much-anticipated comebacks from shows that left fans eager for more. Season four of You will take a skip across the pond for Joe's next adventure in the UK, and fan favorite Outer Banks is back for sun-soaked season three.
EW.com

Razzies withdraw Worst Actress nomination for Firestarter child star Ryan Kiera Armstrong

Two days after the Golden Raspberry Awards, a.k.a. the Razzies, unveiled their choices for the "worst" movies and performances of 2022, the organization is already backtracking on at least one category. After facing criticism online for nominating Firestarter star Ryan Kiera Armstrong in the Worst Actress category despite the fact...
wegotthiscovered.com

The middle chapter that let the world know a classic trilogy was coming overthrows the streaming order

Nobody was expecting particularly great things from Rupert Wyatt’s Rise of the Planet of the Apes, which came little more than a decade after Tim Burton’s maligned reimagining, leading many to question why the iconic sci-fi franchise was being dusted off and rebooted again. Of course, the opening chapter knocked it right out of the park, but it was Matt Reeves’ Dawn of the Planet of the Apes that announced to the world we were staring one of the all-time great trilogies in the face.
E! News

HBO's The Last of Us Renewed for Season 2 After Just 2 Episodes

You haven't seen the last of The Last of Us. Despite only airing two episodes so far, HBO has officially renewed Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's video game adaptation for a second season. Executive producer and co-creator Craig Mazin celebrated the news in a statement. "I'm so grateful to [fellow...
Deadline

Disney+ Greenlights Second Season Of Superhero Series ‘Extraordinary’ From ‘Killing Eve’ Producer Sid Gentle

Disney+ has handed a second season order to Extraordinary – the superhero series from up-and-coming writer Emma Moran and Killing Eve producer Sid Gentle – two days prior to first season launch. The news was announced at the Extraordinary launch last night in London by Disney VP Scripted Content Johanna Devereaux. Extraordinary launches later this week and follows Jen, a painfully self-aware 25-year-old woman who doesn’t have a superpower in a world where everyone else does. Adrift in a big, confusing world and armed with nothing but a bit of hope, Jen begins her journey to find her maybe-superpower.  Up-and-comer Máiréad Tyers leads...
EW.com

Call Me Kat casts Jack McBrayer as new baker following Leslie Jordan's death

There's a new baker down at the cat cafe. Jack McBrayer will make his Call Me Kat debut on Thursday's episode as a new baker following the death of cast member Leslie Jordan. The 30 Rock alum is portraying Gideon, an Amish man set to replace Jordan's Phil following his move to Tahiti with his new husband.
EW.com

TikTok pastor says he went to hell and heard demons torturing sinners with Rihanna's 'Umbrella'

A TikTok pastor says that before Rihanna landed her gig as a Super Bowl 2023 halftime show performer, the pop star was headlining in the depths of hell. Gerald Johnson, a religious figure and leader of the Gerald A. Johnson Ministries in Texas, shared a video on the social media site recalling a 2016 journey to Satan's playground, which occurred after his spirit left his body and traveled to the center of the earth. That's "where hell is," he said in the clip below.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy