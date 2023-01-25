ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
At least 4 tornadoes touched down in Louisiana on Tuesday

At least four tornadoes touched down in several Louisiana locations as storms swept across the state on Tuesday, including a 90-mph EF-1 twister that damaged three mobile homes in Ventress, sending three residents to a local hospital. On Thursday morning, the Lake Charles National Weather Service office reported that three...
LOUISIANA STATE
kjas.com

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTH JASPER COUNTY EXTENDED TO 4:45PM

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. The National Weather Service in Lake Charles has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Cameron Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Southwestern Calcasieu Parish in southwestern Louisiana... Central Jefferson County in southeastern Texas... Southwestern Newton County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Hardin County in southeastern Texas...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Tornado touches down in Ragley

Tornadoes were confirmed in both Ragley and Baytown, Texas, Tuesday afternoon as a “fairly robust cold front” targeted the Gulf Coast, spawning severe thunderstorms and damaging winds as it made its way east through Southwest Louisiana. The latest storm came less than two weeks after tornadoes killed nine...
RAGLEY, LA
KSLA

Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
East Texas News

Corpus man sentenced to 30 years in prison

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. – A Corpus Christi man who evaded capture was sentenced to 30 years behind bars last week. Manuel Cabrera, 27, accepted a plea deal with the Tyler County District Attorney’s Office on charges of evading...
