Maryland State

southerntrippers.com

12 Best Small Towns In Maryland You Must Visit

Ready to explore the best small towns in Maryland? This beautiful eastern state has so many incredible places to explore. Famous for its seafood, being a major historic trading port, being the birthplace of the national anthem, and for its baseball prowess, Maryland is a traveler’s dream. The towns...
MARYLAND STATE
dcnewsnow.com

Snowfall in Western Maryland

DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo is in Hagerstown, Maryland tracking Wednesday's wintry mix. Prince William Co. Police Chief: new security sensors …. Virginia's second-largest school district is working to make sure the risks to student safety are...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland officials react following release of police video showing arrest of Tyre Nichols

BALTIMORE -- Maryland officials reacted to the release of video footage showing the conflict between Tyre Nichols and Memphis police officers prior to his death.Maryland Gov. Wes Moore issued a statement after viewing the body-worn camera footage showing the conflict, noting that it was difficult not to fight back tears."The inhumanity that was shown to Tyre Nichols, a young skateboarder and amateur photographer, is intolerable by anybody, but especially by people whose job and responsibility it was to protect him," Moore said. "I'm thankful that the Department of Justice is engaged in this investigation, and these five individuals must be...
MEMPHIS, TN
WTOP

Beefing up the grid necessary for future Md. electric consumption

The time when electric vehicle owners and vehicle fleets can recharge anywhere on demand is what some Maryland officials envision. However, the leader of a state legislative panel on energy said that’s still a future goal — and one with challenges. Maryland State Sen. Brian Feldman, who is...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

Package of bills in Maryland aimed at improving conditions for caregivers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A newly formed coalition of health care advocates and workers joined state lawmakers to unveil a package of bills aimed at improving conditions for caregivers. The legislation in Maryland would increase wages and provide greater oversight of nursing home acquisitions. According to the newly formed Caring...
MARYLAND STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Restaurants in Frederick, MD You Must Try!

Are you planning a trip to Frederick, Maryland and wanting to know what some of the best restaurants in Frederick that you can’t miss? We have you covered! Here we have compiled a list of all the best food in Frederick, MD that you definitely need to look into!
FREDERICK, MD
thewashingtondc100.com

The state of DC could be changing

The nation’s capital dates back to 1791, when President George Washington declared 100 square miles of Maryland and Virginia as the capital. The name honored the president and Columbus (D.C. which stands for District of Columbia, a common Revolutionary nickname). Since then, 31 of the original miles have been...
WASHINGTON, DC

