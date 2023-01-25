Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru's road equipment garage. Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town's plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and vital equipment is a total loss. The town said all town trucks, tools and supplies were destroyed, calling it devastating news.
Colchester Sun
Age Well is offering a free meal for those aged 60+ at Essex Tech Culinary Cafe and Bakery
Age Well is offering a free community meal at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 at Essex Tech Culinary Cafe and Bakery, 2 Educational Drive, Essex Junction. The meal is available for people aged 60 and over and has a $5 suggested donation. The menu includes a mixed green salad...
WCAX
Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
Addison Independent
Firefighters celebrate tradition at county dinner
Last week, for the first time in three years, more than 100 local firefighters gathered at the Eagles Club in Vergennes for the annual meeting of the Addison County Firefighters Association (ACFA). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able...
Parking changes at Stowe Mountain Resort cause concern over access to outdoor recreation
While the resort is getting the most attention, many other parts of Stowe experience traffic difficulty throughout the year, according to Town Manager Charles Safford. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parking changes at Stowe Mountain Resort cause concern over access to outdoor recreation.
WCAX
Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records
WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
tourcounsel.com
Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont
Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
WCAX
Vt. officials say office building sale would create new efficiencies
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. The Scott administration is looking into selling the Cherry Street office building, which contains most of the offices for the Department of Health, among other departments. The proposal comes as state office buildings across Vermont are being used less as the state embraces new work-from-home and hybrid models.
'UNVAXXD' and Proud: A Vermont License Plate Proves Eye-Catching
Kathy Hoffer was in Montpelier for a lunch date with three friends on January 17 when she stopped to admire a shiny red Alfa Romeo that was parked on State Street. Luxury Italian sports cars are rare in pragmatic central Vermont, where drivers tend to favor Subarus and pickup trucks, especially in winter.
Stuck in Vermont: Miche Faust of Queen City Cats Teams Up With Community Members to Relocate a Feral Cat Colony in Colchester
Miche Faust started Queen City Cats in February 2022, and she has since rescued 90 stray, lost and feral felines and rehomed 61 of them. She had years of experience volunteering with cats at shelters in Florida before she moved to Burlington in 2019. Miche was dismayed by the number of homeless cats in the area, and she founded QCC to provide cat-specific resources to the public.
vermontbiz.com
Vermont gasoline prices edge closer to US average
Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are up 8 cents in the last week to $3.54 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy(link is external). They're up 16 cents over the last month and are 15 cents higher than they were one year ago. The cheapest price is $3.19/g in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.89/g in Island Pond.
Middlebury Campus
Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont
The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
WCAX
Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar. Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”. It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category. The story features a beloved...
mynbc5.com
Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River
PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size
Support staff at UVM Medical Center voted overwhelmingly to unionize this week. The new bargaining unit will bring 2,200 more employees under representation by the Vermont Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont’s largest health care union will almost double in size.
Vermont legislators to fight for increased pay and benefits
ehshive.com
Behind the Scenes of the EHS Cafeteria
If you get school lunch, have you ever thought about how it got to your plate? You may be surprised when you find out what goes on behind the scenes at the Essex High School cafeteria. Scott Fay is the Director of Child Nutrition in the Essex Westford School District...
mynbc5.com
The Upper Valley residents, businesses prepare for Wednesday night snowstorm
LEBANON, N.H. — Hardware stores like LaValley Building Supply in West Lebanon saw an increase in business Wednesday ahead of this evening's storm. Customers have been stocking up on shovels, ice melt and roof rakes. Local business owners have been outfitting their stores or trucks with salt, shovels and car scrapers.
