Killington, VT

mynbc5.com

Maine town garage burns down with snow plows inside

A fire early Friday morning destroyed the town of Peru's road equipment garage. Peru fire chief Dan Carrier said the garage held the town's plow trucks and snow removal equipment and the building and vital equipment is a total loss. The town said all town trucks, tools and supplies were destroyed, calling it devastating news.
PERU, VT
WCAX

Is burning wood really renewable? Reconsidering biomass in Vermont

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - While Burlington’s McNeil Generating Station continues to pump out electricity for the city, Green Mountain Power and other utilities, the fate of biomass hangs in the balance. Our Kevin Gaiss looks at how burning wood fits into the state’s climate goals. A cold, gray...
BURLINGTON, VT
Addison Independent

Firefighters celebrate tradition at county dinner

Last week, for the first time in three years, more than 100 local firefighters gathered at the Eagles Club in Vergennes for the annual meeting of the Addison County Firefighters Association (ACFA). We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able...
VERGENNES, VT
WCAX

Taking the plunge: Vermonter breaks world ice swimming records

WESTMORE, Vt. (WCAX) - The snow doesn’t scream beach weather, but for a group in the Northeast Kingdom, it’s the perfect time to go for a dip. “I’m really passionate and love swimming,” said Charlotte Brynn, a Stowe resident and competitive swimmer. Brynn recently took home...
STOWE, VT
tourcounsel.com

Twin Farms | 5-star hotel in Barnard, Vermont

Expect to be wowed during your stay at the exclusive Twin Farms resort in Barnard, Vermont. If the 300 acres of scenery don't wow you (we're talking verdant forests, sprawling meadows, and shimmering ponds), the delicious food certainly will. Included with your room (you can choose from 20 rooms ranging...
BARNARD, VT
WCAX

Vt. officials say office building sale would create new efficiencies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new effort to consolidate Vermont state government offices could mean the sale of a large office building in downtown Burlington. The Scott administration is looking into selling the Cherry Street office building, which contains most of the offices for the Department of Health, among other departments. The proposal comes as state office buildings across Vermont are being used less as the state embraces new work-from-home and hybrid models.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Miche Faust of Queen City Cats Teams Up With Community Members to Relocate a Feral Cat Colony in Colchester

Miche Faust started Queen City Cats in February 2022, and she has since rescued 90 stray, lost and feral felines and rehomed 61 of them. She had years of experience volunteering with cats at shelters in Florida before she moved to Burlington in 2019. Miche was dismayed by the number of homeless cats in the area, and she founded QCC to provide cat-specific resources to the public.
COLCHESTER, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont gasoline prices edge closer to US average

Vermont Business Magazine Average gasoline prices in Vermont are up 8 cents in the last week to $3.54 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy(link is external). They're up 16 cents over the last month and are 15 cents higher than they were one year ago. The cheapest price is $3.19/g in Brattleboro and the highest is $3.89/g in Island Pond.
BURLINGTON, VT
Middlebury Campus

Let’s bring panthers back to Vermont

The Jan. 14 issue of The New York Times contains an interesting op-ed entitled: “Cougars Are Heading East. Welcome Them.” Its author, Mark Elbroch, describes the gradual return of big American cats (also known as cougars, mountain lions, pumas or panthers) to their former habitats east of the Mississippi River. He refers to research that indicates there are about “a dozen landscapes large enough to sustain cougars indefinitely” in the Eastern U.S.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Mount Mansfield Union grad’s film nominated for Oscar

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A film written by a Vermont native is nominated for an Oscar. Mount Mansfield Union High School graduate Nick Paley co-wrote the screenplay for “Marcel the Shell with Shoes On.”. It’s nominated in the best animated feature film category. The story features a beloved...
JERICHO, VT
mynbc5.com

Crews from Vermont, New Hampshire rescue driver after crash in Connecticut River

PLAINFIELD, N.H. — Multiple agencies from Vermont and New Hampshire rescued a driver after their car crashed into the Connecticut River on Wednesday. The Lebanon Police Department said first responders from agencies including Hartford, VT, Plainfield, NH, and Windsor, VT, responded to a single-vehicle crash into the Connecticut River at 6:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
LEBANON, NH
ehshive.com

Behind the Scenes of the EHS Cafeteria

If you get school lunch, have you ever thought about how it got to your plate? You may be surprised when you find out what goes on behind the scenes at the Essex High School cafeteria. Scott Fay is the Director of Child Nutrition in the Essex Westford School District...
ESSEX, VT
mynbc5.com

The Upper Valley residents, businesses prepare for Wednesday night snowstorm

LEBANON, N.H. — Hardware stores like LaValley Building Supply in West Lebanon saw an increase in business Wednesday ahead of this evening's storm. Customers have been stocking up on shovels, ice melt and roof rakes. Local business owners have been outfitting their stores or trucks with salt, shovels and car scrapers.
LEBANON, NH

