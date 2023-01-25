Read full article on original website
KENS 5
Final: Shorthanded Spurs clobbered by Clippers 138-100
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-35) got clobbered by the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night in LA 138-100, falling to 0-4 versus the Clippers this season. San Antonio was a bit banged up and facing a title contender on the second night of a back-to-back, and it sure looked like it. Kawhi Leonard jumped all over his former team, scoring 27 points and adding 7 assists in the win. Paul George added some highlight-reel plays with 35 points and 7 assists.
KENS 5
What if the Spurs win the NBA Draft Lottery? Then what? | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes KENS 5's Vinny Vinzetta to ask what if the Spurs do win the NBA Draft Lottery. How long will the rebuild last? Should fans expect overnight success?. Also, a quick Spurs-Clippers game preview. All this...
KENS 5
Spurs rookie spotlight: Jeremy Sochan and Blake Wesley | Locked On Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — On this episode of Locked On Spurs, host Jeff Garcia welcomes Two Shots Podcast's Joe Garcia to discuss a pair of Spurs rookies. Will Jeremy Sochan get invited to the NBA Rising Stars Game? How has Blake Wesley been doing with the Austin Spurs?. All this...
KENS 5
Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Suns
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-35) will face the Phoenix Suns (25-25) tonight at the AT&T Center. The Spurs are riding a four-game losing skid. The Spurs are coming off a 138-100 loss versus the Clippers. Keldon Johnson had 19 points and three rebounds to lead the...
KENS 5
Lakers beat Spurs 113-104
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost a road game versus the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-104. San Antonio is on a three-game losing skid and has been swept by the Lakers in the regular season since the 1997-98 season. Keldon Johnson had 25 points and five rebounds to...
Rangers rookie Will Cuylle making impact in first taste of NHL action
The Rangers gave Will Cuylle his first taste of the NHL this past week, recalling the big-bodied wing from AHL Hartford for a two-game stint before the All-Star break. Cuylle had been tearing it up for the Wolf Pack, with five goals in eight games leading up to the call-up, which seemingly gave the Rangers the perfect excuse to give him a look in the fourth-line role they imagine him fitting into in the future. Plus, the stars aligned and his NHL debut came in Cuylle’s home city of Toronto. “It’s kind of in the back of your head, but you don’t...
KENS 5
Here are the final NBA All-Star Game fan starters votes for the Spurs
SAN ANTONIO — There may not be any San Antonio Spurs voted in for the starting squad for the 2023 All-Star Game but a few members of the team did well when it came to fan voting. The NBA released the final votes for the West guards and frontcourt...
KENS 5
Locked On Cowboys: Dallas fires six key coaches!
Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool talk the Cowboys firing six key members of their coaching staff. What does this mean for Mike McCarthy? And why make these moves now?
KENS 5
Clippers 138, Spurs 100: what they said after the game
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost a road game versus the Los Angeles Clippers, 138-100. San Antonio is on a four-game losing skid. Keldon Johnson had 19 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Isaiah Roby added 14 points. Keita Bates-Diop finished with 13 points and six rebounds while Doug McDermott recorded 11 points in the loss.
