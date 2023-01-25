The Rangers gave Will Cuylle his first taste of the NHL this past week, recalling the big-bodied wing from AHL Hartford for a two-game stint before the All-Star break. Cuylle had been tearing it up for the Wolf Pack, with five goals in eight games leading up to the call-up, which seemingly gave the Rangers the perfect excuse to give him a look in the fourth-line role they imagine him fitting into in the future. Plus, the stars aligned and his NHL debut came in Cuylle’s home city of Toronto. “It’s kind of in the back of your head, but you don’t...

