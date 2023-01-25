ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

KENS 5

Final: Shorthanded Spurs clobbered by Clippers 138-100

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-35) got clobbered by the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night in LA 138-100, falling to 0-4 versus the Clippers this season. San Antonio was a bit banged up and facing a title contender on the second night of a back-to-back, and it sure looked like it. Kawhi Leonard jumped all over his former team, scoring 27 points and adding 7 assists in the win. Paul George added some highlight-reel plays with 35 points and 7 assists.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Five things to watch: Spurs vs. Suns

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs (14-35) will face the Phoenix Suns (25-25) tonight at the AT&T Center. The Spurs are riding a four-game losing skid. The Spurs are coming off a 138-100 loss versus the Clippers. Keldon Johnson had 19 points and three rebounds to lead the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Lakers beat Spurs 113-104

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost a road game versus the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-104. San Antonio is on a three-game losing skid and has been swept by the Lakers in the regular season since the 1997-98 season. Keldon Johnson had 25 points and five rebounds to...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
New York Post

Rangers rookie Will Cuylle making impact in first taste of NHL action

The Rangers gave Will Cuylle his first taste of the NHL this past week, recalling the big-bodied wing from AHL Hartford for a two-game stint before the All-Star break. Cuylle had been tearing it up for the Wolf Pack, with five goals in eight games leading up to the call-up, which seemingly gave the Rangers the perfect excuse to give him a look in the fourth-line role  they imagine him fitting into in the future. Plus, the stars aligned and his NHL debut came  in Cuylle’s home city of Toronto. “It’s kind of in the back of your head, but you don’t...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KENS 5

Clippers 138, Spurs 100: what they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs lost a road game versus the Los Angeles Clippers, 138-100. San Antonio is on a four-game losing skid. Keldon Johnson had 19 points and three rebounds to lead the team while Isaiah Roby added 14 points. Keita Bates-Diop finished with 13 points and six rebounds while Doug McDermott recorded 11 points in the loss.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

