Watch black bear den in new Pennsylvania Game Commission live cam
A black bear den in Pike County is the focus of a new 24-hour livestream from the Pennsylvania Game Commission. It marks the first time since 2021 the commission is offering viewers an up-close look inside a black bear den. The commission said while black bears den every year, few do so in known spots where cameras can be installed.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission Launches 24-7 Black Bear Den Livestream
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County. This brings the number of livestreams the commission is running to four. The Game Commission is also showing livestreams of eagles in Farm Country, eagles in Hanover, and geese in the Middle...
Jimmy's Quick Lunch earns recognition from state officials, customers
HAZLETON, Pa. — With a little bit of mustard, chili, and some onions, Jimmy's Quick Lunch in Hazelton has been keeping customers full for more than 85 years. "It saves us time and cooking, and it's even good, price-wise also, and then I don't have a clean-up, so it works for me," said Donna Baran, Hazleton.
Seven people and a dog safe after fire in Dunmore
DUNMORE, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home in Dunmore. Calls came in just before midnight on Wednesday. Crews knocked down the flames at a multi-family home on Mill Street. Officials say the building had four units with seven people living inside. Everyone, including a pet dog, made it...
pahomepage.com
The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters sixth year
OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Lackawanna County man who went missing six years ago this week is speaking out demanding answers from the police about the investigation. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/i-team/search-for-robert-baron-six-years-since-disappearance/. The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters …. OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family...
Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley
Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
wrnjradio.com
UPDATE: Hopatcong Borough police find suspect in alleged child luring incident, say no longer a safety concern
UPDATE (1/28/23): Police located the suspect vehicle and its driver. “We’re happy to announce there is no longer a safety concern. Like all the residents in this town, the safety of everyone’s children is our top priority,” police said. “We truly want to thank all of the...
Travelers coming back to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport
The numbers at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport are on an upward trend. Passenger departures were up 22% in 2022 as people start to return to travel after a couple of years of COVID. 194 thousand plus…that’s about two thirds of the pre-covid high of 296 thousand in 2019. The airport director believes a third airline will need to come on-board to get back to that peak and says they are working toward that goal.
Phillymag.com
Just Listed in the Poconos: Large Cottage in Honesdale
Want proof that the Poconos offer great second-home bargains? Consider this one. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Ever since my former colleague Sarah Zlotnick ran across the Wayne County seat of Honesdale and found out that it was...
Christmas Eve Easton fire where man was found dead ruled an accident
A Christmas Eve house fire in Easton where a 91-year-old man was found dead was an accident, fire officials said. The blaze on one side of the duplex in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue originated in the living room of Joseph A. Franco’s home, Easton Assistant Fire Chief Chad Gruver said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Great Allentown Fair adds another country concert to 2023 lineup
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Country music will ring out from the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, and Matt Stell will headline the fair on Thursday, Aug. 31, organizers announced Thursday. It will be Hubbard's second time performing at the Great Allentown Fair, after...
Lackawanna County man facing charges, accused of stealing money from little league
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — A man in Lackawanna County is facing charges for allegedly stealing money from a little league. Frank Babarsky of Archbald is accused of writing out roughly $5,000 in checks to himself and signing the names of the current and former Lakeland Little League presidents. Babarsky...
Lehigh Valley weather: Snow melts away, weekend starts warm and dry. When will winter return?
The Lehigh Valley is coming off its biggest snowstorm of the season — which, with an official snow total of just 1.5 inches, isn’t saying much. Wednesday’s snow turned to rain and melted away overnight. It will be at least a week before we see more. Thursday...
PennDOT issues vehicle restrictions as snow hits the Lehigh Valley (UPDATE)
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has issued a few speed and vehicle restrictions near the Lehigh Valley as a winter storm makes it way east Wednesday across the state. Snow starting falling in the Lehigh Valley region after 11 a.m, with flakes hitting Bethlehem at about 11:40 a.m. The National...
Police standoff in Wayne County ends
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A police standoff ended peacefully Thursday afternoon in Wayne County. Police say they were serving a warrant around 6 a. m. in Paupack Township, near Hawley. The man refused to come out. That's when more police officers from around the state descended on the area.
wrnjradio.com
National Park Service requests proposals to lease historic Cliff Park Inn and Dingmans Dutch Reformed Church
DELAWARE WATER GAP NATIONAL RECREATION AREA – The National Park Service (NPS) has issued Requests for Proposals (RFPs) to lease two historic properties in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area. Cliff Park Inn and Golf Course, just south of Milford, PA along State Route 2001, is offered under a...
Family 'one step closer to getting closure' after verdict in deadly Monroe County DUI crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — After six years, Thomas Patti was convicted in connection with a crash that killed Cody Bensel in Monroe County in 2016. The long-awaited verdict, however, isn't sitting well with everyone. "We are obviously very disappointed. We feel as though the jury got this decision wrong,"...
52 years later: Who murdered this Monroe County taxi driver?
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — The search continues for the killer of a father and WWII veteran. John William Leonard Sr., 52, was found dead on Tuesday, Sept. 8, 1970, at 3:45 p.m. He was found, shot to death, in his taxi cab on the grounds of the Buck Hill Falls Lodge in Barrett Township, Monroe County.
Scranton residents respond to steady snowfall
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow fell early on Wednesday in parts of Lackawanna County. It was a slow start to the morning commute. The Scranton area was hit early with a good amount of snow. But by the afternoon, many were going about as usual. Many people in Scranton woke up Wednesday to […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Man shot in the face in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown Thursday. Police say a man was shot in the face in the 600 block of Park Street Thursday morning. There is no threat to the public, police said. No word on the man's condition. Police said they are not releasing...
