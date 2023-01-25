ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pike County, PA

erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania Game Commission Launches 24-7 Black Bear Den Livestream

The Pennsylvania Game Commission has launched a new 24-7 livestream from a black bear den in Pike County. This brings the number of livestreams the commission is running to four. The Game Commission is also showing livestreams of eagles in Farm Country, eagles in Hanover, and geese in the Middle...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Seven people and a dog safe after fire in Dunmore

DUNMORE, Pa. — A fire wrecked a home in Dunmore. Calls came in just before midnight on Wednesday. Crews knocked down the flames at a multi-family home on Mill Street. Officials say the building had four units with seven people living inside. Everyone, including a pet dog, made it...
DUNMORE, PA
pahomepage.com

The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters sixth year

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Lackawanna County man who went missing six years ago this week is speaking out demanding answers from the police about the investigation. https://www.pahomepage.com/news/i-team/search-for-robert-baron-six-years-since-disappearance/. The search for Robert Baron; investigation enters …. OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Watch Out: Shameless Egg Scam Exposed in the Hudson Valley

Egg prices are still rising in the Hudson Valley, and local scammers are taking notice. New York isn't the only place struggling with surging prices. We're also not the only ones witnessing the increased criminal activity around the ballooning costs. While we're not seeing eggs being smuggled over the Mexican border like in California, the Hudson Valley is falling victim to a scam from someone posing as a local farmer.
BEACON, NY
NewsRadio WILK

Travelers coming back to the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Airport

The numbers at the Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport are on an upward trend. Passenger departures were up 22% in 2022 as people start to return to travel after a couple of years of COVID. 194 thousand plus…that’s about two thirds of the pre-covid high of 296 thousand in 2019. The airport director believes a third airline will need to come on-board to get back to that peak and says they are working toward that goal.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Phillymag.com

Just Listed in the Poconos: Large Cottage in Honesdale

Want proof that the Poconos offer great second-home bargains? Consider this one. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Ever since my former colleague Sarah Zlotnick ran across the Wayne County seat of Honesdale and found out that it was...
HONESDALE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Great Allentown Fair adds another country concert to 2023 lineup

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Country music will ring out from the 2023 Great Allentown Fair. Tyler Hubbard, the lead singer of Florida Georgia Line, and Matt Stell will headline the fair on Thursday, Aug. 31, organizers announced Thursday. It will be Hubbard's second time performing at the Great Allentown Fair, after...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Newswatch 16

Police standoff in Wayne County ends

WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — A police standoff ended peacefully Thursday afternoon in Wayne County. Police say they were serving a warrant around 6 a. m. in Paupack Township, near Hawley. The man refused to come out. That's when more police officers from around the state descended on the area.
WAYNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Scranton residents respond to steady snowfall

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The snow fell early on Wednesday in parts of Lackawanna County. It was a slow start to the morning commute. The Scranton area was hit early with a good amount of snow. But by the afternoon, many were going about as usual. Many people in Scranton woke up Wednesday to […]
SCRANTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: Man shot in the face in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police are investigating a shooting in Allentown Thursday. Police say a man was shot in the face in the 600 block of Park Street Thursday morning. There is no threat to the public, police said. No word on the man's condition. Police said they are not releasing...
ALLENTOWN, PA
