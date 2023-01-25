Read full article on original website
Illinois State Police asks to consolidate federal gun ban lawsuits
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — As more legal challenges to Illinois’ new semiautomatic weapons ban, the Illinois State Police is asking the courts to consolidate the federal lawsuits into one. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the law on January 10th in response to the shooting deaths of seven at the Fourth of July parade in the […]
Illinois Secretary of State: Some vanity plates requests too offensive
(The Center Square) – Customized vanity license plates are a popular way for drivers to distinguish themselves from the pack. However, some don’t make the cut. “BITEME” is one of 400 requested custom license plate letter combinations that were rejected by the Secretary of State’s office last year. The requested plate falls into the "potentially offensive" category. “It’s subjective,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told The Center Square. “Everybody’s...
Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban
ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
Is It Illegal To Park On Your Lawn In Missouri or Illinois?
Friday night my town's police department posted a note on their Facebook page reminding folks that it's a City Ordinance violation to park your vehicle on your front lawn. That didn't go over very well, with some residents getting chirpy at the police department about it. I figured it needed a little more investigation. So is it illegal to park on your front lawn in Missouri or Illinois?
vermilioncountyfirst.com
State Rep Adam Niemerg Talks Gun Ban Battle; Safe-T Act, Fight Against Grain Belt Express
Adam Niemerg, Republican State Rep in Illinois House District 102, was in Danville Friday (Jan 27th). With the latest alignment of house districts, Niemerg is now a neighboring legislator to many in our listening area; but his district does include part of Southern Vermilion County; and communities such as Homer, Ogden, and St. Joseph. Like many in the GOP, Niemerg is fighting the battle against the governor’s signed gun ban; with the hope for more temporary restraining orders.
Dirtiest City in Illinois Is Not The One That You Think It Is
There is one positive aspect of getting a fresh, white snowfall blanketing the city over and over. It gives an appearance that everything is clean and bright, but we all know what lurks beneath. Every community has its areas that are less visibly pleasing, whether it's an industrial park or...
cilfm.com
Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as McHenry County sues in state court
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024.
fourteeneastmag.com
Illinois Becomes the Ninth State to Ban Assault Weapons
After the Highland Park shooting, Pritzker signs comprehensive gun control laws. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act into law on Jan. 10, taking a hard stance against semi-automatic rifles and assault weapons in the state. The law went into effect immediately. According to a press release...
Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients
The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
wtmj.com
Wisconsin leaders react to release of Tyre Nichols video
Reactions are pouring in from local leaders after the release of body camera video and surveillance footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on January 7. Nichols died three days later of his injuries. Governor Tony Evers released a statement on Twitter:. Milwaukee Mayor...
wtmj.com
Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass...
Are migrants good for Illinois? A Cash Program worth millions is there to benefit families: Check if you can apply
It won't be wrong to say that Illinois is a diverse state and has large metropolitan areas. The major ones are the Chicago metropolitan area, the Metro East section, and others.
Illinois reacts to Tyre Nichols video showing fatal Memphis traffic stop
CPD Supt. Brown called the video "extremely difficult to watch."
Former Coles County prosecutor charged with bribery
COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday that his office has charged a former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney with bribery. That bribery, Raoul said, related to sexually inappropriate communication the ASA was having with three female defendants he was currently prosecuting or had formerly prosecuted. Raoul said Brady […]
Rochelle News-Leader
Owner of Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC reacts to firearm legislation
ROCHELLE — Matt Gerard estimates that 10 percent of his sales since opening Rochelle gun shop Down Range, LLC in May 2022 came from guns and items that will now be illegal under new state gun legislation that bans the sale and manufacture of assault weapons in Illinois. If...
Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack
When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
Chicago magazine
Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?
I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
kbsi23.com
20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19
(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
fox32chicago.com
Pritzker: Don’t change high school AP course to appease DeSantis and 'Florida's racist and homophobic laws'
News - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is going to battle with the national College Board over what he calls "political grandstanding" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Chicago Democrat is warning the nonprofit that oversees the Advanced Placement program that Illinois will reject a revised African American Studies course if it doesn’t include "a factual accounting of history, including the role played by black queer Americans."
wglt.org
How the rhetoric around gas stoves got so heated — and what it does (and doesn't) mean for Illinois
A recent study that tied the use of gas stoves in homes to rates of childhood asthma — especially in Illinois — inadvertently brought gas stoves to the forefront of the culture wars, adding a new layer to ongoing public discourse on climate change, business interests, and public and environmental health concerns.
