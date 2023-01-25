ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, IL

The Center Square

Illinois Secretary of State: Some vanity plates requests too offensive

(The Center Square) – Customized vanity license plates are a popular way for drivers to distinguish themselves from the pack. However, some don’t make the cut. “BITEME” is one of 400 requested custom license plate letter combinations that were rejected by the Secretary of State’s office last year. The requested plate falls into the "potentially offensive" category. “It’s subjective,” Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias told The Center Square. “Everybody’s...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Local Sheriffs voice opposition to IL assault rifle ban

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – “If further gun control were the solution, the problem would’ve been solved a long time ago,” State Rep. Adam Niemerg (R-Dieterich) said. Niemerg and several local Sheriffs held a press conference on the recently passed assault weapons ban in Illinois at the Crawford County Courthouse on Thursday. All who spoke strongly […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Is It Illegal To Park On Your Lawn In Missouri or Illinois?

Friday night my town's police department posted a note on their Facebook page reminding folks that it's a City Ordinance violation to park your vehicle on your front lawn. That didn't go over very well, with some residents getting chirpy at the police department about it. I figured it needed a little more investigation. So is it illegal to park on your front lawn in Missouri or Illinois?
MISSOURI STATE
vermilioncountyfirst.com

State Rep Adam Niemerg Talks Gun Ban Battle; Safe-T Act, Fight Against Grain Belt Express

Adam Niemerg, Republican State Rep in Illinois House District 102, was in Danville Friday (Jan 27th). With the latest alignment of house districts, Niemerg is now a neighboring legislator to many in our listening area; but his district does include part of Southern Vermilion County; and communities such as Homer, Ogden, and St. Joseph. Like many in the GOP, Niemerg is fighting the battle against the governor’s signed gun ban; with the hope for more temporary restraining orders.
ILLINOIS STATE
cilfm.com

Illinois gun ban: State seeks federal case consolidation as McHenry County sues in state court

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (IRN) — Lawsuits continued to be filed against Illinois’ gun and magazine ban Thursday as the Illinois State Police look to consolidate some. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the state’s ban on certain types of semi-automatic guns and magazines over a certain capacity earlier this month. Guns in possession before the ban must be registered by Jan. 1, 2024.
ILLINOIS STATE
fourteeneastmag.com

Illinois Becomes the Ninth State to Ban Assault Weapons

After the Highland Park shooting, Pritzker signs comprehensive gun control laws. Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the Protect Illinois Communities Act into law on Jan. 10, taking a hard stance against semi-automatic rifles and assault weapons in the state. The law went into effect immediately. According to a press release...
ILLINOIS STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients

The Iowa Board of Pharmacy has fined an online pharmacy $10,000 and temporarily barred it from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients. In June 2022, the board charged Mint Pharmacy and Skin Clinic of Florida with dispensing prescription drugs solely on the basis of an Internet questionnaire; failing to provide counseling before a prescription order is […] The post Online pharmacy fined, barred from filling prescriptions for Iowa patients appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
wtmj.com

Wisconsin leaders react to release of Tyre Nichols video

Reactions are pouring in from local leaders after the release of body camera video and surveillance footage showing five Memphis police officers beating Tyre Nichols after a traffic stop on January 7. Nichols died three days later of his injuries. Governor Tony Evers released a statement on Twitter:. Milwaukee Mayor...
MEMPHIS, TN
wtmj.com

Police say 3 dead, 4 hurt in latest California shooting

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental home in an upscale Los Angeles neighborhood early Saturday morning, police said. The shooting occurred about 2:30 a.m. in the Beverly Crest neighborhood. This is at least the sixth mass...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WCIA

Former Coles County prosecutor charged with bribery

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced on Friday that his office has charged a former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney with bribery. That bribery, Raoul said, related to sexually inappropriate communication the ASA was having with three female defendants he was currently prosecuting or had formerly prosecuted. Raoul said Brady […]
COLES COUNTY, IL
Q985

Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack

When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
CHATHAM, IL
Chicago magazine

Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?

I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
ILLINOIS STATE
kbsi23.com

20 Illinois counties at Elevated Community Level for COVID-19

(KBSI) – The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Friday that the CDC is reporting 20 counties in the state are at an elevated level for COVID-19, compared to 28 in the previous week. No Illinois counties are at High Community Level this week compared to three last week....
ILLINOIS STATE
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker: Don’t change high school AP course to appease DeSantis and 'Florida's racist and homophobic laws'

News - Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is going to battle with the national College Board over what he calls "political grandstanding" by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Chicago Democrat is warning the nonprofit that oversees the Advanced Placement program that Illinois will reject a revised African American Studies course if it doesn’t include "a factual accounting of history, including the role played by black queer Americans."
ILLINOIS STATE

